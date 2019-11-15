It doesn’t matter when it happens. Maybe it’s after the regular season. Maybe it’s a step or two away from the promised land.
Nor does it matter where, if it’s on your home turf or someone else’s field.
It doesn’t matter how long a coach has been coaching, it’s still probably the hardest part of any coach’s job.
That last team huddle of the season — the last one ever for the seniors — is one of the most emotional times.
Because that’s when it hits.
You’ve sweated together, and possibly bled, for the same goal. You’ve put in countless hours together that no one else has seen. Maybe those hours were in the weight room. Or the practice field running routes or agility drills. Or windshield time on the way to camps at other schools or colleges. Or time with the trainers to stay healthy so you can keep playing.
And all of a sudden, it’s over. Just like that.
That’s what makes this time of year so hard for coaches, even a veteran such as Mike Speirs of Howells-Dodge. He seemed to struggle finding the right words to describe his emotions after the Jaguars lost 28-14 at Osceola/High Plains in the Class D1 quarterfinals.
“It’s tough because ... it’s just tough every year,” he said.
The next day on social media, he admitted that this year was different: “In 27 years of coaching, last night was one of the toughest,” he posted to his Twitter account.
Chances are, you’ll remember some of the blood, sweat and road trips. You’ll remember that time when it was so cold you could barely feel your fingers. You’ll remember when it was so hot outside during fall camp that you sweated the moment you stepped on the practice field. But more than likely, it’s the camaraderie that you’ll remember.
It’s that camaraderie that ends when the final whistle sounds in your final game. Sure, you can come back next year and visit, but it’s not the same as putting the pads on one more time. After more than 15 years, you’ll still miss that. Trust me.
“You’ve got a lot of guys standing there, seniors, they were student managers from when they were seventh grade on,” Speirs said. “They’ve been around our program a long time. Now they’re gone. You have to move on, but right now, it’s hard.
“I think one of the things was, we knew we had a really difficult schedule and we weren’t quite sure how we were going to do. These guys just rose up on every occasion. It’s a heck of a group and a tremendous group of seniors. It’s just hard to see them go.”
I couldn’t help but think of Darrin Pokorney, the senior quarterback who had rehabbed in an effort to return after suffering a broken collarbone in week three. His stat line — one pass completion — wasn’t what he, or the Jaguars, had hoped. Nor was the final result.
But he got to play one more time. That’s what mattered to Speirs.
“Darrin’s been around our program for a long time, his dad is a coach, and for him to get a chance to come back and play one more time is what we were hoping we could at least get,” Speirs said. “We were just playing it by feel and decided to do that just to get him some playing time, I guess.”
Northeast Nebraska is down to just five teams remaining, including only Humphrey St. Francis among the eight-man ranks. The area is home to four of the Class C semifinalists.
Let’s hope that, for the rest of the area teams remaining, the setting for those emotional meetings is amid a jubilant celebration inside Memorial Stadium.
Last week’s results
Records: 9-6 last week, 96-32 season, .750 winning percentage.
How city teams fared: Lutheran High Northeast saw its season come to an end in the second round of Class D1 against top-seeded Howells-Dodge (40-31 predicted, 56-22 final).
Highlight: As stated in the previous week, it’s always a highlight when an upset pick pans out correctly. See Plainview over Johnson-Brock (38-34 predicted, 36-28 final).
Lowlights: On the flip side, it’s always a lowlight when an upset pick doesn’t pan out, such as Neligh-Oakdale (42-36 predicted) over Cambridge (62-14 final); Creighton (38-35 predicted) over Osceola/High Plains (46-32 final) and Battle Creek (24-22 predicted) over Sutton (44-28 final). Or when an upset that you didn’t foresee occurs, such as Wayne (28-13 final) over Ashland-Greenwood (28-21 predicted).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Eight-man second round — Humphrey St. Francis 60, Lawrence-Nelson 14 (44-24); Bloomfield 50, Hartington-Newcastle 20 (40-28); Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6 (50-22); Quarterfinals — Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Bloomfield 0 (Bloomfield 30-28); Osceola/High Plains 28, Howells-Dodge 14 (Howells-Dodge 44-38); Humphrey St. Francis 64, Plainview 20 (40-32); Oakland-Craig 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 16 (29-22); Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, North Bend Central 53 (32-26); Pierce 49, Ord 21 (41-14).
This week’s predictions
CLASS D2
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0) at No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (10-0): At this point, two of the winningest eight-man coaches in the state should know each other well. It is the fourth time in the last five playoffs that Eric Kessler and Doug Goltz have coached against each other, with the Flyers winning three of those meetings. That recent history doesn’t matter as much as how St. Francis has played so far this season, and let’s be honest — Sacred Heart’s win last round over Bloomfield was closer than the 36-0 final score would suggest. St. Francis 34, Sacred Heart 24.
CLASS C2
No. 1 Sutton (10-1) at No. 5 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (10-1): This one is a true matchup of opposites. Sutton is one of the most physical teams I’ve seen all year, and quarterback Cade Wiseman is one of the best high school option quarterbacks leading a team that almost exclusively runs the ball. That being said, there’s a reason BRLD signal-caller Will Gatzemeyer was a preseason Super Six selection with his dual-threat ability that can stretch the field both horizontally and vertically. If Gatzemeyer has time to get the ball to his plethora of playmakers, don’t be shocked to see an upset according to the seeds. BRLD 36, Sutton 32.
No. 3 St. Paul (11-0) at No. 2 Oakland-Craig (11-0): Which running game can get going? The visiting Wildcats have allowed no more than 20 points in any game all season, including 10 total in two playoff wins. Yes, the Knights have given up 42 points in the playoffs, but they may have played two more explosive offenses. St. Paul has a tough running back in junior Eli Larson, but Oakland-Craig counters with a bevy of runners who can get the job done. Oakland-Craig 21, St. Paul 13.
CLASS C1
No. 4 Pierce (11-0) at No. 1 Adams Central (11-0): If nothing else, I feel safe making one prediction — the host Patriots’ streak of eight scoreless quarters in the playoffs will end Friday night. That’s right, Adams Central has outscored Valentine and Aurora 81-0 in the first two rounds. In the meantime, Pierce has scored 104 points in wins over Chase County and Ord. You can bet that the Bluejays want to do what they did the last time they played a playoff game on the road. Pierce 28, Adams Central 21.
No. 11 Wayne (9-2) at No. 2 Wahoo (11-0): Is there any historical precedent for a team that lost 47-0 to a team, as the Blue Devils did to the Warriors in the season opener, but came back to beat that team later in the season? There is one example I can think of: In Class B in 2008, Aurora lost 42-7 to McCook early in the season, but the Huskies came back to beat the Bison 37-33 in the semifinals to start a stretch of back-to-back state titles. So yes, what you’re asking Wayne to do can be done. And at this point, do you really bet against Wayne? Wahoo 35, Wayne 14.