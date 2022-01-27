Conference tournaments to separate the great from the good

We’ve had great boys basketball played in Northeast Nebraska this year, and now area teams will go at it in some of the most competitive conferences in the state. We’re going to know a lot more about the top teams after these next two weeks. Here’s a look at the area tournaments that happened, are happening and will get underway soon.
The Southwest Conference Tournament got underway Monday, with Ainsworth beating Valentine in the first round. The semifinals will be Friday while the third-place game and finals will be Saturday, all at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte. The Bulldogs will face Minden in the semis.
The top four seeds in the Mid-State Conference — Norfolk Catholic, Wayne, Hartington Cedar Catholic and O’Neill — are all in this week’s Class C ratings. I think a great case can be made for any of these teams to win the whole tournament, as they’ve all been playing great recently. Quarterfinal action begins Tuesday at Norfolk Catholic and Wayne High. The semifinals, consolation and finals will be at Wayne on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Niobrara Valley Conference begins its games on Saturday with quarterfinals on Tuesday. The semifinals will be at North Central on Thursday with the consolation game and championship on Saturday, Feb. 5, at West Holt. Stuart, O’Neill St. Mary’s and Elgin Public/Pope John hold the top three seeds. Keep an eye out for Elkhorn Valley, which isn’t in the Class C ratings but at 15-2 is capable of making a lot of noise.
The East Husker Conference tournament features Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family as the No. 1 seed looking to finish the job after losing in the finals a year ago. Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh have a great shot at challenging the Bulldogs for that crown, but they’ll need to be able to hold up down low. The semifinals, third-place game and finals will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, at Midland University in Fremont.
The Lewis & Clark Conference will provide a lot of clarity once it’s all said and done. Class D No. 3 Wynot enters as the top seed along with ranked teams Wausa and Walthill. Class C contenders Wakefield and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge will make it a tough fight at the top as well.
The Goldenrod Conference tournament concluded this past week at St. Paul. Humphrey St. Francis defeated Riverside 60-53 to win for the first time in two years.
Now for this week’s ratings. This past week’s games among the four Mid-State teams in Class C made things pretty tough to figure out. The end result you see is based less on head-to-head results and more on observations of their total body of work.
CLASS C
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family continues to dominate as its undefeated season keeps rolling along. This past week, it dominated in wins over Madison, BRLD and Oakland-Craig. Over their past seven games, the Bulldogs have been allowing a measly 36.4 points per game. Before the tournament starts, they travel to face Elgin Public/Pope John on Thursday.
Howells-Dodge holds steady in the second spot following dominant wins over Tekamah-Herman, Pender and Battle Creek. It was a big week for senior Gavin Nelson, who broke the school single-season record for 3-pointers (now 38) and game record (now seven). All that remains now is the quarterfinals of the East Husker tournament, where the Jaguars will play either Oakland-Craig or Madison on Tuesday.
It was an eventful week for Wayne. The Blue Devils lost to Cedar Catholic on Thursday, then went to Wahoo, a team with the top wild-card rating in Class C1, and won by three. Daniel Judd appears to be rediscovering his dominance in the post, as he has 12 or more points in three of Wayne’s past four games. Wayne will travel to face West Point-Beemer on Thursday ahead of the Mid-State tournament.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is up to No. 4 following wins over Wayne, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, O’Neill and Ponca. This team’s length has been well-documented and for good reason. However, I saw in its game against O’Neill that guys like Tate Thoene will make the Trojans even more dangerous. His ability to shoot well from the field keeps any defense’s hands full. The Trojans host Boone Central on Tuesday in the first round of the Mid-State.
Norfolk Catholic started the week with wins at Lutheran High and at home against Neligh-Oakdale but then dropped a close one to O’Neill on Tuesday. The defense remains a great strength, but to win at this time of year, the offense needs to step up. The Knights need to get more in sync and shoot better from the field (they went just 37% from the field before the O’Neill game). One final tune-up awaits before the conference tournament, a showdown with Humphrey St. Francis in their final home game of the regular season.
O’Neill has been playing great basketball this season, and now the Eagles finally break through the rankings. On top of their win over Norfolk Catholic, they beat Guardian Angels Central Catholic but lost a tough one at Cedar Catholic this past week. Landon Classen and Drew Morrow have the ability to score at will with Keaton Wattier and Brady Sidak providing a lot of size that can be used on the interior. I can’t wait to see how this translates to the Mid-State tournament, but before then, they’ll head west to take on West Holt on Thursday.
