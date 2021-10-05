It’s time to talk playoffs.
Sixteen teams get in from classes A through C2 and class D6 while 32 get in from Classes D1 and D2. You can get in by either winning your assigned district or by having a high enough wild-card rating to advance.
Based on the most recent wild-card ratings, 27 area teams would be in if the playoff started this week. Several of them are in stacked districts and will need a good rating to play. Others have a chance to punch their ticket with a district title, some as soon as this week.
It wasn’t too long ago that Neligh-Oakdale was handed a 58-12 loss at the hands of Burwell, which is ranked No. 1 in Class D1 by the Omaha World-Herald. It certainly wasn’t a death blow to the Warriors’ season, but in the defeat, coach Ron Beacom realized that a lot of work needed to be done.
The Warriors have only two seniors on the entire team, which has required several underclassmen to step up. Since the loss, Beacom said he feels they’ve done so and you can see it in how they prepare for each game.
“I see guys that are more willing to get after each other in practice,” he said. “Playing that much harder and making the kid across from him better because he has to do things technically better because the kid across from him is working that much harder.”
Beacom also sees a great deal of improvement on the offensive line. As pass blockers, they’re taking matters into their own hands rather than letting the defender come to them. It symbolizes how his team is going on the attack rather than letting the competition attack first.
“We’ve gotten better on our offensive line in terms of attacking people as opposed to, I call it “catching” people, as a blocker,” Beacom said. “Sometimes you catch and absorb the defender and sometimes instead of actually attacking him and our kids are now starting to attack the defender, and that’s an age thing.
“Sometimes you get by with things as a big kid at junior high that you can’t get by with in high school. You have to start doing things differently, and I think that that’s the biggest thing is to see our kids growing and being more on the offensive instead of just hoping to survive.”
It’s no secret that Neligh-Oakdale has a transformative talent in quarterback Aiden Kuester. The junior already has 2,208 yards of total offense and 30 touchdowns in six games. Kuester also continues to be a leader, similar to how he was even as an underclassman.
“Last year as a sophomore, he’s done a lot throughout his career growing up to put himself in a situation to be successful, and all of our kids look to him,” Beacom said. “When we had a senior-laden group, they were looking to Aiden for his leadership, and he’s very good in that regard of always filling that ‘Hey we have this’ and seeing his confidence is there and if they’re willing to follow, he’ll get it done for them.”
Now the Warriors are 5-1 and can win their district with a win this week. However, a trip to Atkinson to face West Holt stands in their way. The Huskies, like Burwell, love to run the ball, which requires a good tackling job to stop.
“They’re not the type of runner that you can just throw a shoulder at them and hope that he falls down,” Beacom said. “You’re going to have to wrap him up and take him down.”
CLASS C
For the second straight week, Alex Christo was asked to lead Boone Central and, for the second straight week, he delivered. He completed all seven of his passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals’ run game continues to excel (220 team rushing yards) even against a top-tier defense in Battle Creek. They’ll need to stay on their toes with Wayne coming to town.
The Bluejays got their feet back under them in a 59-6 win over O’Neill. It’s a good way to bounce back, but I’m more interested to see how Pierce’s defense does long-term. I’m told Colton Fritz will be out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL and meniscus (Apparently he would’ve kept playing if it was just his ACL. Tough kid.) Let’s see how his replacements continue to play. A trip to West Point-Beemer awaits.
The Knights continue to rack up impressive wins on what’s been a tough schedule so far. Karter Kerkman — who takes no fewer than five guys to bring down — added another 100-yard game to his season log. What’s really impressed me about Norfolk Catholic is its defense. After allowing 39 and 24 points in their first two games, the Knights have allowed 8.75 points per game in their last four. They’ll need to stay fresh as they host BRLD on Thursday.
I put Oakland-Craig above Wayne this week because of how it played against Norfolk Catholic, taking the Knights to overtime at Memorial Field. These Knights took care of Tekamah-Herman in a 42-7 home rout last week. I’ve said that this team needs to start turning its close games against top competition into wins, and it’ll have a chance to do so this week at Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Trojans play a similar style of football to Oakland-Craig and are hungry to avenge last year’s quarterfinal loss to the Knights.
