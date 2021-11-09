LINCOLN — Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry filed a new motion Tuesday to get rid of the indictment against the congressman, calling the government’s investigation “a set-up.”
In the seven-page motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the motion describes events that make it appear Nebraska’s First Congressional District congressman was tricked. It was filed by attorneys John Littrell and Ryan Fraser of Los Angeles.
On Oct. 19, a federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted Fortenberry on one count of "scheming to falsify and conceal material facts" and two counts of lying to federal investigators. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.
Fortenberry, 60, has denied any wrongdoing.
“The government’s investigation revealed that Congressman Fortenberry was unaware of any illegal foreign or conduit contributions to his 2016 campaign. With no basis to charge the congressman with a crime, the government instead concocted one,” Tuesday’s motion states.
The motion states the government in 2018 directed an informant to tell Fortenberry that he had received an illegal conduit contribution in 2016 and that the money was “probably” from Gilbert Chagoury, a foreign national.
Tuesday’s motion states that nearly a year later, the government sent an FBI agent to Rep. Fortenberry’s home in Lincoln to ask him if what the informant said in 2018 — uncorroborated by anything else — was actually true, which Fortenberry allegedly denied.
Then the motion states, months after that, Mack Jenkins, assistant U.S. attorney, asked Fortenberry if anyone had told him what the informant said during the 2018 call.
“When Congressman Fortenberry could not recall the precise details of the informant’s call, the government charged him with the crime of making false statements,” according to court papers.
The motion also states that the government does not allege that Fortenberry knew about the illegal contributions when they were made in 2016, and it did not charge him with any substantive offense related to those contributions.
Chagoury, a Nigerian-born, billionaire businessman of Lebanese descent, arranged for $30,000 to be contributed to Fortenberry’s 2016 reelection campaign, through other individuals.
The Los Angeles Times reported that since the 1990s, Chagoury has made significant donations to politicians. He also “cultivated a friendship with the Clinton family — in part by writing large checks, including a contribution of at least $1 million to the Clinton Foundation.”
“This prosecution is the actualization of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s grave concern regarding prosecutorial overreach in Section 1001 cases: that ‘an overzealous prosecutor or investigator — aware that a person has committed some suspicious acts, but unable to make a criminal case — will create a crime by surprising the suspect, asking about those acts, and receiving a false denial,” according to the motion.
The motion notes that the government does not accuse Fortenberry of “lying about the real facts surrounding his 2016 fundraiser.”
“This case is entirely about Congressman Fortenberry’s failure to accurately repeat back to the government the content of the 10-minute phone call that the government’s informant placed to him.”
Chad Kolton, a spokesman for Fortenberry, said the motion provides “a very clear picture of a set-up.”
“A California prosecutor knew Rep. Fortenberry had no knowledge of the crime being investigated so he created an excuse to charge him anyway,” Kolton said.
“Prosecutors ordered an informant to give Rep. Fortenberry information he didn’t know, then waited nearly a year to send FBI agents to surprise him at home to ask about it,” Kolton said. “Despite Rep. Fortenberry’s efforts to cooperate, when he didn’t recall details the government’s informant had been directed to describe to him nearly a year earlier, prosecutors waited until the Biden administration was in power and then brought multiple charges that had nothing to do with their campaign finance investigation.”
Kolton said the set-up “is another alarming example of a Justice Department and FBI that are out of control and destroying the lives and reputations of far too many Americans.”
The case is scheduled to be heard by U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Blumenfeld also is scheduled to hear Fortenberry’s earlier motion to have the charges dismissed, alleging it was filed in the wrong venue. If that case is not dismissed, a trial date has been set for that motion on Tuesday, Dec. 14.