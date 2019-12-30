A peer support drop-in center now is available in Norfolk for people who need help on their journey to recovery and wellness.
The Connection Project, at 321 W. Norfolk Ave. in downtown Norfolk, is a new nonprofit organization that offers a place for individuals challenged by mental health and addiction issues to find peer support and mutual relationships outside of a clinical setting.
Executive director Tommy Newcombe said the drop-in center is open to those who self-identify as having lived experience with those challenges.
“You don’t need a specific diagnosis or a referral or anything like that,” Newcombe said. “Maybe someone is even feeling like they had a bad day and don’t want a label — it’s an open space, a safe space, to explore wellness and navigate a crisis.”
Newcombe, a certified peer-support specialist who was a consumer specialist for Region IV Services before his work with The Connection Project, said the organization mirrors closely the Well-Being Initiative that was started by a friend of his in Omaha. The idea to start it sprang out of a need for a peer-support space similar to those found in other parts of the country, he added.
“There have been peer-support drop-in centers and respite houses across the country — not a lot of them — for years,” Newcombe said. “Consumer/Survivor/Ex-Patient is what it stems from. It’s been evolving as a model and peer-run organization for a lot of years.”
The center is overseen by a board of directors. Newcombe said those who are involved with The Connection Project — including himself — have lived experience with substance abuse, mental health challenges or both.
The organization is funded through grants, donations and fundraising. Newcombe said Region IV was helpful providing seed money and a start-up grant to get the project up and running.
Newcombe said the drop-in center has been open since the beginning of October, and since then, he has watched a steady growth of its base, seeing on average about 10 to 20 people per day.
“It’s not always the same time, but we have 10 to 20 folks that come in — whether it’s for an intentional peer-support training lesson every day or we have a couple of people volunteer their time or use the resources like computers or have coffee and play cards,” he said.
The Connection Project is located in space connected to Grace Community Church in downtown Norfolk, but it is not affiliated with the congregation. Newcombe said he would like to see it get established well enough in the future to have its own stand-alone space.
Newcombe said he also would like to see a respite house open for a person to stay for a week or two to navigate a crisis without utilizing inpatient medical services.
“Not that hospital is a bad thing. It works for a lot of people,” Newcombe said. “But there needs to be an alternative where people can walk with other people who have gone through those crisis situations.”
Newcombe said The Connection Project also is focusing on helping individuals move from incarceration back into the community and actively working with jails and probation to ease the transition.
“We want to try to look at people as people and not problems,” he said. “I think that’s a lot of the difference between peer support and a lot of clinical intervention.
“There’s so much focus on what’s wrong and how do we fix it, but I think our community can really benefit when we get a chance to focus on what’s right and how do we build it.”