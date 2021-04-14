MADISON — Based on testimony offered Tuesday and comments from commissioners, Madison County is about to join a growing list of Nebraska counties and others in the United States pushing back against President Joe Biden’s executive orders on gun laws.
On Tuesday, a full room attended the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting to show support for making Madison County a “sanctuary county.” Among other things, the designation pledges support for gun rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a retired Army colonel, urged support for the movement last month.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the county board, said he reached out to Brewer and others to learn more about the sanctuary county designation. Uhlir received 15 other counties’ Second Amendment county resolutions, but Madison County will come up with its own.
Uhlir said he also had spoken to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk and would like to have him and Madison County Attorney Joe Smith participate in putting together the resolution.
“I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be doing this,” Uhlir said.
The other county board members agreed and will use testimony offered at the meeting to help draft the resolution, which could be considered as early as the next county board meeting.
“We’re not trumping federal law. We’re not trumping state law,” Uhlir said. “What it is going to say is if the feds come in and say they have a situation where they need to remove firearms, we are not going to assist (with it).”
Uhlir said this is not unlike the situation with illegal immigration and sanctuary cities. If they come across someone who is illegal, the sanctuary cities are not assisting the federal government, he said.
Commissioners asked people both in favor and opposed to speak. Of about 25 people at the meeting, all those who spoke were in favor, with nobody speaking in opposition.
“I’ve gotten more emails about this than just about anything else since I have been in office,” Uhlir said.
Steve Jessen of Norfolk asked if the resolution would protect the county from presidential executive orders.
“I’m a law-abiding gun owner and if someone says, ‘You are a threat,’ they can come in and confiscate my guns,” Jessen said. “I’m against that 100%.”
Volk said there already are laws that for those who suffer a mental breakdown, they can have their guns removed for the protection of themselves and others. This resolution will not nullify all those things, he said.
Volk said he and law enforcement officers, as well as military members, are sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
Jessen said there is a concern that if someone opposes something in an executive order, the other side will try to say the person isn’t mentally stable and then will try to remove their guns.
“I’m talking about just normal citizens that are adamant about their Second Amendment rights,” he said. “We are being attacked by this current administration.”
A couple of people said there are millions of law-abiding gun owners.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he understands the concerns people have, including that the federal government might try to take private citizens' AR-15s, but the county is limited in what it can do.
“I wish we could say, ‘Yes, we could pass an amendment and they couldn’t come and get them.’ But I don’t think this (could do that),” Schmidt said.
Shannon Flak, a military veteran, said the Second Amendment gives people the right to keep and bear arms and “that right shall not be infringed.”
Falk said the current administration has made it clear during the campaign and in recent months that it has a disdain for the American gun owner.
Falk said he has spoken to many in the community who are in support of this resolution. As of Monday evening, there have been 40 counties in Nebraska that have passed sanctuary county resolutions, with 11 more discussing it, including Madison County.
One of the questions that came up during the discussion was what bearing the resolution has on the Norfolk Police Division and other police departments in the county.
Uhlir said it is his understanding that if the county passes the resolution, then the local jurisdictions will have to pass an ordinance that goes against what the county is doing if they disagree with it.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he also supports the resolution and has been hunting for about as long as he could walk.
“I am not opposed to this amendment by any means as making it as strong as we possibly can under the State of Nebraska and federal guidelines,” Stinson said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; about 25 from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 25 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for the official bonds of Lowell N. Jenny as trustee of Norfolk Sanitary District, Jerry Nordeen as trustee of Norfolk Sanitary District, and oath of James Lange as trustee of Norfolk Sanitary District.
— Acknowledged receipt of CARES Act Program for election expenses incurred in 2020 election year, in the amount of $44,877.
— Authorized elected officials to sign documents required by Frontier Bank for online banking for their respective offices.
— Authorized advertising for bids for road striping for 2021.
— Awarded a contract for telecommunications room renovation to dwb Inc., Madison,
in the amount of $375,889.
— Awarded a contract for telecommunications rewiring project to Applied Connective Technologies, Norfolk, in the amount of $165,960 because of irregularities in the low bid submitted.
— Approved right-of-way agreements for the Old Hadar Road project: Barbara A. Reeves — temporary easement in the amount of $330; Dwala and Ray Oak Revocable Family Trust — temporary easement in the amount of $330; John K. and Janet S. Uecker Trust — temporary easement in the amount of $270; Scott J. and Amy Uecker — temporary easement in the amount of $50; Roderich P. and Ronald P. Wachter — permanent easement in the amount of $100; Mike and Gina Uecker — temporary easement in the amount of $510; Roderich P. and Ronald P. Wachter — permanent easement in the amount of $100.
— Approved establishing the COVID American Rescue Plan Fund as Fund 2580.
— Approved three substitution of pledged securities with Midwest Bank, Pierce.
— Approved a special designated license for District Tap & Table Hospitality for beer
sales event scheduled for May 1-2 and May 8-9, at Poppy’s Spring Craft Vendor event.
