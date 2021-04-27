Complete game shutout lifts Panthers over Wayne

The hometown Norfolk High varsity boys put together a comprehensive effort against Wayne on Monday evening. A sound performance on the mound, active bats and a colossal first inning lifted the Panthers (9-15) to their sixth victory in a seven-game stretch.
The Blue Devils (9-6) returned home after only five innings; suffering a shutout loss 10-0.
Norfolk’s winning pitcher, Brody Konz, tallied a complete game shutout. He tossed five innings of four-hit baseball, striking out five Blue Devils along the way. Konz, a senior, was supported by sturdy defense.
“I was just trying to get ahead in the counts. Our defense was really making plays behind me; so I just kept throwing it in there,” Konz said.
One example of that came in the fifth inning, as Wayne threatened to score. Brayden Lammers flashed a sparkling glove at second base for the Panthers to start a double play that ended a threat.
Norfolk bats were loud from the start. In the leadoff spot, Dustin Brenden opened the evening with a single. Then Andrew Papstein laid down a textbook bunt to advance his teammate; Brenden scored on a wild pitch. Colten Price advanced runners once again on a fielder’s choice. Grant Colligan drew a walk before Papstein came across to score on another errant pitch. Hudson Waldow dropped a sharp single into left field, bringing across two more runs.
Then Jackson Schwanebeck singled ahead of Jeht Stateler, who hit over the shortstop to plate two more runs. When the first inning was finally over, Norfolk had a commanding 6-0 lead.
“It starts on the mound. Brody threw strikes, we played some defense behind him, so any time you put zeros up, it gives us in a good opportunity to win a baseball game,” Norfolk High coach Brian Disch said. “First inning, we’re off to a good start. We took advantage of some free bases. It was nice to get the lead early, get some confidence and finish the game in the fifth like we should. It was a good win for our guys.”
Papstein came across to score again, on a wild pitch, in inning two. Soon after, during the third, Papstein sent another ball into the gap for his second RBI, making the score 8-0.
“Guys are playing well right now,” Disch said. “In the middle of the season, we went through a stretch where we had some tough losses. We lost some games that we should’ve won. At that point in the season, you can go either one of two ways. We could’ve continued to go down the roller coaster ride, or you can build yourselves up. Our guys have responded and won a couple of close games that really could’ve gone either way.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Brenden started the Panthers off with a walk. Then Papstein was nailed by a pitch. Price sacrificed himself to move both teammates over, and Colligan would have the last laugh as he slapped another single to opposite field. His connection brought two more runs across (10-0) and ended the game on the mercy-rule after just five innings.
The Panthers, who had a slow start this spring, have rallied to win six of their past seven games.
“When you start winning baseball games, it’s contagious,” Disch said. “Hopefully, we can continue to play well and make a run down the stretch.”
Talking about his team’s recent success, the coach remarked, “It’s baseball; you have to show up and play. Anyone can win on any given day.”
Wayne will resume action on Tuesday, April 27, traveling to Scribner. Norfolk also will play a game the same day, at home against South Sioux City.
Wayne 000 00x x – 0 4 3
Norfolk 611 02x x – 10 9 0
WP: Brody Konz LP: Victor Kniesche
Hits: Brenden, Papstein (2); Colligan, Borgmann, Waldow, Schwanebeck, Stateler (NHS); Jacob Kneifl (2); Brooks Kneifl, Miller (WHS).