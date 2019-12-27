Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION AND SNOW POSSIBLE. STORM- TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. IN ADDITION, HEAVY LIQUID PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS COULD LEAD TO INCREASED RUN-OFF DUE TO SOME AREAS OF FROZEN GROUND ACROSS NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHERE...WAYNE, MADISON, STANTON AND PLATTE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS TONIGHT WITH POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL IMPACTS BEGINNING SATURDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUING INTO MONDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&