We’re nearing the midway point of the season, which tends to be a good time to take a step back from everything and see the bigger picture of what’s happened so far this football season.
There are a few things that we all thought going into the season that have already been confirmed.
Pierce is good. Like, really good. Now, if only the Bluejays could get quarterback Dalton Freeman back and healthy. But even without him, Pierce has taken down arguably its two toughest opponents in defending runner-up Ord and Columbus Scotus.
Up next is Wayne, and the Blue Devils being 3-1 at this point might headline the list of things nobody saw coming.
Wayne started the year rough with a 47-0 defeat at Wahoo, but the Blue Devils have bounced back with three wins. First was a 27-13 win over O’Neill in the home opener, before it showed it could win the close game.
The Blue Devils have done just that. First was edging Arlington 7-6 in Week 3 before Friday’s stunner, 30-28 over then-undefeated Columbus Lakeview in double overtime.
All of a sudden, Wayne is 3-1 and joins this week’s area Class C ratings at No. 6 — and, more importantly, tied for seventh in all of Class C1 with a NSAA points average of 41.250 — heading into Friday’s showdown with Pierce.
Through four weeks of the season, there have been four different teams ranked sixth in Class C. Hartington Cedar Catholic remained there after the opening week before Norfolk Catholic, Valentine and now Wayne have taken the final spot.
Over in Class D, the teams included in the ratings stayed the same, but the order was shuffled after last week’s games, including previous No. 4 Wakefield rolling past No. 2 Lutheran High Northeast.
At this point, those are the only two C1 teams in Northeast Nebraska with winning records. What about the other classes?
Class C2
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Oakland-Craig and North Bend Central all sport matching 4-0 records, and they — along with Battle Creek — fill out the remaining ratings spots. Outside of them, only Twin River has a winning record at this point of the season. Let’s take a closer look at those five thus far.
— No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (4-0): On paper, it looks as though the Wolverines have faced a similar schedule as Oakland-Craig, with competition that is a combined 1-15. But then you factor in that two of those teams are Norfolk Catholic, which may be the best 0-4 team I’ve seen, and Cedar Catholic. It ends the year with a visit to Fremont Bergan and hosting Oakland-Craig.
— No. 3 Oakland-Craig (4-0): The Knights have feasted on competition that is a combined 1-15 so far this season, winning by an average of 52.25-8.25. The schedule picks up considerably, as Oakland-Craig ends the season with Fremont Bergan (4-0), at Yutan (3-1) and at BRLD.
— No. 4 Battle Creek (3-1): Last week, I wrote that the Braves face just two teams the rest of the way that have a win each in O’Neill and Stanton. After last week’s 30-0 win, nothing has changed — the Braves still have just two teams on their remaining schedule that have won a game, but now that list includes Hartington Cedar Catholic (1-3), which knocked off previously undefeated David City 20-18.
— No. 5 North Bend Central (4-0): Speaking of close wins, the Tigers held on after a missed field goal prompted overtime, and North Bend finished off Grand Island Central Catholic in a battle of undefeateds last week. But, starting with last week’s game, the Tigers face nobody worse than .500 the rest of the way.
— Twin River (3-1): The Titans have three wins over teams .500 or worse but may not face another one of those the rest of the way, starting with hosting North Bend Central and Shelby-Rising City, both undefeated now, the next two weeks. Then it takes on the two David City schools (both 3-1) before a trip to Utica to face defending champion Centennial.
Class D1
Four teams are undefeated through four weeks, with most teams having played three games thanks to early-season bye weeks.
Three of them — Howells-Dodge, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Neligh-Oakdale — are in the same district. Along with once-beaten Lutheran High Northeast, this could make for a super stretch run of matchups. Don’t forget about current 2-1 squads Madison and Elkhorn Valley. If someone, anyone, can navigate that district, they might be in for a special season. Or, will it simply result in teams beating up on each other, as we’ve seen so often in the past from other similarly loaded districts?
The only other undefeated is Wisner-Pilger, which has handed the only loss of the season so far to both East Butler and Madison. Although all four of the undefeated teams in the area were playoff teams a year ago, you could make the case that all four are surprises.
— No. 2 Howells-Dodge (3-0): Let’s start with the team everyone expected to be in this position. It may be a surprise that the Jaguars started 3-0 just because of their difficult schedule, starting with Clarkson/Leigh in the Bacon Bowl. Their last two games — a 40-6 thrashing of Guardian Angels Central Catholic along with a 30-28 squeaker over Wakefield — showed that the Jaguars can either win going away or hang on in a close game.
— No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (3-0): The Warriors haven’t always been consistent — they needed a huge second half to rally against Ainsworth in Week 2 — and none of their wins have been against anyone better than 1-2. But the schedule gets dialed up several notches this week, starting with back-to-back meetings with 3-0 teams in Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Howells-Dodge.
— No. 7 Wisner-Pilger (3-0): If you expected the Gators to be No. 1 statewide in D1 in terms of NSAA points (46.6667) at this point of the season, let’s meet up in Las Vegas. Yes, I expected the Gators to build off of what they did a year ago, but not quite this. They own two wins over 2-1 teams (East Butler and Madison), which vaults them to the top of the list.
— Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (3-0): There will be people who will take one look at the Bears’ schedule and say, “Wait until they play somebody good.” LCC will have that chance Friday night when it takes on Neligh-Oakdale in the district opener for both teams. Let’s be honest — this is the first big game in Laurel since when? It’s been awhile, to say the least.
Class D2
One of the biggest games of the season so far in the lower eight-man class will be between a pair of Lewis & Clark counterparts in Allen and Bloomfield. Both enter 3-0 and might feel as if they have something to prove.
That’s a trend you’ll find throughout the undefeated D2 teams. There are some surprises, such as Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing and Plainview, that are still standing at 3-0, and another perennial power, Humphrey St. Francis, among the top teams.
— No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (3-0): The Flyers have given no reason to even consider demoting them since they took the top spot while having an open week to start the season. They have scored at least 50 points in every game, and the one time the Flyers allowed more than a touchdown, they scored 86 points. Their biggest tests come at the end of the season, when they travel to Riverside (2-1) and host undefeated Plainview.
— No. 8 Bloomfield (3-0): Much like other top teams, the defense has been stingy for the Bees, allowing more than a touchdown in a game just once while scoring at least 38 points every time out. We’ll likely find out more about Bloomfield on Friday night when they hit the road to face ...
— No. 9 Allen (3-0): The Eagles have won by an average of 54.6-7.3 while feasting on three teams that are a combined 0-10, so it’s understandable — similar to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge above — that the statewide folks again are saying, “Wait until they play somebody good.” That changes this week with the Bees coming to town.
— No. 10 Plainview (3-0): The Pirates captured attention when they took care of longtime rival Randolph 50-24 in the second week of the season. Thing is, they may not face a team with a winning record until Oct. 10 when Riverside visits. The Pirates end the season with a trip to Humphrey St. Francis in what could be the district championship game.
— Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing (3-0): Much like Wisner-Pilger above, the Renegades might be a surprise name to see atop the D2 points average list. But the Renegades own an average of 43.3333 points, including Friday’s 36-14 victory over 2-1 Hartington-Newcastle that was the completion of a suspended game from opening week. CWCE will travel to 2-1 Stuart and host undefeated Central Valley in back-to-back weeks in October.