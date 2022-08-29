Lutheran High Northeast has the potential to put together a solid season.
Coach Kathy Gebhardt said she hopes the Eagles can excel in their usual areas and improve in others to maybe even exceed “solid.”
“We always really stress tough serving and serve receiving well,” she said. “But we know we need some good hitters who can make some plays around that, too.
“I feel like things have potential, but I haven’t really seen anything be exceptional yet.”
Lutheran High Northeast comes off a 17-14 season to follow up on 2020’s Class C2 state championship campaign.
“We’re pleased with the energy in the gym,” Gebhardt said. “We have a lot of good girls who are competing hard, so we are excited about the season and feel like things are on the right track.”
A strong nucleus returns to form the foundation of this year’s squad.
Junior Kendra Petersen returns as an outside hitter while senior Mia Wiederin is back on the right side. Junior Kealy Ranslem saw time at setter last year while junior Kinsley Carr will be stepping into a bigger setting role.
Senior Avery Koeppe also comes back as a hitter who saw significant playing time.
Practices have featured competitive battles among the Eagles, who believe that can only help once the season gets underway.
“I feel like we have a lot of team chemistry, and I feel like we’re all really competitive,” Koeppe said. “It seems like that would be a problem, but it’s not because we’re all just pushing each other. I think that helps since we are all really close.”
Wiederin agreed that the team’s competitiveness is one of its biggest strengths.
“I’m ready to get out and play, and we have a good team, I think, put together,” she said. “We all like to get out and play and compete. It makes it really fun when we compete against each other.
“It drives the team to be better than the practice before. We always see improvement. We have to come out and be ready to play every game because we have a tough schedule.”
Last year, Lutheran High Northeast played 19 out of its 31 matches against teams that finished with 20 or more wins.
“We just want to play to our full potential and be as strong as we can,” Gebhardt said. “We play a lot of really good competition here in Northeast Nebraska, so it’s a tough schedule. We’d like to have a little better record. Last year we were just above .500. We’d like to improve on that and have a chance to win out our subdistricts.”
Koeppe said a tough schedule would prepare the Eagles for the postseason.
“With all of the tough teams that we play like (Norfolk) Catholic, I feel like we have to win those tough matches to ideally go to state,” she said. “But we need to first win the little things time after time and then grow as a team.”
And Lutheran High Northeast will want to be well prepared. It was placed in a Class C2 subdistrict with two teams that qualified for state last year — Clarkson/Leigh and Wisner-Pilger. Also included is Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — a 20-match winner in Class D1 last year — and Stanton.
“It’s a tough one,” Gebhardt said. “We play Clarkson (in the regular season), we play Wisner. They’ll both be very strong. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will have a good team. That’s a good subdistrict.”
Wiederin said the season could be a grind if the Eagles aren’t prepared for every match.
“It’s exhausting. You have to be ready to play,” she said. “Every game is a battle no matter who it is. No one is going to be easy.”
Lutheran High Northeast hopes that a balance around the court helps it navigate that challenging schedule.
“I feel like we have a big block and some really powerful outside hitters,” Koeppe said. “Mia is a really good right-side hitter, and we have a lot of passers on our team that can really do well in the back row.”
Wiederin added, “I feel like our back row really gets after the ball well. Our servers are good. Our setters are good.”
While not exactly sure how high of a ceiling this team has, Gebhardt is excited to get things underway with Thursday’s home match against Elgin Public/Pope John.
“I think they’ll compete hard, and this is a group that will continue to work hard and get stronger,” she said. “It’ll be exciting to see how far they can go.”