A solid alliance between Nebraska concrete companies is doing its part to help cancer patients cope with the financial strain of the disease.
Concrete Cares Nebraska was established in 2013 by Kyle Poff and Stan Poff of Kearney after their family witnessed firsthand the impact of cancer in people’s lives.
As the owners of Kearney Concrete, their outreach spread to individuals across the state and eventually drew involvement and ongoing support from Rich Hodson and West-Hodson Lumber & Concrete of Northeast Nebraska, Randy Wortman and Wortman Concrete Pumping of Norfolk and Jeremy Montgomery with Stephen & Smith Construction of Lincoln.
“Each of these parties have their own personal stories of the effects of cancer in their lives, drawing them all to the mission and importance of the organization,” said Misty and Randy Wortman in an email interview with the Daily News.
On Saturday, May 1, Concrete Cares will host an on-road/off-road poker run that will begin and end at the home of Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, 46710 L St. in Burwell.
The off-road portion of the poker run is for side-by sides and light off-road vehicles. It includes about 36 miles of approved private tracks, gravel and minimum maintenance roads and a few miles of pavement with card stops along the route at the Elyria Bar and near Fort Hartsuff.
The on-road portion will include Bootleg Brewers or Lazy D in Taylor, the Comstock Windmill Festival location near Comstock, Kinkaider Brewery in Broken Bow, Lucky’s Tavern in Arcadia and Scratchtown Brewery in Ord.
The Wortmans said the addition of a poker run to existing activities was conceptualized from a meshing of pastimes that many people seem to enjoy: poker runs, ATV/UTV riding and a desire to offer an event that was more centralized in the state.
“Because the concrete industry is comprised of so many individuals that work together, it was natural to reach out to industry members in central Nebraska, and we were fortunate to have Lee Jeffres of Burwell join the effort,” the said. “The collaborative effort has evolved into a two-route ride that opens up ATV/UTV riding through approved private tracks across the Sandhills and car/motorcycle travel.”
The poker run is one of a variety of activities promoted by the organization to encourage family fun and financial contribution to the cause that is family-focused. Past events hosted across the state include a car show, barbecue rib-cooking contest, a Tri-City Storm hockey game, cornhole tournaments and a golf tournament.
The goal of the activities is to promote outreach and support. More than 98% of donations received goes back to Nebraska families that have been affected by cancer, the Wortmans said.
Those wanting to participate in the poker run can do so through the Concrete Cares Nebraska website at concretecaresne.com.
The Wortmans said making a difference has been the most gratifying part of being involved with Concrete Cares Nebraska.
“Dealing with the cancer at any level is challenging at best and heartbreaking at worst,” they said. “Knowing that our organization can help ease a burden an individual or family faces because of cancer is what makes the efforts worthwhile.”