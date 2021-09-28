After a wild set of games two weeks ago, I didn’t think things could get much crazier when it came to area teams.
I was horribly wrong.
Things were relatively quiet in Class D. Humphrey St. Francis did get a statement win against Riverside, establishing itself as a team to beat in D2. Every other team in the polls took care of business (one way or another), but the top three teams face tough competition over the next two weeks.
Now Class C? Different animal.
There’s a new head honcho in those rankings with Boone Central, which just threw a wrench into everything we thought we knew about C1 with its win over Pierce. Norfolk Catholic had its most dominant win of the year, and Oakland-Craig lost a tight contest to David City Aquinas, a contender for the Class C2 title.
There’s even a new team occupying the heart of the rankings, one that already has a few impressive wins on its résumé and added another with a 21-14 win over Battle Creek.
Wayne has often been known as a physical team, and it’s still the case this year. However, what’s putting the Blue Devils over the top is their passing game, which has thus far been well facilitated by Tanner Walling. The senior has completed 60% of his passes for 686 yards and six touchdowns to just one interception. It’s something that’s added a valuable new dimension to this team.
“We had a big, strong physical team last year, and we ran the ball primarily,” coach Russ Plager said. “We spent a lot of time switching our offense and working on the passing game, and I think that’s been a big difference maker for us this year.”
Something Plager wants his team to work on is taking better care of the football. Wayne has lost the turnover battle in just one game, but that one game ended up being a loss to Ashland-Greenwood. That represents Wayne’s only loss of the season so far.
“We had two drives in the first quarter that we put the ball on the ground one time and turned it over the other time,” Plager said. “We had some penalties that cost us. I think we just need to clean up things like that.
“I think ball security is huge in this offense because we’re doing quite a few things and you’ve still got to do the fundamentals of taking care of the ball.”
Even after the loss to Ashland-Greenwood — which entered last year’s Class C1 playoffs as the No. 1 seed and lost only one game — Wayne was able to pick itself up and move on to the next challenge against Battle Creek.
“Our kids didn’t seem to really flinch,” Plager said. “They came back and just went to practice and went to work. We came up with a win last week against a really good football team.”
Class C
Boone Central pulled off a shocker with its 35-33 win over Pierce on Friday night. The offensive and defensive lines proved that they’re not just good, they’re the kind that can win a championship. Major props to Alex Christo for the night he had in place of Braden Benes. The defense made the plays it needed to, which included taking advantage of three turnovers. There’ll be no rest for the Cardinals, though. They take on a tough Battle Creek team.
The sky isn’t falling in Pierce, but there’s a lot of work to be done. You cannot throw two interceptions, fumble the ball four times (including one lost) and expect to beat anyone, let alone a team like Boone Central. You also can’t miss your defensive assignments against an offense that can burn you in so many ways. The Bluejays were without linebacker Colton Fritz in the game, and I have a feeling they missed him quite a bit. Everyone wants to see how they respond. O’Neill comes to town on Friday.
The Blue Devils crack the rankings following a strong win over Battle Creek. Offensive and defensive lines are valuable around here, and Wayne is great on both ends. I’d like to see how Walling progresses as the season goes on, especially in a district as tough as C1-5. Wayne will face a physical test in Norfolk Catholic this week.
It seemed for a while like every game the Knights played came down to the wire. However, they finally got a breather in a 38-0 win over Ponca. Karter Kerkman had more than 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground again. Carter Janssen was responsible for five of the team’s six touchdowns against the Indians. However, they’re once again thrown into the meat grinder as a tough Wayne team awaits.
Oakland-Craig has now lost by a combined seven points to two teams among the favorites to win Class C2. It was hard fought and the Knights should still keep their heads high, but if they want to be in that conversation, these close losses have to turn into wins. There are still tough trips to Fremont Bergan and Cedar Catholic ahead. This week, they’ll return home to face Tekamah-Herman.