Lutheran High Northeast’s week included a win over Clarkson/Leigh and a loss to Norfolk Catholic. This team has shown that when Cort McKeown and Trystan Scott are shooting well, it can compete with a lot of teams. However, the Eagles need to get better when it comes to rebounding. This past week alone, they were outrebounded 58-37. The Eagles will gain a lot of miles this coming week, as they travel to play Humphrey St. Francis and Riverside.
Following its loss to Lutheran High, Clarkson/Leigh bounced back with wins against Twin River, BRLD and Wisner-Pilger. Center Carter Hanel now has 10 or more rebounds in eight of the past 11 games he’s played. His interior presence, along with the scoring abilities of Jarred Novotny and Eli Hays, will be imperative as the Patriots enter what’s sure to be a tough East Husker tournament field. They’ll host either West Point-Beemer or Tekamah-Herman in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CLASS D
O’Neill St. Mary’s has now won seven straight after beating Winside and Creighton this past week. In those games, Isaac Everitt has scored 17 and 13 points, respectively, and is becoming a real threat for a team whose offense now averages 68 points a game. He’s also one of four players averaging at least 10 a game. The Cardinals will host Stuart before starting their Niobrara Valley Conference tournament defense on Tuesday.
The Ainsworth Bulldogs are underway as the No. 1 seed in the Southwest Conference tournament. After a win against North Central and a loss to Class C1 Ogallala, the Bulldogs began their tournament run with a quarterfinal win over Valentine but are now the smallest school remaining of the four teams (there are two C1 schools in Minden and Ogallala and one Class B school remaining in McCook). Whether they have what it takes to advance will be interesting to see, but they could be set up to improve regardless. On Friday, they’ll play in the semifinals against Minden.
Wynot picked up wins against Niobrara/Verdigre and Creighton to remain No. 3 in this week’s ratings. I still wonder about the Blue Devils’ strength of schedule, but it’s about to get a big boost in the Lewis & Clark tournament. We’ll know a lot more about this team and how far it can really go once it's over. Before then, it’ll face Ponca on the road on Thursday.
Elgin Public/Pope John beat Plainview on Thursday but had a surprising slip-up against West Holt on Friday, losing 55-40. That marked the most points it’s allowed all season and the first time since Dec. 29 against Riverside that it allowed more than 50 in a game. Changes will be necessary not just for the Niobrara Valley tournament, but also when it hosts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Humphrey St. Francis is the Goldenrod Conference tournament champion after beating Riverside 60-53 on Saturday in the finals. The Flyers hadn’t been able to get on a long streak yet, but winning a tournament against stiff competition in this conference could be just what they need to make another deep run. This week will see games at Norfolk Catholic, then at home against Lutheran High Northeast and Central Valley.
Stuart comes off of two strong wins over Valentine and Santee. The Warriors’ style of play can be a tough one to get through, but the Broncos were able to score in bunches without making a single 3-pointer. Whether that will be enough to make noise in the Niobrara Valley remains to be seen, but it’s worked well so far. They travel to face St. Mary’s on Thursday before their tournament games begin.
Walthill went 4-0 this past week to remain steady at No. 7. The Blujays haven’t made a ton of noise to start the season but sit with the sixth-highest wild-card rating in Class D1. They’ll have plenty of opportunities to go even higher over the next week. They hit the road to face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday, then start their Lewis & Clark Conference campaign against Winnebago on Monday.
Wausa remains in the No. 8 spot after wins against Tri County Northeast and Winside. The Vikings, like Wynot and Walthill, also have the chance to prove themselves in the Lewis & Clark tournament coming up. Jaxon Claussen and Jon Nissen have proven themselves as great players, but can they get more out of the rest of the team? We’ll find out soon. They travel to Summerland on Thursday, then take on Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the quarterfinals of their conference tournament.
NOTABLE GAMES
Thursday: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Elgin Public/Pope John, Wakefield at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Stuart at O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Friday: Humphrey St. Francis at Norfolk Catholic, Ainsworth vs. Minden.
Saturday: Lutheran High Northeast at Humphrey St. Francis.
Monday: Wausa vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Tuesday: Boone Central vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, Pierce vs. O’Neill.