Norfolk area administrators and business leaders joined U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Friday for a virtual town hall coordinated by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fortenberry, who represents the First Congressional District of Nebraska, visited with about 20 area representatives, including Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, Madison County Commissioner Troy Uhlir and Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller.
The Republican congressman briefly discussed infrastructure, agriculture and law enforcement in Madison County, as well as his opposition to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed by Congress this week.
“I was pleased to read about the renewed efforts surrounding (Highway) 275,” Fortenberry told community members. “You’ve got one of the most agricultural series of counties in America. It’s an important priority for you to speak about the highway and rally around its construction. It can’t be ignored.”
In 1988, the Nebraska Expressway System announced a goal to connect the state’s larger cities and routes with higher traffic volume to the interstate system with continuous four-lane highways. The original completion goal was 2003, but about one-third of the project remains unfinished, including the stretch of Highway 275 between Norfolk and Scribner.
Moenning was one of 21 area mayors who wrote a letter to the Nebraska Legislature in January urging completion of the project.
“I’m proud of leadership there for their commitment to getting this project done,” Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry also discussed legislative proposals that include drastic police reform.
The congressman thanked Miller for his and the Norfolk Police Division’s service to the community. Fortenberry told Miller that he opposes any bills that could potentially negate the effectiveness of law enforcement operations, such as mandated police oversight boards, pre-hire certifications and chokehold bans.
Miller said some reform ideas could harm law enforcement agencies’ ability to hire officers in a field that’s already shorthanded. Fortenberry echoed those thoughts.
“These proposals would undermine the ability of officers to conduct their jobs,” he said.
The former publishing industry executive also commended Norfolk for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic over the last year-plus.
Fortenberry credited Moenning, Norfolk’s mayor since 2016, for his leadership during the crisis.
“I appreciate your excellent work with the local health department (Elkhorn Logan Valley) and dealing with outbreaks before they became too widespread,” Fortenberry told the mayor. “Your leadership did that. Thanks to everyone for what you’re doing to keep Norfolk and Madison County the great place to live and work that it is.”
Moenning reciprocated appreciation to Fortenberry for his contributions in passing the Paycheck Protection Program, which Moenning called a “lifesaver for many of our businesses over the last year.”
Moenning also expressed gratitude Friday for Fortenberry’s sponsorship of legislation to enhance small-scale meat processing opportunities, which he said has benefited Norfolk and surrounding communities immensely. The creation of infrastructure to meet the industry’s demands have led to economic growth in Northeast Nebraska, he said.
Also at Friday’s town hall, Fortenberry expressed dissatisfaction with the recent passing of a nearly $2 trillion COVID relief bill passed by the federal government.
“It was another $2 trillion on top of $1 trillion still available. It’s designed for states that can’t govern themselves very well like New York and California,” he said. “We’re railroading things without due consideration of their impact.”