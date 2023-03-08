LINCOLN — The Pierce Bluejays saw their season come to an end on Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center as the Omaha Concordia Mustangs defeated them 53-45 in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Class C1 boys state basketball tournament.
A jumper by Abram Scholting tied the game at 22 with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
Jackson Shepherd drove for a basket on Concordia’s ensuing possession, then Quientan McCafferty hit a 3-pointer as the Mustangs used an 8-0 run to take a 30-22 lead with 1:11 left in the period.
McCafferty, a 6-foot-10-inch junior center, led Concordia with 18 points, shooting 3 for 4 from 3-point range. His presence on defense also made it difficult for the Bluejays to execute.
“I thought we did a good job of getting the ball to the lane, but, obviously, (McCafferty) in there altered a few more shots than we’re used to, having to try to score over something like that,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “But you can’t stop attacking, you’ve got to keep playing.”
Ben Brahmer gave Pierce momentum with a 3-pointer with 55.8 seconds left, the Bluejays’ first of the day. However, the Mustangs answered on their next possession, when Carter Sunde hit a stepback jumper to put them up 32-25 heading into the fourth.
Elliott Wilson had a steal and score 46 seconds into the fourth for the Mustangs, then McCafferty hit two free throws. Deon Watts responded with a 3 before McCafferty hit one of his own.
After another basket by Sunde, Scholting hit a 3-pointer followed by a 2-pointer to make it 41-33 with 3:16 left to play.
Concordia responded with baskets by Wilson and Jack Thrasher, then Scholting hit another 3 for Pierce and Colby Anderson drove for a score, making it 45-38 with 1:50 remaining.
As the Mustangs began to control the ball and make their way to the free-throw line, Scholting continued to surge, executing a 3-point play and hitting a 3 to make it 51-44 with 34.1 seconds left. From there, Concordia held on defense and punched its ticket to the state semifinals for the second time in the past three years.
Scholting led the Bluejays with 20 points while Brahmer followed with 18. Although the seniors had successful days offensively, Concordia’s ability to limit the other scorers was a big key, according to its coach, Ken Kulus.
“We knew we had to shut them down, but the other guys on their team have been able to step out and make a 3, and that’s what pops them,” he said. “We knew we were going to have to guard those, but we also talked about not letting (Watts) and not letting (Jacksen Wachholtz) and not letting (Anderson) make those 3s that they’ve made the whole year.
“I really thought it was just the close out on the off guys that really got us the separation,” Kulus added.
Outside of Scholting and Brahmer, Watts had three points while Anderson had four.
Sunde and Wilson had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mustangs. Thrasher had nine, and Shepherd had five to round them out.
A free throw by Brahmer got the scoring started in the game. McCafferty responded with a layup, then Brahmer made two free throws. Wilson got the Mustangs going with a 3, then made the first of two free throws.
Brahmer hit a mid-range jumper to get Pierce within one, then McCafferty made his first 3 for Concordia.
Brahmer and Scholting each got two to start the second quarter, allowing Pierce to tie the game at nine with 7:19 to go. Not long after, Thrasher hit one from downtown to put the Mustangs back up.
Anderson drove for a basket before Sunde hit a pair of baskets. Brahmer and Shepherd traded baskets, then Scholting made a free throw, but Concordia still led 18-16 at halftime.
In the C1 semifinal, the Mustangs will square off against the Auburn Bulldogs, who beat them in overtime of the state semifinals two years ago.
Although their season comes to a close, the Bluejays checked off a lot of accomplishments on their way to their second state tournament in three years.
Pierce won its holiday tournament, the Northeast Nebraska Shootout, beating Auburn in the final. The Bluejays also won the Mid-State Conference tournament at home, where they also won their district final game against Columbus Scotus.
“We hadn’t been on the road for about four weeks. We kind of wanted to play the state tournament up in Pierce, but they said they didn’t want to,” Emory joked.
Emory had coached many of these Bluejays for 10 years. Seeing them grow up and accomplish as much as they did in their careers, including this season, was something to be proud of.
“I have a son in the group (Travis) who’s a junior and then the senior class and those kids, those eight juniors and seniors, have played together every year since they were first graders,” he said. “Just an unbelievable run, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Class C1 state tournament
Concordia 9 9 14 21 — 53
Pierce 5 11 9 20 — 45
CONCORDIA (24-3): Andrew Kulus, 0-3 0-0 0; Quientan McCafferty, 6-12, 3-5 18; Elliott Wilson, 3-7 3-8 10; Jack Thrasher 3-6 2-2, 9; Jackson Shepherd, 2-4 1-4 5; Carter Sunde, 4-8 3-4 11. Totals, 18-40 12-23 53.
PIERCE (23-4): Addison Croghan, 0-2 0-0 0; Jacksen Wachholtz, 0-2 0-0 0; Colby Anderson, 2-4 0-0 4, Ben Brahmer, 7-15 3-4 18, Deon Watts, 1-3 0-0 3; Abram Scholting, 7-19 3-6 20. Totals, 17-45 6-10 45.