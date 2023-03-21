The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team came away from Tuesday’s season opener with some encouraging signs.
The Knights did fall to Conestoga 1-0 at Veterans Memorial Park, but there were plenty of reasons why a much, much rougher outing could have been expected.
“I think that we played really well,” first-year coach Layne Miller said. “We played seven freshmen today and one senior. We’re a very young team, so I thought they all played well with all the guys we had going down cramping and going down with injuries.”
Conestoga’s lone goal came in the 28th minute when junior forward Noah Simones stood wide open in front of the goal as he took a pass. He easily deflected the ball into the open net.
But the Cougars couldn’t find a way to get an insurance goal, leaving the game in doubt until the Knights couldn’t get a shot on goal on an opportunity with 13 seconds remaining.
“Our defense played a fantastic game,” Miller said. “On the one goal, we had one silly mistake. Our goalkeeper, Mason Maas, hasn’t played goalie his entire life and he stepped up and has been fantastic for us at the beginning of the season.”
NC/LHNE will need to generate more scoring chances in future games, though.
“We had our struggles,” Miller said. “But I did see a lot of good stuff. I saw us really carry the ball in possession. I think we need to continue to work getting our deep passes out to our guys and pushing into that final third (of the field), then get some good crosses for shots. We didn’t have enough of that tonight.”
The Knights also battled fatigue and cramps in the second half, not surprising when Conestoga had 13 more players on its roster.
“We’ve got to be conditioned and get our bodies in shape,” Miller said. “We have 17 guys that are out for soccer this season. When you play 11 and have six on your bench, it’s a lot of trying to work with those guys and keeping your bodies and minds right.”
But, considering limited practices, it was a solid start for Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast.
“We’ve been outside twice all season because of the weather, so we just haven’t had that experience playing together,” Miller said. “Max Hammond, one of our sophomores starting on defense, joined the team for three days because he was at state basketball. So we’re finally a full team.”
Conestoga (1-0) 1 0 – 1
NC/LHNE (0-1) 0 0 – 0
Goal: (CON) Noah Simones.