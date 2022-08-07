Saturday night’s results in the four divisions at Off Road Speedway, with none of the feature winners sitting atop the season’s points lists with four weekends remaining, demonstrated that the racing continues to be competitive.
A smooth, fast track–with the week’s humidity contributing to, quite possibly, the best racing conditions of the season–provided drivers with the opportunity to use the entire width of the track, with most choosing the high side throughout the evening.
In the IMCA Late Models class, where York’s Cory Dumpert holds a 34-point advantage in the points competition, Devin Johnson of Bloomfield took the lead on the second lap and held it the rest of the 25-lap race for his second win of the season.
Johnson–currently listed fifth on the points list–finished ahead of second-place driver, Kyle Prauner of Norfolk, and Dumpert, who finished third.
Neligh’s Kyle Wilkinson picked up his first “A” feature win of the season at Off Road Speedway in the IMCA Stock Cars division.
Wilkinson started on the inside of the fifth row–alongside his brother Cameron, who sits at the top of the points standings–and came out on top of heavy competition for the lead from a number of challengers.
That group included early leader Chuck Sands of Neligh then, following three-consecutive caution re-starts, Chad Bruns of Wayne and Tejay Mielke of Norfolk.
With Wilkinson safely in command, the race became a battle for second place behind him where, with three laps left, Cameron Wilkinson split Bruns and Mielke entering turn three to join the fray.
Ultimately, Kyle Wilkinson took first place, while Mielke held off Cameron Wilkinson to earn second.
The three are atop the points standings where Cameron Wilkinson’s third-place finish establishes a 432-point total in the standings, ahead of Mielke’s 406 total, with Kyle Wilkinson a point behind at 405 points.
The closest points race of the season is in the IMCA Hobby Stocks class, where Norfolk’s Wyatt Lehman leads Neligh drivers Jason Wilkinson and Nate Buck--who are tied for second--by five points..
On Saturday night, however, none of those racers were among the top three in Victory Lane following the feature.
Instead, Norfolk’s Lance Mielke moved up the list to fourth position, within 11 points of Lehman, by winning for the third time this season at Off Road Speedway.
Mielke secured the lead four laps into the race then, with Mark Arduser of Battle Creek on his rear bumper much of the remaining 16 laps, handled lapped traffic and a caution with three laps remaining to clinch the victory.
Arduser took second place, with Dakota Spann of Wayne finishing third.
Genoa’s James Roebuck bounced back from the disappointment of a narrow second-place finish a week ago to earn his fourth IMCA SportMods “A” feature win at the track.
This time Roebuck left no doubt, grabbing the lead from Wes Hochstein of Randolph during the second lap and stretching it–despite re-starts following two cautions–into a straightaway-length advantage throughout most of the race.
Behind him, Wynot’s Doug Hilkemann established a second-place finish, while Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg got back into the race and finished third after a spin-out had placed him in the rear of the eight-car field.
Langenberg currently holds a formidable 69-point cushion over Roebuck and the rest of the IMCA SportMods division in the points standings.
