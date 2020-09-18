Thursday evening was scheduled to be Richard Grant’s last meeting on the Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
He was appointed to the commission in the early 1990s. After one year, he became the chairman and has been ever since.
On Thursday, the joint planning commission was scheduled to elect officers, but three of the 10 commissioners were absent, so Grant said he would agree to serve one more meeting.
Roger Acklie, vice chairman, was among the three who were missing, along with Heather McWhorter, planning and zoning administrator.
Grant said he is ready to have someone else serve, and his term is about to expire.
“Maybe someone else wants it,” he said.
Grant is an at-large member, so once he steps down, his replacement could be from any place in the county. The position is voluntary.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, commissioners had a brief discussion about a zoning matter in Tilden.
A developer is seeking to create a housing subdivision on old lots in the eastern part of the city. The lots are narrow and can be combined but are a few feet short the long way to meet setback requirements for a backyard.
Commissioners said they were not certain if all the setback requirements are the same in the county and the towns. In addition, Tilden recently updated its comprehensive plan and zoning map, so it might be worth having the developer check with city officials, commissioners said.
Office assistant Jennie Martinez said she would relay the information to McWhorter.