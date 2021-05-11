The school year may be over for many students throughout the Cornhusker State, but for their track and field teams, there’s plenty of work left to be done.
Many athletes have been waiting nearly two years for a chance to return to state, and now they finally get it. From the jumpers and vaulters to the sprinters and long-distance runners, the time is now to make something happen to qualify for state next week.
Here’s a look at the meets to come and which events should garner the most attention.
DISTRICT A-4
In District A-4, Norfolk’s relay team hopes to improve on its top score in the 4x800. It holds a mark of 8 minutes, 26.31 seconds. The Panthers also will look to beat their time of 44.30 in the 4x100. The tally is currently good enough for second in the area behind Boone Central.
Tyler Sellin and Christian Williams hope to come out on top in the 110 high hurdles, in which they rank third and fourth in Class A, respectively. Sellin’s time is tied for best in the area with Keaton Wattier of O’Neill.
DISTRICT B-4
O’Neill, meanwhile, will be one of the many area teams competing at the District B-4 meet in Boone Central on Thursday. In addition to having Wattier in the 110, the Eagles’ relay team, which ranks fifth in the area, looks to beat out Pierce in the 4x800. The Bluejays have the eighth highest score heading into the matchup.
Pierce also will have Logan Moeller looking to improve on his area-best score in the long jump with Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts (fifth) and West Point-Beemer’s Jesus Barrigan (seventh) looking to beat him.
Boone Central holds the top scores in the area in the 4x100 and the 4x400-meter relays. However, winning those next two races in B-4 may not come so easily. Pierce comes in with the third and fourth best scores in each race, respectively, while Wayne holds second place in the 4x400 with a score 0.36 seconds higher.West-Point Beemer ranks eighth in the area.
The 300 intermediate hurdles will be a great event to watch. The host Cardinals will have three of the top eight event runners in the area participating, including Ryan Kramer, whose 40.32 is the best mark in the area. However, he’ll have to compete with Wayne’s Layne Evans — who holds the second-best mark with a 40.71 — for first place.
West Point-Beemer also will have participants, including Jax Jacobsen, Jesus Barragan, Edgar Rodriguez and Brandon Mitzel.
DISTRICT C-2
North Bend Central is the only area team participating in this meet in Louisville. No Tigers are on the area leaderboards entering Monday.
DISTRICT C-3
The Stanton Mustangs will send out some of the best runners in Northeast Nebraska in the C-3 meet at Wisner-Pilger on Thursday. Mitchell Hupp has the seventh best mark in the 100 and the seventh best mark in the 200. Sutton Pohlman hopes to reclaim the top spot in the 400 after Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Alex Kuehn beat it out by five-hundredths of a second.
In the 4x400. Oakland-Craig’s relay team hopes to improve on its time of 3:33.85. The mark ranks as the third in the region. In the discus, Carter Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh looks to earn the top mark in the region. He sits less than an inch away from Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson.
DISTRICT C-4
There’ll be no shortage of speed at this meet in Ponca. Hartington Cedar Catholic sends a bevy of runners who improved on personal bests.
Alex Kuehn now holds the best mark in the 400-meter dash with a 51.74. Carson Noecker, the top 1,600 runner in the region, improved on his time by three seconds. Cedar Catholic’s relay team improved its time in the 4x800 by three seconds as well. The Trojans hold the second best mark in the area.
Meanwhile, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge will send the Puppe brothers to compete in the 110-meter hurdles. Older-brother Deagan holds the third best mark in the area while Daniel holds the eighth best mark.
Blake Brown will represent the Wakefield Trojans in multiple track and field events. Entering districts, he ranks second in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump, fourth in the 200, eighth in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the 100-meter dash, just nine-tenths of a second behind Norfolk Catholic’s Jackson Clausen for first.
Crofton will have Connor Arens compete in long-distance races. Arens holds the fourth best mark in the 1,600 and the third best mark in the 800.
DISTRICT C-5
Pole vaulters in District C-5 hope to reach new heights on Thursday. The event will include Aidan, Kuester, Adam Miller, Carter Nelson and Rumen Rentschler, who have the first, second, third and eighth best marks in the region for the event, respectively.
The event also will be a rematch of sorts. Kuester beat out Rentschler and Miller for first place in the Niobrara Valley Conference meet on May 1, where he reached a height of 13 feet, just an inch shy of his season-best.
District C-5 will see many of the best high jumpers in the region taking center stage. Carter Nelson, Julien Hearn and Landon Olson hold the first, second and third best marks in the state, respectively. Carter Werner of Elkhorn Valley ranks eighth heading into the contest.
Battle Creek’s Jacob Ottis and Landon Olson hope to improve on their scores in the shot put and high jump, respectively. They each rank third in their events.
On the track, Norfolk Catholic’s Jackson Clausen hopes to improve on his area-best scores in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. As a team, the Knights hold the seventh best mark in the 4x400 with a 3:36.93.
Lutheran High Northeast also will send athletes to the meet, but none of them are on any leaderboards as of Monday.
DISTRICT C-6
Twin River will be the only area team participating in this meet, commanding spectators’ attention once the track events start.
Tony Jarecki ranks second in the 200, eight-tenths of a second behind Jackson Claussen for first. Tate Koziol also shot up the leaderboards to take the second-best area mark in the 800. The relay team ranks fourth in the area.
DISTRICT D-3
The discus throw will see Bloomfield’s Dalton Gieselman go head-to-head with Boyd County’s Chase Snyder. The two have the fourth and fifth best marks in the area, respectively. Snyder also will look to take back the top mark in the shot put after being beaten out by Kade Pieper. Gieselman is seventh in the event.
Bloomfield also sends Evan Haverkamp to compete in the 200 and the 400. Creighton sends Cade Hammer for the triple jump and Matthew Johnson in the pole vault. O’Neill St. Mary’s will have Grant Winkelbauer in the 800.
DISTRICT D-5
St. Edward will be the only area team participating. The Beavers do not have any athletes on the area leaderboard.
Good luck to all area teams participating in this week’s district meets.