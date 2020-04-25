Thanks to the Orphan Grain Train, the world is a little bit cleaner— and safer.
To help halt the spread of the coronavirus, the organization is making and providing sanitizing liquid and sanitizing wipes to businesses and organizations. The wipes may be used to clean hands and surfaces, and the liquid can be put in spray or pump bottles.
Bernie Wrede, an Orphan Grain Train volunteer, is spearheading the effort with the aid of a number of area businesses and citizens.
In fact, Husker Ag, the ethanol plant near Plainview, is donating the denatured alcohol needed for the product that also includes hydrogen peroxide, glycerol and distilled water.
The Vit-E-Men Company in Norfolk is supplying the packaging, the facility and the manpower to produce the three-gallon boxes of liquid sanitizer.
Wrede and volunteers from Northern Heights Baptist Church are filling the buckets that contain 200 shop cloths saturated with the sanitizing fluid.
“A lot of people are helping with this,” Wrede said.
So far, they’ve used 1,000 gallons of product in their project, which is made following World Health Organization guidelines, Wrede said.
Most of the wipes and liquid have been donated to businesses, clinics, nursing homes and other such facilities in Northeast Nebraska and the Grand Island area, Wrede said.
This is just one of many ways the Orphan Grain Train is helping people manage the current crisis.
Recently, the organization gave every one of Faith Regional Health Services’ nearly 1,400 employees two beef fillets as a way to thank them for their service.
Another 75 packages of fillets were donated to Fountain Point employees. And 200 nurses at a hospital in Reding, Connecticut, will soon be receiving the steaks as a way to thank them for working 14-hour shifts wearing complete hazard uniforms.
“They are rising to the occasion ... and risking their lives,” said the Rev. Ray Wilke, Orphan Grain Train president.
Lou’s Thrifty Way in Norfolk acquired and packaged the steaks for the Grain Train.
In addition to providing sanitizing solution and wipes and steaks, the organization is still giving free sack lunches to people over the age of 19 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., unless the food runs out earlier. The lunches are distributed at the parking lot on the corner of Sixth Street and Madison Avenue.
On average, the Orphan Grain Train has been giving away around 1,600 meals a week, Wilke said.
Plus, in the past few weeks, the Orphan Grain Train has facilitated the production of around 1,000 reusable face masks, many of which have been given to local businesses to be used by their employees, Wilke said.
The Orphan Grain Train provides the fabric to volunteers who sew the masks. I Bee Quilting, a quilt store in downtown Norfolk, is handling the fabric distribution.
For information on the Grain Train’s projects, visit ogt.org.