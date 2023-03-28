Two members of this year’s Norfolk High boys golf team qualified for state competition last season as individuals but, because of competition for varsity spots among the entire roster, the Panthers’ success will definitely be team-oriented.
“Hayden Kuehner, a sophomore, and Tyson Wingate, a junior, played in every varsity tournament last year,” third-year Panthers coach Lance Kosch said. “They also competed at the state tournament. They’re the leaders that I look to to get us rolling here at the start.”
Unfortunately, Kosch said, Jake Licking — who would have been a returning senior — will be undergoing shoulder surgery and unable to participate this season.
"We'll miss having Jake playing for us, but he's planning on attending practices and meets," Kosch said. "The guys really like having him around."
Norfolk, which once again hosts the Class A state tournament at its home course, the Norfolk Country Club, finished fewer than 10 strokes short of qualifying as a team in 2022.
“We were close. We definitely had a chance,” Kosch said. “We have a nice group coming in. Guys that played junior varsity last year will be competing for varsity spots.”
With Kuehner and Wingate leading the way, seniors Logan Bosh and Zyon Gangwer, letter winner Gabe Claussen and other players who garnered experience as JV golfers all in contention, Kosch said earning a spot in the Panthers’ varsity lineup would be competitive because of the amount of time that his players put in during the summer.
“These guys probably played more (during the summer) than any group I’ve seen for quite a while at the Norfolk Country Club over the summer. They played together, played as a team,” Kosch said. “They knew there would be some openings in the varsity lineup, and I expect them to compete for varsity spots. My assistant coach, Chris Asbury, and I agreed the other day that it’s possibly going to be the entire team trying to compete for those top five spots, as close as they are.
“I just think each week we’re going to have different qualifiers, and we’re going to see guys rotating in and out of the top five. I think that’s what those JV guys are seeing is that the summer paid off.”
That competition should push Norfolk’s tournament performances up from last season’s middle-of-the-field finishes into the upper levels of top five contention.
The Panthers also can take advantage of their home course being the Norfolk Country Club, as Norfolk will host an invitational, the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament and then the state tournament.
“The Norfolk Country Club will host the Class A state tournament this year and next year before it comes up for bid again,” Kosch said. “We get to host the HAC since we host the state tournament, so we get to host the conference meet for two years as well. Wherever the state tournament is located, the HAC will be held at the same site.”
Once again, the Panthers’ primary goal is to be playing in that state tournament field, but Kosch expects to see Norfolk move up in the pecking order at all of the invitationals the team participates in.
“We’ve had individuals make it to state both years that I’ve been head coach,” Kosch said. “But we’ve yet to make it as a team.
“In all of the tournaments we participate in, I feel like we’re competing against the best teams in the state. We’ve been in the middle of the pack the past couple of years, and it would be nice to see this group move up by the middle of the year and be competitive among those top teams.”
A primary difference between Class A golf and the other classes is the point system used as the basis for determining district play and the individual field at state.
“Class A golf is different because it’s based on a point system. Every tournament we play in counts,” Kosch said. “It has an impact on where you go for districts, the individual players still having a chance to qualify for state as a wild card, so our first tournament of the year — next Wednesday — is just as important as our last tournament because it all adds up and plays a part.”
Seventy-five individual golfers will qualify for the Class A state meet. Sixty of those will come from the top three teams at each of four districts — five players per team.
“Any individual that finishes in the top 10 in any of those districts, outside of the 15 players on those three teams, would also qualify,” Kosch said. “After that, any of the remaining 75 spots will be filled as wild cards by players based on their season average.”
But for now, with the competitive aspect of the season just around the corner, Kosch likes his group’s positive attitude, its competitive nature and how driven the golfers are collectively and individually.
“Our season’s success will be a matter of whether we can eliminate big numbers and become adept at course management,” Kosch said.
Norfolk High boys golf roster
Seniors: Logan Bosh, Zyon Gangwer and Jake Licking.
Juniors: Tyson Wingate, Coleson Barritt, Gabe Claussen, Gaven Granquist and Gavin Van Driel.
Sophomores: Hayden Kuehner, Zac Carhart, Hudson Merkel, Ethan Branz and Tyler McFadden.