Early-season tournaments will provide a starting point for a Norfolk High girls golf team that, although it didn’t qualify for state, saw its scoring average improve throughout last season.
Three returning letter winners were “a big part” of that group and, according to Panthers coach Lance Kosch, were players whose scores “were among the scores that we used in most of the tournaments.”
“I have three girls who earned a varsity letter last year — senior Kyla Robinson and juniors Becca Asbury and Mailin Bertus,” Kosch said. “Phoebe Miller, another senior, and freshman Maddy Fineran will be seeing some varsity time early in the season, and we’ll see how things develop from there.”
Kosch said this group of five and other candidates, based on scores in practice situations, suggest that as many as six girls “could be pretty interchangeable.”
“What I saw this summer was more of these girls getting out and playing, which hasn’t always been the case,” Kosch said. “We even had some compliments from the staff at the (Norfolk) Country Club, noticing that these girls were out there putting time in. That’s a good thing.”
That time spent practicing and qualifying scores in practice suggest to Kosch and assistant coach Chris Asbury that the players are ahead of where they were last year.
“I think we’ve gotten off to a better start, but we know what it takes to be in the mix, which is girls scoring in the 90s,” Kosch said. “It would be nice to get a couple in the upper 80s as well, and we’re a little bit away from that right now. I’m hoping that after we get a couple invites under our belt that we’ll be in that range.”
The Panthers’ emphasis this season is to be competitive each day during practice, in all the drills the players are doing and to carry that into tournaments during the season.
“We saw that already in qualifying, and I think we’ll see that in tournaments,” Kosch said. “They want to beat each other, to move up and be the best they can individually, and that can only help the team’s performance.”
The team’s goals are for the players to compete for varsity spots, to break 100 consistently and shoot in the 90s and, with improvement throughout the season, to qualify for state.
The state golf meet has been held at the Norfolk Country Club for the past 17 years — with Norfolk High’s last appearance in 2017 — but an added bonus this season is that the Panthers also will be hosting their district tournament at Fair Play Golf Course.
“We’re hopeful that we can earn a berth at state. The girls’ attitudes have been very positive,” Kosch said. “They seem to be very focused, with the seniors getting the girls out and practicing on weekends, which will make a big difference for us.”
Norfolk High girls golf roster
Seniors: Kyla Robinson, Tru Alder, Phoebe Miller and Bella Matteo.
Juniors: Mailin Bertus, Jaslyn Peters and Becca Asbury.
Sophomore: Gracyn Canham.
Freshmen: Maddy Fineran and Madison Allison.