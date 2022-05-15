A large crowd turned out at Off Road Speedway Saturday night, many to experience the winged 360 Sprints.
But the closest, most competitive races, including action at the finish line, were provided by three of the four IMCA “A” features–the IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Late Models, and IMCA Hobby Stocks.
The winner of the 360 Sprint cars feature, Jody Rosenboom of Rock Rapids, IA, darted past Jason Martin of Lincoln during the 12th lap and led the rest of the way while multiple drivers–including Martin, Jack Dover of Springfield, and Jake Bubak of Arvada, CO–fought over second place and the chance to pursue Rosenboom.
The best opportunity for the field to close the gap came on a caution with seven laps remaining, but Rosenboom pulled away again to lock up his victory.
Martin held off Bubak to finish second, with Bubak settling for third place.
The IMCA Stock Cars feature became an older brother vs younger brother competition between Kyle and Cameron Wilkinson of Neligh.
With the track offering a variety of lines for drivers to choose, Kyle took over the lead from Chad Bruns by passing on the inside with 13 laps left.
Cameron, who had a longer journey to the front from a starting position on the outside of the sixth row, overtook Bruns two laps later and joined Kyle for an eight lap battle–traveling nearly side-by-side during most of those laps.
Finally, with three laps remaining, Cameron gained control of the lead and, despite a caution with two laps to complete, held on for the win by less than a car length over his older brother.
The victory is Cameron’s second of the season at Off Road Speedway, while Kyle secured his second top five finish. Austin Brauner, of Platte Center, who closed on the leaders late in the race and challenged Kyle for second during the two laps after the caution, took third place.
In the IMCA Late Models feature, York’s Cory Dumpert earned his second win of the season and did so after working his way to the front from a starting position five rows back just six laps into the race.
Dumpert, last year’s IMCA Late Models national champion, denied several pass attempts by Norfolk drivers Matt Haase and Ben Sukup–and survived a caution with nine laps remaining–to lock up his win.
Sukup finished second with Norfolk’s Chase Osborne edging Haase for third place.
Lance Mielke of Norfolk won the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature after leading for all but one lap of the 15-lap race–when Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson traveled to the front from the fifth row and, while driving alongside Mielke for most of five laps, passed the flag stand with a half-car lead with four laps remaining.
Mielke retook the lead almost immediately and held on during the final two laps as Wilkinson’s last two attempts to pass on the inside were unsuccessful.
Wilkinson finished second by less than a car length, while Tanner Uehling of Norfolk grabbed this place.
Colby Langenberg won the IMCA SportMods feature, passing the early leader–Terry Kester of Oakdale–on the inside during turns one and two, then building a substantial lead while cruising to the win.
Tyler Afrank of Norfolk finished in second place, with Kester taking third.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
IMCA Stock Cars: (17 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 4. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 5. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 6. Tejay Mielke; 7. Justin Berschinger; 8. Tanner Pettitt; 9. Nate Desive, O’Neill; 10. Fred Desive, O’Neill; 11. Ron Pettitt; 12. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 13. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 14. Darren Wurdeman, O’Neill; 15. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 16. Jake Timm; 17. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne. (Heat 1) 1. F. Desive; 2. C. Bruns. (Heat 2) 1. Berschinger; 2. C. Wilkinson. (Heat 3) 1. T. Pettitt; 2. Brauner.
IMCA Late Models: (17 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Cory Dumpert, York; 2. Ben Sukup; 3. Chase Osborne; 4. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 5. Matt Haase; 6. Kyle Prauner; 7. Joey Haase; 8. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 9. Brock Carlson, Winside; 10. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 11. Jon Haase, Plainview; 12.Denton Duncan, Ravenna; 13. Greg Niemoller, Papillon; 14. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 15. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 16. Cory Beckstrom, Omaha; 17. Troy Behnke, Ewing. (Heat 1) 1. M. Haase; 2. C. Osborne. (Heat 2) 1. Banks; 2. Birkley. (Heat 3) 1. Dumpert; 2. J. Haase.
IMCA Hobby Stocks (19 cars)(A Feature): 1. Lance Mielke; 2. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Tanner Uehling; 4. Taylor Huss, Fairbury; 5. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 6. Nate Buck, Neligh; 7. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 8. Shannon Pospisil; 9. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 10. Max Anderson; 11. Tom Marksmeier; 12. Joe Rosberg; 13. Colin Hein, Columbus; 14. Creighton Hoebelheinrich, York; 15. Zachary Sweigard; 16. Kristy Rosberg; 17. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 18. Wyatt Lehman; 19. Trevor Frisch. (Heat 1) 1. Pospisil; 2. Wilkinson. (Heat 2) 1. Mielke; 2. Buck. (Heat 3) 1. Huss; 2. Hoebelheinrich.
IMCA SportMods: (7 cars) (A Feature): 1. Colby Langenberg; 2. Tyler Afrank; 3. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 4. Mclain Reed, Lincoln; 5. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 6. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 7. Jonathan Jensen. (Heat 1) 1. Afrank; 2. Kester.
360 Winged Sprints: (18 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Jody Rosenboom, Rock Rapids, IA; 2. Jason Martin, Lincoln; 3. Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO; 4. Jack Dover, Springfield; 5. Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD; 6. Dylan Opdahl, Madison, SD; 7. Troy Schreurs, Baltic, SD; 8. Kyler Johnson, Quinter, KS; 9. Brandon Stevenson, Holstein, IZ; 10. Javen Ostermann, Courtland, MN; 11. John Klabunde, Ft. Calhoun; 12. Lincoln Drewis, Tripoli, IA; 13. Monty Ferriera, Lincoln; 14. Aaron Werner, Coman, SD; 15. Rick Hansen, Omaha; 16. Seth Brahmer, Wisner; 17. Brant O’Banion, Parker, SD; 18. Rick Pendergast. (Heat 1) 1. Martin; 2. Rosenboom. (Heat 2) 1. Schreurs; 2. Stevenson. (Heat 3) 1. Bubak; 2. Brahmer.