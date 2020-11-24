MADISON — The road agreements are in place. Many of the land lease agreements have been made.
Still, nobody is certain if the proposed $8 billion Keystone XL project will get built — especially when projected President-elect Joe Biden is likely to get sworn into office.
The project, first announced more than a decade ago, has been delayed by regulatory hurdles, financial uncertainty and opposition from environmental groups. Still, it seemed more likely to to be built when President Donald Trump issued a permit for it a couple of years ago, although new court challenges did get issued.
At the Madison County board of commissioners meeting on Monday afternoon, commissioners answered questions from a reporter nearly a year after approving road haul agreements for its construction.
TC Energy is proposing to build the 1,184-mile pipeline that would take oil from Canada to terminals on the Gulf Coast, including through parts of Nebraska.
Dick Johnson, the county’s engineer and highway superintendent, worked to execute about 35 driveway permits and several underground utility crossing permits.
Johnson said Madison County also has about 20 bridges less than 20 feet long that are on the haul routes that probably won’t stand up to the construction weights.
The county is measuring the bridges and determining what size culverts could be put in to replace the bridges. The county will require the company to pay for the improvements.
“They’re going to upgrade the roads as necessary and then leave them in as good or better shape than they found them,” Johnson said.
The driveways, most of which are temporary, also will have a culvert in them. Part of the deal will include the company giving the county the culverts after construction. The culverts are going to be 24 to 48 inches in diameter, he said.
“From what I have heard and seen so far, (TC Energy) has been very accommodating,” Johnson said.
Ron Schmidt, a commissioner, declared a conflict of interest during the questions Monday. Schmidt owns land that is on the route being proposed for Madison County and has received compensation from the company.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said the company also is working on a pipe yard in the county, which is south of Agrex, which is near the rail line in the center of the county.
According to plans announced last year, TC Energy was planning to construct the pipeline in Montana and South Dakota in 2020. Construction was tentatively planned for Nebraska in 2021 but is subject to change.
