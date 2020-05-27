STANTON — Severe thunderstorms that ripped through Northeast Nebraska last weekend resulted in extensive tree damage at Elkhorn Acres Golf Course.
Despite the mess the early Sunday morning storm left, the golf course is operating sooner than expected after a temporary close.
Employees at the golf course discovered the tree damage upon arrival early Sunday morning, and despite anticipation of the course being closed for several days, Elkhorn Acres reopened Monday at noon thanks to overwhelming help from the community.
More than a dozen trees at the course were destroyed and the majority of those uprooted as a result of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in Stanton over Memorial Day weekend. Holes 2, 3 and 5 on the north and east ends of the course suffered the most damage, but the south end of the course was left relatively unharmed.
Scott Molle, Elkhorn Acres superintendent, said several volunteers were already at the course assessing damage and cleaning up when he arrived at 7 a.m. on Sunday. In total, Molle said more than two dozen volunteers spent the entire day Sunday gathering branches and leaves, as well as sawing uprooted trees and hauling them to the course’s entry with four-wheelers and trailers.
“We had a great turnout from the community,” Molle said. “We had people that are members, but we easily had 10-15 people that are nonmembers that you never see golf who turned out, and they did a super job. They really got after it, and by 5 (p.m. Sunday) this place looked completely different.”
Molle credited Amanda Dickey, an employee at Elkhorn Acres, for providing updates on social media and helping gather volunteers to help with the clean-up process. When the storm damage was first assessed, Elkhorn Acres announced on its Facebook page that the course would be closed “until further notice.”
“The way it was looking to begin with, it was looking like it would be several days until we could reopen,” Molle said. “Those people just did a great job. I can’t say enough about them.”
Volunteers gathered and toted the debris to an area just east of the parking lot near the entrance of the course for the city to haul out beginning Tuesday. Because of the size of some of the uprooted trees, heavy lifting equipment provided by the city is needed to remove the remainder of the damage.
Molle said it would take some time before all the mess could be completely cleaned up. Golfers would have to make minor adjustments when completing the nine-hole course.
Because of the recent heavy rainfall in the area, the ground is extremely soft and wet, making it difficult to bring in heavy equipment.
“There might be some obstacles for people to begin with, but the way it is now is a thousand times better than what it was,” Molle said. “It might be a while before some of those uprooted trees are completely gone, but we are definitely back open for business.”
Elkhorn Acres has been forced to endure its share of difficulty over the past year-plus, much of it due to weather. The March 2019 flooding washed out the Highway 57 bridge south of town, resulting in a 40-minute drive as opposed to a two-minute drive for seven months for Stantonites wishing to head to the course.
“Really the entire town, not just us, has been through a lot this last year,” Molle said. “With the bridge being out last year, both the town and the golf course suffered. We’ve struggled a little bit, but we’re hoping things start going the other way for the rest of the year. The big thing with stuff like this is that Mother Nature is in control, so we’ve just got to do the best we can and make the most of it.”