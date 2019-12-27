PETERSBURG — Walking into Leifeld’s Hardware Store in Petersburg is like taking a step back in time.
Back to days before big box stores. To when the store owner greeted you with a smile, plucked the bolt or nail you needed from the bin, charged it to your account and sent you on your way.
Today, the store that spreads through three downtown buildings is a one-stop shop where customers can find gift bags, wine glasses and helium balloons, as well as PVC pipe and work gloves, not to mention recliners and mattresses.
Thousands of items line the aisles of their location in downtown Petersburg that was three separate buildings before the Leifelds punched holes in the walls so they could expand their operation.
Yet their mainstay is “hardware and everything that goes with it,” said Jim Leifeld, who owns the business with his wife, Jennifer.
For 50 years, Leifeld has worked at the store his great-uncle, Joe, acquired in 1926. Jim’s father, Bill, took over in 1974, and Jim and Jennifer bought it in 1988. In 1999, the couple opened a furniture and floor covering store in Albion.
Operating a business in a small town involves more than opening the doors six days a week, at least for the Leifelds.
Which is why the couple have been involved in a plethora of community activities. In fact, they are retiring this year after serving as EMTs for 36 years.
“You have to be community minded,” Jim said.
That community-minded spirit is part of the reason why Leifeld was named “Person of the Year for Northeast Nebraska” by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank, co-sponsors of the recognition program that honors an individual who has made Northeast Nebraska a better place to live and work.
“The 50 years Jim has been in the store have helped showcase our community and bring customers and visitors to town,” said Mrs. Bernie Cunningham, who nominated Leifeld for the award.
Leifeld said he doesn’t deserve the attention — saying he could name at least 10 other people in town who deserve the honor.
Yet the list of Leifeld’s activities is long and includes more than 50 years with the Petersburg Community Club, which is the equivalent of the chamber of commerce, (He’s been president four or five times), more than 30 years with the Petersburg park board and 17 years with the Petersburg Industrial Development Corp.
Recently, the development corporation built seven spec homes that have been sold. Another eight homes are in the works, Cunningham said. The organization also built a new building that was sold to an electrician.
This year, the park board completed a number of projects, including an outdoor exercise circuit, lighting and a veterans memorial.
As a member of the community club, he’s “known as the good neighbor to other communities,” Cunningham said. Among other things, he organized group Christmas caroling and helped with the town’s miniature golf fun day.
In addition to his work with these committees, Leifeld assists with various community celebrations, including the appearance of the DC Lynch carnival that has been happening for years.
“They’re old friends,” Leifeld said of the carnival folks. In fact, he gives them a key to his business so they can take shelter in the basement during storms.
He also helped with the annual fall Punkin’ Chunkin’ contest, which brought hundreds of people to town. That activity is no longer held, but the town still hosts its “Bash in the Burg,” which features wine and beer tasting, a dance and other activities.
Leifeld admits that there are times when he wishes he would have moved away from Petersburg, just to experience something different.
But for the most part, the couple have enjoyed raising their three children here and keeping the Leifeld legacy alive, even through the “tough times,” he said. He compares his experiences to his Uncle Joe’s, who kept the doors open through the Depression of the 1930s and flourished when electricity came to the area, and everyone who could afford it bought a refrigerator. When gas stoves became popular, Leifeld’s uncle not only sold them but had classes on how to operate them.
The Leifelds did the same thing back in the 1980s when microwaves were first introduced, Jennifer said.
Now, keeping up with the new products can be daunting, he said.
“There have been a lot of changes, especially in the line of plumbing,” he said. “We’ve never been afraid to try new products.”
One thing that hasn’t changed in the 93 years since Uncle Joe took over.
“Joe always taught us to be friendly ... to say hello and smile. The customer is boss.”
The couple are obviously doing something right. This past summer, they hosted a party to celebrate Leifeld’s 50th anniversary with the business. Several hundred people attended, and they received the “Golden Hammer Award” presented by Estwing Corp, which manufactures tools.
“With Jim, it’s always about taking care of customers. He is an incredible volunteer and businessman,” Cunningham said.