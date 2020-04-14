CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the end of each football season, most schools or teams go through coaching changes — whether it is bringing in a new head coach, coordinators or any assistants.
O'Neill native Jake Peetz knows a little something about the coaching carousel at both the collegiate level and in the NFL.
Peetz, 37, went to high school at St. Mary's High School in O'Neill before playing football at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He grew up with the Northeast Nebraska mentality of how everything is earned and being pushed to the limits.
"You take care of yourself and you need to be able to handle different situations, adjust and be a problem solver," Peetz said.
Peetz played primarily on the scout team at Nebraska — which is where he started to learn how to lead the scout team and push around the scholarship players.
"You always wanted to challenge people. We wanted to compete and show the scholarship guys that 'Hey, we have a bunch of walk-ons that are ready to roll.' It was a special group to be a part of," he said.
Frank Solich was Peetz's first coach at Nebraska, and then he finished his playing career in the beginning of the Bill Callahan era.
Credit to Callahan
Toward the end of his college career as Peetz went into his final semester at Nebraska, Peetz thought about going to law school until Callahan brought up the idea of coaching.
Callahan let Peetz into an exchange program, which allowed Peetz to go to UCLA to coach in a recruiting camp.
Looking back on his time at UCLA, Peetz didn't know how rare it was for Callahan to let him go to UCLA until he was coaching at Alabama and he thought that there was no way that coach Nick Saban would have allowed it to happen.
"He (Callahan) helped open that door for me. He wanted me to meet a new staff and extend my network."
The connections Peetz made at UCLA helped him land his first job out of college as an intern and special teams coordinator for Santa Barbara City College in 2006.
A year later, with the relationships he made at UCLA, he went back to Los Angeles as an intern and later was in charge of defensive quality control.
Peetz learned early on in his coaching career how important it was to connect with different personalities and to be able to relate with people on every level.
"It is a relationship business — it's what you know and how you can communicate it. It matters if you can get the player to understand, to grow and to be able to achieve to a higher level based on the information you are giving him. You better learn how to understand people and invest in people. When you do that, then you can communicate with them," he said. "The key to communication is listening. Understanding your defined role, responsibility and finding ways to add value. No one is going to give you something, it's the value you bring to someone else that allows you to achieve."
Peetz spent one season with the Bruins before he moved onto his first coaching gig in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He served as a scouting assistant, an offensive assistant and an assistant quarterbacks coach under head coach Jack Del Rio.
"When you are starting out in this profession, you start out at the bottom and there is a lot of room to grow," he said.
Coaching at Alabama
After five years in Jacksonville, Peetz went back to college as an offensive analyst and quarterbacks assistant at Alabama.
He ran into Kirby Smart, then Alabama’s defensive coordinator, at the Senior Bowl after getting fired from the Jaguars. Smart was able to bring Peetz onto the coaching staff.
"I randomly had a conversation with Kirby and he brings it up to me. I think he saw that I may be able to add value so he invited me to come up," he said. "The challenges that happened before that prepared me for what was about to come."
Peetz was about to coach under a legend in Saban.
"I've been around a lot of different coaches and different personalities. It's fourth down all of the time there. That is the way really successful places operate and it doesn't mean there's a panic, it means that there's a heightened sense of urgency and a razor sharp focus," he said. "We understand our objective, we understand what we see as the best path to get that done, so now we must execute."
In the 2013-14 season, the Crimson Tide went 11-2 as they lost to Auburn on a last-second missed field goal return and then Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl to end the season.
"When we lost that kick six game to Auburn, when they took the kick return back, he put it all on him. He is so humble and has such great belief in his players, staff and literally wore that on him. He wanted to take off all pressure from his people and players," Peetz said of Saban. "That moment was very unique because we were all very disappointed. He handled that extremely difficult situation in an outcome we didn't want."
Return to the NFL
Peetz ended up back in the NFL the next season as an offensive quality control and wide receivers coach for the Washington Redskins under head coach Jay Gruden.
He was able to work under young offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who is now the head coach for the Los Angeles Rams.
McVay just adds to the list of big name coaches Peetz has worked with in football.
"I've been blessed to have worked with exceptional people. When you have people who invest in you, believe in you, trust in you and challenge you, ... that is what you want," he said. "You want people to come at you a little bit, challenge you and address any situations that aren't handled up to the standard, which is high."
After one season, Peetz went to Oakland as a senior offensive assistant, an assistant quarterbacks coach and quarterbacks coach under Del Rio once again, but this time for the Raiders from 2015 to 2017.
