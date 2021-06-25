MADISON — It’s been a crazy year because of COVID-19, including for librarians.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the county’s small town librarians discussed ways they continued to provide services during the pandemic.
From exchanging books at patrons’ driveways to making sure wireless internet was working for young people who accessed it in parking lots or nearby streets, the librarians found a way to meet the need.
The county board annually provides funds to the county’s rural libraries. In exchange, the libraries provide services — ranging from ancestry research to electronic books — that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to provide. In recent years, the amount typically has been about $40,000 divided between them.
The Madison County Library Association includes Madison, Battle Creek, Meadow Grove, Tilden and Newman Grove. The library association received $40,000 from the county last year or $8,000 for each one.
One of the few stipulations is that the funds must be used to enhance offerings, not to reduce property taxes.
Lori Porter, Madison library director, said summer reading is going on this year.
“We’ve had really good luck with the kids,” she said, noting that the libraries have had anywhere from about 50 kids a week to more than 120 a week, depending on the library.
Porter said it was a difficult year because of the pandemic, but the libraries responded. Along with home delivery of books, precautions were taken. They included quarantining books that were returned.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked if adult traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Porter and the directors said it is, with adults coming back especially to use the internet.
“We just appreciate all you guys do for us,” Porter told the county board.
The libraries also are adding more services all the time. As an example, the Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library has public WiFi, a book discussion group, ebooks and audio books, digitized newspapers, ancestry research and an auditorium with a kitchen to handle workshops and other gatherings.
It also features regular services such as books, newspapers, DVDs, magazines and puzzles.
The commissioners took no action following the presentation but will use the information to help handle budget allocations.