CLASS D
Howells-Dodge got it done again, this time with a 60-0 win at Madison. Gavin Nelson had his second game with two passing touchdowns and the Jags ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns as a team. Now comes a Stanton team that looks as though it could stymie anybody it faces. The black and green were 6 yards away from tying last year’s game before a running back pass got picked in the end zone. No doubt vengeance is on their minds, but do they have the manpower?
O’Neill St. Mary’s went into halftime against Chambers/Wheeler Central down 14-8, but Aidan Hedstrom threw for a touchdown in the third quarter and ran for another in the fourth to keep the Cardinals’ undefeated season alive. I’m becoming more and more impressed with this defense. It’s allowed just 10 points a game so far. However, going down like that to a 1-4 team is a bit concerning, especially with two tough district games on the horizon. One of them comes next week when they host Creighton.
Stanton continued to play its brand of football in a 30-12 win over Wisner-Pilger. These guys do a great job of distributing the ball. They have five different players with at least 130 yards rushing this season. Defensively, they have seven guys with at least 20 tackles this year. This depth on both sides will come in handy down the stretch and especially next week, when they travel to face a much-improved Howells-Dodge team.
Not a lot’s been said about Laurel-Concord-Coleridge since its loss to the Mustangs, but it keeps on dominating opponents, this time with a 44-13 win over Hartington-Newcastle. Evan Haisch now averages 165 rushing yards per game and has 11 touchdowns on the season. The defense has held opponents to single digits in all but three games and hasn’t allowed more than 14 points all season. District action continues for LCC on Friday when it travels to Plainview.
Neligh-Oakdale is the kind of team that will win shootouts. That much is clear after a 58-34 win over Summerland on Thursday where the Bobcats had the lead at halftime. Aiden Kuester continues to be as dynamic a quarterback as there is in Class D1. He leads the team in passing and rushing yards and touchdowns. We’ll see how sustainable this formula is as the season goes on. Neligh-Oakdale will head out west to face Ainsworth next.
Fly high, St Francis. The Flyers got a marquee win against Riverside on Friday, coming out on top 44-30. Tanner Pfeifer and Spencer Engel continue to lead a team that took advantage of key turnovers. It’ll be interesting to see if they can keep the ball rolling with a tough final three games ahead. It starts with a home game against Elgin Public/Pope John.
It was homecoming week for Lutheran High Northeast, but the festivities did not include a football game. The Eagles were the benefactors of a forfeit by Elkhorn Valley, which knew by the Tuesday before kickoff that it wouldn’t have enough players to compete. I will say, I’m growing concerned about the level of competition Lutheran High has faced so far this season. The teams they’ve taken the field against are a combined 7-13 to start the year and only West Holt (3-2) has a winning record. The Eagles are still good. I just wonder how such a schedule will affect them as we move into October. They head to Hartington-Newcastle on Friday.
Allen became one of the many teams unable to slow down Pender’s offense as the red and white won 56-0. Caleb Trimble is getting hot at the right time for the Pendragons. After missing the first game with an injury, he’s now run for at least 100 yards and two touchdowns in every game. In the past two games, he’s gone for 470 yards and eight touchdowns, bringing his season total to 12. Pender hosts Walthill on Friday.
Clarkson/Leigh got a much needed 52-24 win at Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Eli Hays and Kyle Kasik combined to have 29 carries for 341 yards and five touchdowns. It’s imperative that the Patriots win as many games as they can in such a tough district, especially after already dropping one to Stanton. Next up, a home game against Madison.
Bloomfield looked more like itself in a 49-0 win over Boyd County. Braeden Guenther had his fourth game passing for at least 150 yards and his second game with four touchdowns. The Bees ran for 203 yards as a team, which wasn’t their most dominant showing, but it didn’t have to be. Much like their district-mates in St. Mary’s, the blue and white have a tough slate coming closer. This week, they take on Niobrara/Verdigre.