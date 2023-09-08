CLARKSON — Prior to Friday night, Clarkson/Leigh coach Jim Clarkson used the word "inconsistent" to describe his football team early in the season.
He had no reason to use that word after a complete performance against previously-undefeated Bancroft-Rosalie. The defending Class D1 state champions scored on the third play of the game, rushed for 271 yards, held the opposition to 59 yards of total offense, picked off a pass, and blocked a punt in a 44-0 victory here.
"I think we've been stacking some good practices on top of each other," Clarkson said. "I think we had a little bit of a hangover from last year, and it's just taken us a while to kind of jell with the new pieces. It's just starting to come together a little bit. ... Hopefully, this starts turning things into a more consistent direction."
It was the kind of performance that Clarkson/Leigh needed after opening with a 20-point loss at Exeter-Milligan/Friend (EMF) and a close win against Pender.
"This week, we really locked it in compared to the other couple weeks," senior running back/linebacker Dylan Higby said. "We got off to a slow start this season, but we came together as a team and locked it in this week."
Clarkson/Leigh was dominant on both the offensive and defensive lines, to the point where Bancroft-Rosalie, on a third-and-3 in the first half, tried three linemen all lined up right of the center to try to counteract the Patriots' size advantage. But it led to a 2-yard loss, followed by a failed fourth-down conversion, and Jacob Koehn raced for a 33-yard touchdown three plays later for a 28-0 lead.
"They're definitely the more physical team from the start," Bancroft-Rosalie coach Kyle Elsasser said. "We talked about that being one of the keys, just matching their physicality. We didn't do it, we got a little shellshocked, and when stuff starts snowballing in football, momentum takes over, and we did not have a chance to respond to it."
Higby did his part in the win. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior Higby rushed for 129 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries and had the blocked punt in the first quarter. He had 121 yards and three scores in the first half alone.
"He's been nails so far this year. He's off to a great start this season," Clarkson said. "He's such a good player, such a good kid, and he works his butt off, so he deserves all of the accolades there."
Higby gave Clarkson/Leigh the momentum from the outset. On the third offensive snap of the night, he took a direct snap, hit a gap at the line of scrimmage, and dashed 49 yards for a touchdown.
"It helped a lot," Higby said. "We really prepared for them with a couple of plays that seemed to work, and that was one of them."
On the next possession, he broke through and blocked the Bancroft-Rosalie punt, and Clarkson/Leigh recovered at the 19. Four plays later, Higby capped the short drive with a 5-yard touchdown.
Clarkson/Leigh then showed its possession offense with a 10-play, 57-yard touchdown drive that included a fourth-down conversion and was capped by Higby turning an option pitch from Ryan Brichacek into a 12-yard score.
To begin the second half, defensive lineman Korbin Lemburg picked off a pass and rumbled to the 11. Higby then turned a fourth-and-5 into a 6-yard touchdown. He added the two-point conversion for a 36-0 lead with 7:20 left in the third quarter for a running clock the rest of the way.
Game notes
— Nine Patriots finished with at least one carry: in addition to Higby, Brichacek, Koehn, Isaac Baumert, and Grant Hanel all had at least 20 yards rushing. Ross Tremayne led Bancroft-Rosalie with 18 rushing yards on six carries, while Nick Buchholz had 25 passing yards and 14 rushing yards.
"They had a nice looking run game coming in that I was really concerned about," Clarkson said. "I was really happy that we were able to shut them down because they have a nice little power game."
— Neither team accomplished much in the passing game. Bancroft-Rosalie finished 2 of 8 for 25 yards passing, while Clarkson/Leigh scored 44 points without completing a pass. Both teams finished with one interception for the only turnovers in the game.
— The Patriots benefited from quick strikes. It scored on its first four offensive possessions, three of which required four plays or fewer. That led to having just 10:05 in time of possession for the entire first half.
B-R 0 0 0 0 — 0
C/L 14 14 8 8 — 44
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
C/L: Dylan Higby 49 run (Higby run), 10:36.
C/L: Higby 5 run (PAT failed), 4:02.
SECOND QUARTER
C/L: Higby 12 run (Trey Steffensmeier run), 9:24.
C/L: Jacob Koehn 33 run (PAT failed), 2:49.
THIRD QUARTER
C/L: Higby 6 run (Higby run), 7:20.
FOURTH QUARTER
C/L: Isaac Baumert 17 run (Blake Loseke run), 2:35.