"I wasn't planning on going there, but it was a great opportunity to get back with Jack Del Rio," Peetz said. "He is somebody that I have a lot of respect and admiration for. It got me an opportunity to move up."
Alabama, part 2
In 2018, Peetz returned to Saban and Alabama as an offensive analyst and was a part of a quest for a national championship.
"It was cool to work there in 2013 and bring me back in 2018. It showed me how consistent he (Nick Saban) is. The way that he handles players, situations and relationships is elite. He sees it from 10,000 feet, he doesn't look through life down a straw and he has a big picture perspective. Getting to be around guys like Nick Saban, it just really helps hold in your skills on seeing things from a big-picture perspective," he said. "When we execute our defined rules of responsibility, when we achieve our goals, then everybody is going to benefit. That is what you see there. Everybody wants a piece of that, they want people to train that way and people are going to benefit."
The Crimson Tide fell short of a national title in 2018 as Alabama lost to Clemson 44-16 in the College Football Playoff.
Coaching big names
During his time as an NFL coach and college football coach, Peetz has had a chance to coach phenomenal football players such as Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne, A.J. McCarron, Derek Carr, Pierre Garçon, Ryan Grant and DeSean Jackson. The list could go on and on.
He was coaching all of these professional athletes as a guy in his late 20s and 30s.
"No matter what your age, they're people that may have 20 years of doing something and they're somebody that may only have five or six. Sometimes those people who have more years, they might have one year of experience with 19 years repeating," he said.
Peetz was still able to earn the respect from the players he coached, even the ones who were older than him.
"Respect is earned. Nobody is going to respect you because you walk in the door and you say you are going to be their coach. They need to know how you can help them. Then you've got to be able to compete with them, which is how you get them to respond. Through the work that you do, if you can show them, then guys will buy in," he said. "You've got to understand how to communicate with people so you can do it the right way. You build that relationship by telling the truth."
Peetz loves coaching football at every level and will travel around the country if he has to.
"I've enjoyed coaching at both levels. Coaching football is a blessing. They all offer unique challenges, but when you look back on them, each of them have been valuable," he said. "If there's something that will take us somewhere else, we are just excited to be in a great profession and getting to do something we love doing."
At the conclusion of the 2018 season, Peetz found himself back in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers as a running backs coach in 2019.
The Panthers went through some highs and lows during the 2019 campaign, but Peetz was able to coach one of the best running backs in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey.
"Christian is such a unique and an elite individual in so many ways," Peetz said. "He's extremely intelligent. Everything he gets out of himself on Sundays is because of what he puts into it every day. He trains hard, recovers, he takes care of his body, he invests in the process and he studies the process. He's elite at finding the answers for what serves his body the best."
McCaffrey had an unbelievable season, rushing for 1,387 yards on 287 attempts with 15 touchdowns. He was fourth in the NFL when it came to rushing yards as he averaged 4.8 yards per carry and fumbled only once all season.
McCaffrey was the only running back in the NFL to have 1,000 yards in the air and on the ground as he led all running backs with 1,005 yards receiving yards. He averaged 8.7 yards per catch and had four receiving touchdowns.
"He is a kid that is an alpha-ultra competitor," Peetz said. "If there was anything that I was directing him to do, he wanted to know why. We had some great moments as far as being two passionate guys in the sport. He's exceptional at his work habits, he wants to be challenged, but then he will challenge you right back."
On April 13, the Carolina Panthers and Christian McCaffrey agreed on a four-year extension, averaging $16 million per year. This will make McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
Staying with Carolina
Peetz, his wife, Maggie, and five kids have stayed put in North Carolina as the Carolina Panthers brought Peetz back and will go into the 2020 season with rookie head coach Matt Rhule.
"We love where we are right now in Charlotte with coach Rhule, our staff and this city. It's such a great fan base, coaches and players," he said.
In 2020, Peetz will move to quarterbacks coach where he will be in the same quarterbacks room with Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker and Will Grier.
"We have everything we need to get our job done. We have a good, clear vision from coach Rhule and we will execute the plan," Peetz said. "I'm excited about being here with coach Rhule's staff. We really do enjoy it here."
No matter where Peetz will be in a couple of years or 20 years down the road, he just wants to be on the sideline coaching football.
"I love what I'm doing. It's special to be a part of the National Football League, especially with a great organization like the Panthers," he said. "I'm excited about putting together a really good product for the fall, seeing what we can do and attacking the season when we are allowed to do that."