Wayne coach Traci Krusemark has the luxury of having two great players around whom to build her team.
Senior middle Lauren Pick finished last season with 550 kills, among the best in Class C1. She holds the school record for kills in a match — 36 in last year's district final against Chase County — and kills in a career — more than 1,500 and counting.
Setter Kiara Krusemark — Traci's daughter — had 1,013 set assists last season, among the most in Class C1, and holds the school record for assists in a match — 58 in the subdistrict final last year against Battle Creek. She also holds the school record for career assists with more than 2,000, and she's just a junior.
The Blue Devils qualified for the state tournament in both 2018 and '19 but had to say goodbye to a trio of talented seniors on last year’s team: Hailey Becker, Emily Armstrong and Frances Klausen.
"At the beginning of the season, we had some girls that hadn't played varsity or had only started a few games last year," Traci Krusemark said. "So, with two or three new girls on the floor, it takes a little bit to get adjusted, especially after the summer, with the COVID, we didn't really have time to get everybody adjusted."
Wayne struggled early on, going 4-3 in its first seven matches, then put together three straight quality wins against North Bend Central, David City Aquinas and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
But that was followed by a bit of a roadblock that included a loss to top-ranked and undefeated Lutheran High Northeast and an injury to Pick.
With Pick either sidelined or playing injured, the Blue Devils also faced one of the toughest stretches of the season and suffered three straight setbacks to juggernauts Lincoln Lutheran, Broken Bow and Norfolk Catholic.
But starting with the sweep of O'Neill and Hartington Cedar Catholic in a triangular on Sept. 24, Wayne has reeled off 10 straight wins and sports a record of 18 wins and 7 losses.
"It was a little rough for a while but, on the other hand, it did give a chance for some of our younger girls to step up and figure out what they could do," Traci Krusemark said.
"And, then when (Lauren) came back, they still had some confidence in them from those games. So, hopefully, in the long run, it maybe helped us. We're healthy now, back to having our whole team and just playing well."
Coach Krusemark said Pick and Kiara Krusemark — both preseason Daily News Super Six selections — provide leadership for their younger and less-experienced teammates.
She said that when Pick's game is going well, so is everyone else's and that both are able to share their vast knowledge of the game.
Traci Krusemark is looking for the team's other senior, Emily Longe, to have a great final month of the season.
"Last year as a junior, she really only started and played the last seven games, and now she's a senior and we're kind of looking for her to step it up and I feel like in this last two-week stretch that she's really improved her game all around at the net with blocking and attacking," she said.
Krusemark said junior libero Sydney Redden keeps everybody calm. "She does a great job of passing and serve-receive. And, if the other team is putting together a string of points, I feel like Sydney keeps everybody focused on the next ball and keeps our team organized.”
Junior outside Rubie Klausen didn't play a whole lot as a sophomore. "But now she's a six-rotation player, has a great vertical (jump) and likes to compete," Krusemark said. "The last few weeks, she's been getting more kills. Obviously for us to be winning these ball games, we also need her playing well."
Krusemark also has been pleased with the development of a couple of freshmen, middle Kate Hill and outside Katie Jones. "Both have gotten some playing time and have done some nice things," she said.
"I think what they've done a good job at is knowing their roles. They might not get as many sets as everybody else, but obviously we need them on the floor, helping us out, and I think the older girls have done a good job of helping them to gain some confidence."
Krusemark — a protégé of Wisner-Pilger legend, the late Jean Groth — said all of her teams will be known for their passing and defense but for this team to take the next step, it needs to keep improving offensively.
"Besides Lauren, we need more people to step up and put the ball away," she said. "And, in the last few games, we've had a couple of girls that have stepped it up and have had more kills in the last few games than in all the games previous.
"Everybody knows we want to get the ball to Lauren, but then I think about 'What happens when Lauren gets to the back row?' So, we need to get some other girls to step up their attacking, which I think's been happening."
CLASS C
The top three teams in Class C remained the same. Lutheran High Northeast improved to 25-0 with sweeps of Shelby-Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh on Tuesday.
The Eagles have dropped just two sets all season, both to No. 2 Norfolk Catholic. The Knights picked up a pair of quality wins over the last week, defeating Columbus Scotus and David City Aquinas, but they lost the Columbus Classic final to Kearney Catholic, which is ranked No. 3 in Class C1 according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Oakland-Craig remained No. 3. The Knights improved their résumé with wins over West Point-Beemer, David City Aquinas and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The only blemish came in a loss to Wahoo Neumann in the finals of the Clarkson/Leigh Invitational.
Previous No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh dropped to eighth after its subpar performances in Tuesday's win over Shelby-Rising City and loss to Lutheran High.
That made room for Wayne to move from fifth to fourth. The Blue Devils didn't drop a set in wins over Stanton, Boone Central and Pierce.
West Point-Beemer earned a one-place promotion from No. 6 to No. 5 after a 1-1 week. Previous No. 8 Battle Creek moved up two rungs to sixth after defeating last week's No. 7, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, in five sets.
The Bluejays maintained their hold on seventh after a loss to Battle Creek and a win over Cedar Catholic, while Clarkson/Leigh is eighth.
Nine area Class C1 and C2 teams have to settle for honorable-mention status this week: Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Howells-Dodge, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, North Bend Central, O'Neill, Pender, Pierce, Ponca and Wisner-Pilger.
TOP MATCHES THIS WEEK
— Thursday: Triangular at West Point: Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast and Wisner-Pilger; Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek; Oakland-Craig at Pender; Malcolm at West Point-Beemer; Humphrey St. Francis at Clarkson/Leigh.
— Saturday: Wisner-Pilger October Classic: including Clarkson/Leigh, Wisner-Pilger, Wynot, O'Neill, Norfolk Catholic and St. Paul
— Tuesday: BRLD at North Bend Central; Columbus Lakeview at Lutheran High Northeast; Battle Creek at O'Neill; Fremont Bergan at Oakland-Craig; Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo Neumann; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Pierce.
CLASS D
The top three Class D teams — Humphrey St. Francis, Wynot and Chambers/Wheeler Central — all finished the week unbeaten and held onto their spots atop the Class D pecking order. For Wynot, it was a victory just getting on the court. The Blue Devils had not played since Sept. 17 because of COVID-19.
Hartington Cedar Catholic remained fourth despite a five-set loss at the hands of Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Of the Trojans' 22 matches, 20 have been against Class C1 or C2 teams.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family held onto the fifth spot after a 2-2 week, all against Class C1 and C2 competition, and Summerland stayed in sixth after a sweep of North Central.
Last week's No. 7, Boyd County, fell out of the ratings after a loss to 6-11 Bloomfield. That allowed Winside to move into the rankings for the first time in a month after a win over No. 8 Randolph.
The Cardinals maintained their hold on eighth after a nail-biting thriller over Hartington-Newcastle, which leads the parade of honorably mentioned. The others are Boyd County, Elgin Public/Pope John, Elkhorn Valley and Stuart.
TOP MATCHES THIS WEEK
— Thursday: Humphrey St. Francis at Clarkson/Leigh; Boyd County at Elkhorn Valley; Wynot at Ponca; Triangular at Wausa: Wausa, Chambers/Wheeler Central and Elgin Public/Pope John.
— Saturday: Howells-Dodge at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Hartington-Newcastle Invitational: including Hartington-Newcastle, Wausa, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Winside; Anselmo-Merna Invitational: including Chambers/Wheeler Central and Mullen.
— Tuesday: Boyd County vs. North Central at Springview; Burwell vs. Chambers/Wheeler Central at Bartlett; Hartington Cedar Catholic at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Summerland at Elkhorn Valley.