Constant of Easter: Time spent with family

Splashes of color dot the dewy grass of Ta-Ha-Zouka park as children line up at the start line waiting for the announcer to commence the hunt. Upon the signal firing, children race down the green hills grabbing the plastic eggs as they run by.
As a child, I was a participant in Easter egg hunts that took place at Ta-Ha, and I was overjoyed at the hidden treasures that hid within them. This year, I discovered that this annual Easter egg hunt will be taking place at the YMCA at its indoor soccer field, a place that did not exist when I was little. This discovery made me realize how Easter had evolved for me since I was little, both within my family’s traditions and how I view the holiday as a whole.
As a child who firmly believed in the sparkly fairy that took my teeth at night and the jolly man who brought me presents on Christmas Eve, Easter was a time when I was bursting with excitement at the thought of a larger-than-life rabbit coming to my home to deliver all sorts of magnificent gifts. In fact, I was so excited about the Easter bunny that I left him carrots and dyed eggs I had made for him. Easter morning was even more exciting than the night before as I raced to the location where my Easter basket was located, and I gawked at the sight of eggs hidden around my home. Later in the day, my mom and I would make the trek to my grandma's to join our family in celebrating the holiday through pleasant conversation and delicious food. Of course, as I have gotten older, I no longer participate in the hunting of eggs or the belief in such fantastical holiday beings, but I do still celebrate Easter with my family as I continue to value the togetherness that holidays bring.
While the traditions within my family have been altered slightly, the value I attribute to the holiday has grown exponentially. While I had an incredible time as a child hunting for eggs and going to sleep in anticipation of a furry visitor, I now value Easter for the togetherness it brings the community and the joy it brings those of all ages. Although other holidays do bring a sense of connectedness, Easter does so on an even greater scale. Few do not feel the joy of Easter as it spreads throughout the town in the form of fun events, such as Easter egg hunts, or personal traditions, like traveling to family and enjoying time with their loved ones. Even for those who do not celebrate Easter, there is still that bright, warm feeling of a community working together to spread joy. Those most affected by this joy are the ones who still participate in the egg hunts and dyeing as well as the belief in a magic bunny that rules over the holiday. The greatest part about Easter for me is knowing that there are young children experiencing the fun of the holiday and learning about what it means to them and their families.
While I no longer race to find the most eggs or leave out carrots for a rabbit, I do still wholeheartedly enjoy Easter for the time I get to spend with my family and the happiness that it brings others.