Wayne put up a great fight against Norfolk Catholic, but 10 penalties that cost you 85 yards — including a player getting ejected in the final minutes — isn’t going to beat anyone. The Blue Devils have led late in both of their losses this season but have struggled to finish in both instances. They don’t play in a district that will take those mistakes lightly, especially not Boone Central, which hosts the Blue Devils on Friday.
CLASS D
Howells-Dodge is looking more and more like a team that’ll play lots of football in November. Levi Belina was dominant as always, but I feel if it can get Gavin Nelson going as it did against Stanton, that adds another dimension to that offense that’ll make it even more dangerous. It’s also a plus when you hold an offense that averaged 40 points a game to just eight. District play continues for Howells-Dodge when it hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
O’Neill St. Mary’s hosted its toughest opponent thus far and played its best football game in a 48-14 rout of the Creighton Bulldogs. The defense continues to impress, allowing just over 10 points a game. However, a member of the Cardinals’ senior core, Gabe Pribl, went down with an injury in the first half and didn’t come back. It’ll be interesting to see if he can make it back and, if not, how the team will respond. Another tough test in Bloomfield awaits.
Stanton coach David Stoddard was quick to acknowledge that the Jaguars had a game plan they weren't quite ready for and that there’s work to be done on Highway 24. The Mustangs will need to take better care of the football as well. Howells-Dodge scored 22 points in the first half off of three straight Mustang turnovers. The Mustangs may be through the toughest part of District D1-5, but these final two regular-season games will still be big for development purposes. They host Madison on Friday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge continues to quietly dominate, this time in a 58-8 win over Plainview. Evan Haisch eclipsed 300 yards and five touchdowns for the first time all season and the defense allowed one score or less for the fourth time this season. Now comes a stretch that will have a lot to say about where the Bears stand in D1. First, a Wakefield team that overcame an 0-4 start and is now 2-1 in district play while averaging 56.6 points per game in its past four games, The two teams will face off in Wakefield on Friday night.
Humphrey St. Francis moves up after a strong 44-22 win over Elgin Public/Pope John. It’s another quality win for the Flyers, who have the best wild-card rating in Class D2 and are one win away from clinching first place in their district. What stands in their way, however, is a tough Chambers/Wheeler Central team that’s put up great fights against talented teams.
Neligh-Oakdale dominated in its 70-34 win over Ainsworth. Now comes another test for a defense that’s allowed 40 points a game. West Holt is an efficient running team led by Caid McCart, who on 113 carries has 1,051 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a team, the Warriors allow 191 ground yards per game. Keeping the Huskies at bay will be the key to a district title on Friday night.
Lutheran High Northeast not only ran away with a 41-8 win over Hartington-Newcastle, but it did so while limiting one of the better playmakers in the area. Riley Sudbeck was held to just one completed pass on three attempts for 9 yards, a season low for the sophomore. As a team, the Wildcats ran for just 186 yards on the Eagles’ defense. The blue and white host Plainview next week in the final home game of the regular season.
It’s tough to tell where Pender is after its game against Walthill. The host Pendragons went up 42-0 on the Blujays in the first quarter before the visitors called off the game due to injuries sustained. That said, Pender holds the second-best wild-card ratings in D2 and, with a win at Emerson-Hubbard, the Pendragons will be champions of district D2-2.
Clarkson/Leigh dominated in its 70-12 win over Madison, but now comes a crucial stretch to end the season. Up next is a tough Wisner-Pilger team on the road before returning home to face a top team in Howells-Dodge. The Patriots have looked a lot better than last year, but they need to win some big games. Next week’s trip to the Gators will be a good test.
Last year in the penultimate week of the regular season, the Bees gave O’Neill St. Mary’s a four-quarter fight on the road and lost. Then in the second round of the D2 playoffs, they got another shot at the Cardinals and lost again. Now, an improved and more efficient Bloomfield gets yet another chance at the Cardinals, this time on its home turf. Both have strong defenses and running games. It might just come down to who plays better at quarterback, and freshman Braeden Guenther has kept the Bees in an efficient groove on that front. Should be a fun contest.