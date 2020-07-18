If disaster strikes the area, Pierce will be ready.
Pierce Fire and Rescue has a new division to help deal with large disasters and emergency situations: The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
Made up of volunteers, the team will assist the existing fire and rescue department during disasters, or any situation where more numbers are needed, said Kelli Sindt, CERT director.
The team could be deployed for large scale fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards and ice storms. They could also be used for mutual aid in other counties, Sindt said.
“It’s mostly going to be natural disasters, but it could be any disaster,” she said.
Members of CERT will be trained in basic first aid, CPR, traffic control, basic fire suppression and storm spotting, Sindt said.
“We’re just going to train them in all aspects we think they’d be useful in,” said Steve Dolesh, Pierce fire chief.
During an emergency, the team could assist with triage, crowd or traffic control or a number of other less critical jobs that need to be done, Sindt said.
“We’re just hoping to take some of the weight off our first responders,” she said.
During the 2019 flood, for example, the fire department was sandbagging Pierce to keep the water out, but had to stop midway through to answer rescue calls. CERT would be able to take over the sandbagging, leaving the fire and rescue teams free to respond to more serious calls, Sindt said.
It was that event that spawned the idea for CERT, Sindt said.
“The idea came from last year during the flooding,” she said. “We realized we needed the community a little bit more involved if another disaster happened.”
Community emergency response teams exist across the United States, Dolesh said. However, Pierce is the first community to have one in Northeast Nebraska.
Dolesh said he is excited to have the team, which is sponsored by the Pierce Fire Department.
“I think it’s awesome. They’ve been very beneficial so far,” he said. “We’re going to know that we’re going to have a group of people to help. I just look for them to be a big plus.”
At present, the team has 23 members from Pierce and Pierce County, Sindt said. Each member was selected by Sindt and Dolesh. They tried to choose a diverse group of people with varied skill sets.
“Everybody has their own unique skill,” Sindt said. “I think that’s what I like most about it.”
Sindt said the plan is to keep the team at its current size for now, as it will be easier to train a smaller group.
Members of the team are part of the Pierce Fire Department and our covered by the department’s insurance, Sindt said. They are each equipped with a “go bag” for emergencies that have first aid supplies and safety equipment inside.
The fire department has led much of the group’s training and supplied them, Sindt said.
“The fire department has just been pretty amazing about getting us what we need,” she said.
Jen Fritz is one of the CERT members. She said was interested in joining the team once Sindt reached out to her.
“I was actually interested right away,” she said. “We’ve always tried to help others in there time of need. There’s no better feeling.”
For Fritz, the team is a reflection of the community, she said.
“One thing that I find in Pierce is the people are very welcoming and they don’t hesitate to help someone else,” she said. “It’s just incredible.”