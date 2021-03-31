MADISON — An asphalt road that was washed out by heavy rains two years ago remains a sore spot for residents who live along it or use it for hauling produce or livestock.
On Tuesday, Jim Clinch and others discussed problems with 835th Road, which includes 3 miles east of Highway 81 before entering Stanton County.
One of the miles, however, was converted back to a gravel road when it was destroyed by a “bomb cyclone” two years ago in mid-March. The worst mile appears to be between 557th Avenue and 558th Avenue, which is now gravel.
Commissioners said they would have up to five traffic counters placed the road to get a better idea how much traffic it handles, along with the size of the traffic, including how many are trucks.
There had been prior traffic counts on the road, which will be used to compare with the latest. In addition, the county’s traffic counters now can determine vehicle speed and axle weight, which will help the county learn whether it is feedwagons, trucks and other farm implements using the road.
Last fall, some of the Clinches told the county board that they raise produce, and when they take watermelons down it, the roads will knock the centers out of the watermelons. The family also had stems knocked off pumpkins when transporting them, they said, and they don’t get paid if the stems are knocked off.
Ron Schmidt, commissioner, said the road isn’t scheduled to be completed this year. It is going to take a lot to fix it, he said.
Some of the neighbors said that when a cattle yard in the area expanded, it made the road conditions worse. The trucks are heavy and destroy the road, they said.
Another resident, Clint Wagner, said there is a lot of dust in the area. They don’t object to the feed yard but believe the road needs to be maintained more, he said.
“I’m just asking for the road to be in the same condition it was,” he said.
A resident of Platte County said many of the roads in Madison County don’t have any base, so resurfacing them doesn’t last.
“We’ve come to the same conclusion,” said Troy Uhlir, county board chairman.
That’s why many of the roads now are being stabilized. This year on some of them, the county is taking off the top 5 inches, injecting concrete and water and then putting 10 inches down. Once that hardens, the county will apply asphalt, he said.
Uhlir said there are between 150 and 200 miles of asphalt roads in the county. There are actually roads in worse shape and roads that are more heavily used than 835th Road, he said.
The county will get a traffic count on it, then assess it with others in disrepair, Uhlir said.
“It was really bad before we put it back to gravel — after the flood,” Uhlir said.
Several of the residents asked if the road would be resurfaced in 2021.
“If I had my way, I’d fix it,” Uhlir said. “The counters will tell us what the traffic count is. And I believe you guys. I know how much produce you run. I know how much back and forth they go with the cattle and the tractors. But I can’t sit back here and let you pigeonhole me today and say, ‘I’m going to fix it,’ and then I don’t and then I’m going to be in trouble, too.”
The residents also asked if there had been a road bond passed and if there are more roads being completed.
Uhlir said the county passed a road bond worth about $2.5 million last year but didn’t get all the projects completed. This year, those projects and the budget will enable about 19 miles to be completed.
With the bonding, the county is able to get more than 5 miles a year completed, he said.
“We are still going to try and do as many miles as we can next year,” Uhlir said. “My guess is it will be over 10.”
Schmidt said it also is important to remember how much farming has changed since 1973 when that road was converted to asphalt. At that time, the farm equipment wasn’t as big, trucks weren’t as heavy and the roads didn’t get used as much.
And because of that, the bases weren’t built as solid, Schmidt said.
“The cold asphalt roads were never designed for the kind of loads we’re putting on them today,” he said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; six from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, nine minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Acknowledged receipt of audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
— Acknowledged receipt of Nebraska Local Government Coronavirus Relief Program for first-responders for costs incurred for payroll in the amount of $1,148,755.
— Approved Donald C. Roberg’s lot split, which is located at 82404 541st Avenue, north and east of Newman Grove.
— Approved repairs to jail facility doors in the amount of $108,130 from Southern Folger Contracting Inc., Newcastle, California.
— Approved replacing the heating unit located at Veterans Service/Extension office from Heartland Heating and Air Conditioning, Norfolk, in the amount of $8,485.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with Antelope County for cost sharing expenses of the project known as Tilden North and and a project to repair bridge damage from March 2019 flooding.
— Awarded contracts to furnish road gravel for the July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, fiscal year to Central Sand & Gravel and Johnson Trucking Sand and Gravel, Columbus; Emme Sand & Gravel, O’Neill; Matteo Sand & Gravel, Norfolk; Preferred Sand, Genoa; and SPUD Sand & Gravel, Clearwater.
— Awarded contracts to furnish armor coat gravel for July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, to Emme Sand & Gravel, O’Neill; Johnson Trucking Sand and Gravel, Columbus; Matteo Sand & Gravel, Norfolk; Preferred Sand, Genoa; and SPUD Sand & Gravel, Clearwater.
— Awarded a contract to NMC CAT of Norfolk for furnishing grader blades for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
— Awarded a contract to furnish asphaltic materials to Jebro of Sioux City, Iowa.
— Rejected all bids for culvert pipe for fiscal year due to bid prices being good for only 30 days.
— Canceled a check payable to Nebraska UC Fund, Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance.
— Approved adding an option from Nationwide deferred compensation for Indexed Principal Protection for county employees.
— Approved changing the Madison County website domain from .com to .gov for the sheriff’s department to help it comply with new requirements.
— Approved the purchase of a gWorks module for redistricting software.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.