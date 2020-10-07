One Class D team that hasn’t been mentioned in the ratings or even as a contender for a spot in the weekly list has done something rather notable this season.
Winside won its season opener Aug. 28 when it defeated Walthill 63-30. That by itself is a noteworthy feat considering the Wildcats had not won a game since a 56-34 victory over Scribner-Snyder on Sept. 15, 2017. The skid of 22 straight games capped a 7-57 record from 2012 until kickoff this year.
But what the Wildcats have done since then should make people take notice.
Winside is 4-2 on the season, including last week’s 66-12 victory over Randolph — a program that has advanced to the playoffs for the past 11 seasons.
A win over Wausa (1-4) this Friday would guarantee Winside a winning record for the first time since 2010 — the final of seven straight trips to the postseason. Winside was 48-26 during that stretch, including the playoffs from 2004 through 2011.
Winside has not quite garnered consideration for the ratings because its wins have come against teams with a combined 3-21 record, but it’s still progress worth noting as second-year coach Mike Naeve continues to build the program.
Thing is, Winside has athletes — as evidenced by last season’s ninth-place team finish at the Class D state wrestling championships. That includes junior Gabe Escalante, the 138-pound runner-up this past February. On the football field, Escalante has averaged 141.2 yards per game rushing and has scored 16 touchdowns. Plus, he has three touchdown receptions as the team’s leading receiver. At quarterback is fellow junior Art Escalante, who lost in the heartbreak round at state wrestling.
On Friday, Gabe Escalante rushed 20 times for 183 yards and five touchdowns against Randolph. That should win you some football games, as Winside has done this season.
Speaking of Randolph, however, its playoff streak may be in serious jeopardy with a 1-5 record through six weeks this season. A couple of upsets is what Randolph may need to boost its résumé.
A couple of upsets also kept my weekly predictions down to earth. Following are this week’s picks preceded by a recap of the previous week.
Last week's results
Record: 7-3 last week, 45-14 (.763) through six weeks.
How city teams fared: We might look back and see that this was the week that Norfolk Catholic turned its season around. After a 1-2 start that included back-to-back losses and a postponement as a precaution because of COVID-19, the Knights have won back-to-back games, including an upset (Wayne 24-20 predicted) of the previously third-ranked Blue Devils (NC 31-21 final). Lutheran High Northeast again outscored its predicted scoring total against Hartington-Newcastle (60-32 predicted, 68-34 final). Norfolk High again struggled offensively in a loss at Lincoln Southwest (24-17 predicted, 21-7 final).
Highlight: I was 10 points away both ways in the win O’Neill St. Mary’s scored at Creighton on Friday (38-28 predicted, 28-18 final).
Lowlight: I had the scoring margin correct, but I was 10 points off both ways and had the teams flipped around as Stanton (42-36 final) upset previously third-ranked Howells-Dodge (32-26 predicted). Also, I was good for my weekly “get one college game wrong” trend (Auburn 26-21 predicted, Georgia 27-6 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Hartington Cedar Catholic 29, Crofton 14 (21-20); Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24 (34-20); Minnesota 31, Houston 23 (21-17); Kansas City 26, New England 10 (30-20).
This week's picks
HIGH SCHOOL
Omaha Westside (6-0) at Norfolk (1-5): The No. 2 team in the state and the defending state runner-up comes to visit. Westside has no problem scoring points. Norfolk still struggles to score points. Needless to say, we might not learn much about either team Friday night at Memorial Field. Westside 42, Norfolk 7.
Class C No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-0) at Class C No. 1 Oakland-Craig (6-0): For being undefeated teams in Northeast Nebraska, it just seems as though these two have flown under the radar this season. This is just the latest big game for the Knights, who face an undefeated team for the third time this year and may have another one next week in Fremont Bergan. It’s worth noting that this is the third time these teams will have played in the past 13 months, and the visiting Trojans nearly pulled off the 1-vs.-16 upset in the first round of last year’s state playoffs. Oakland-Craig 28, Cedar Catholic 16.
West Point-Beemer (4-2) at Class C No. 2 Pierce (5-0): Don’t look now, but the Cadets have scored 53, 53 and 55 points while dispatching O’Neill, Columbus Scotus and Columbus Lakeview in consecutive weeks. But against teams with winning records — ranked Wayne and Battle Creek — West Point-Beemer is 0-2 and has scored 19 and 15 points, respectively. The Bluejays close the regular season with three straight teams with 4-2 records — capped by Battle Creek and Wayne. Pierce 44, West Point-Beemer 17.
Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (3-2) at Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (2-3): My, how things have changed for both programs recently. For the host Wolverines, it’s been tough sledding most of the year without graduated Elite Eight quarterback Will Gatzemeyer or wide receiver Lucas Vogt, who opted not to play this fall. Expect close to a reversal of last year’s result — and it might not end up this close. Norfolk Catholic 41, BRLD 32.
Bloomfield (3-2) at Class D No. 6 O’Neill St. Mary’s (6-0): When I saw Bloomfield play earlier this season, the Bees just didn’t look like, well, Bloomfield. The Bees are young at several key positions, but that doesn’t make them any less of a challenge for anyone — especially a Cardinal squad shorthanded by the loss of running back Grant Winkelbauer. Still, this would be a big one for St. Mary’s after Bloomfield beat the Cardinals 56-26 last year. St. Mary’s 30, Bloomfield 20.
Plainview (1-3) at Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast (5-1): The Eagles have upped their per-game scoring average to 55 points per game — and yes, that includes their 40-8 loss against Wakefield. Expect another big night for the Lutheran High offense, as Plainview has surrendered 48, 62 and 50 points in its last three outings. Lutheran High 58, Plainview 30.
COLLEGE
No. 22 Texas (2-1) vs. Oklahoma (1-2): I don’t know about anyone else, but I got a great deal of joy watching both the Longhorns and the Sooners get beat last weekend. The really crazy thing is we’re one massive comeback away from this being a meeting of 1-2 teams that haven’t won in Big 12 play. No matter who I pick, I’m not going to trust the pick unless the clock reads zeroes and the team that I pick is ahead on the scoreboard. Oklahoma 36, Texas 35.
No. 7 Miami (3-0) at No. 1 Clemson (3-0): Wait, what’s this? Why, it’s multiple ACC teams ranked in the top 10 for the first time in, well, who knows how long. Part of that is because the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t playing, but still. They say the Tigers are a 14-point favorite, but something tells me this one might be closer than that. Clemson 38, Miami 31.
NFL
Tampa Bay (3-1) at Chicago (3-1): If last week is any indication, things change fast in the NFL. Right now, the Buccaneers have plenty of momentum after a big comeback to beat the Chargers, while the Bears sputtered in a loss to the Colts. Plus, do you really think Nick Foles can beat Tom Brady again? I think not, considering the supporting cast that he has. Tampa Bay 24, Chicago 13.
Buffalo (4-0) at Tennessee (3-0): The first game of the NFL season canceled by COVID-19 kept the Titans undefeated, and they’ll have an uphill battle in their first game back as Josh Allen has already thrown for 12 touchdowns and more than 1,300 yards in four games. But if the Titans can control the clock with Derrick Henry, I like their chances. Tennessee 27, Buffalo 25.