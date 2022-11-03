LINCOLN - Hartington Cedar Catholic made a comeback for the ages in the opening round of the D1 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament here at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday afternoon.
The Trojans bounced back from an 0-2 deficit to the Cambridge Trojans after the first two sets for a come-from-behind 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14 and 15-10 to advance to tomorrow's semifinal match with the winner of Maywood-Hayes Center and Meridian.
Actually, the comeback theme could apply to both sets of Trojans in the match.
Cambridge came back from a 14-3 deficit in set two to come away with the 32-30 win to go up 2-0, before Cedar Catholic started its run to the win.
"We certainly made it interesting," Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said. "Cambridge was a very good team, but I felt after we came so close in the second set, we should be all right."
After trailing, Laney Kathol and company got busy in the third set and pushed the Cedar Catholic Trojans to their fist set-win of the match. Kathol would end the match with 27 kills with seven of the winners coming in set three.
Again, Cedar was up early as much as 14-7 before Cambridge came back to tie the set 20-20 then took a 21-20 lead after a Cedar Catholic hitting error.
Lexi Eickhoff took it from there.
After Jozie Becker hit a kill off of the Cambridge block to even the score 21-21 for Cedar, Eickhoff stuffed a Cambridge Trojan kill, hit another block then hit a quick-set winner and an over-pass kill to end the set.
"They (Cambridge) were really focusing on Laney so I had to move the ball around," Cedar Catholic setter, Meredith McGregor, who would finish the match with 45 set-assists. "We work on it in practice - we call it 'follow the setter'."
The drill requires McGregor to see where the block is going and set the ball away from the block.
"We have set plays we plan to run before the serve," McGregor said. "But during the point, the situation could change, I have to recognize that and set it where the defense is not."
After breaking through in the third set, Cedar Catholic went out fast in set four and grabbed the momentum for the match with the 25-14 win to even the match.
In the sprint to 15 in the fifth set, Cedar Catholic was up 12-10 when Eickhoff hit another quick-set winner, Kathol hit her 26th kill down the right side then hammered match point on a Cambridge over pass.
"We'll enjoy this win," Buss said. "We'll watch the next match and see what we are going to do tomorrow and get back to work tomorrow."
Hartington Cedar Catholic defeats Cambridge 19-25, 30-23, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10.
CAMBRIDGE (29-3): Breelle Miller 1k, 2a, 3d, 25s; Brylyn Springer 5k, 1b; Jalen Kent 8k, 28d, 2s; Leah Downer 1b, 15d; Jacey Kent 7k, 1a, 21d; Erin Johnson 6k, 3b, 1a, 4d; Bailee Ahlmeyer 2a, 29d.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (25-10): Laney Kathol 27k, 3b, 1a, 13d; Grace Wortmann 2d; Katy Jones 1a, 30d; Annika Kuehn 9d; Lexi Eickhoff 7k, 2b, 1d; Faith Christensen 1k, 7d; Jozie Becker 3k, 1d; Meredith McGregor 1k, 6a, 11d, 45s; Melayna McGregor 5k, 9d; Lauren Bernecker 6k, 3b, 4d.