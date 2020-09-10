COLUMN: Veteran leadership guides Wausa to 4-0 start

Wausa volleyball fans have endured some pretty lean years in the past couple of decades. Nebraska School Activities Association records go back to 2003 and in that time, the Vikings have never posted a winning record.
In fact the program has achieved double-digit wins just twice since 2003, going 11-15 in 2009 and 12-18 in 2018.
The school last sent a team to the state tournament in 1996.
But this year feels a little different in southern Knox County. The Lady Vikings are off to a 4-0 start and are, according to coach Greg Conn, heading in a good direction.
"I feel really good about chemistry of the team," he said. "It seems like everything's gelling together right now. We've got to bring our best every night in practice and hope that transitions into games."
So far, so good. The Lady Vikes have posted wins over O'Neill St. Mary's, Bloomfield, Elkhorn Valley and Winside thus far, and they have cracked the area's Class D Elite Eight for the first time this year.
Conn has a veteran team that includes five seniors and three juniors. "A lot of these kids played last year, so we have a lot of experience back," he said.
An abundance of veteran players creates depth, which Conn said is one of the team's biggest bright spots. "These kids know they've got to bring their best every night, because somebody else is waiting behind you to get on the floor."
Conn said the biggest improvement has come in the serve-receive game. "It's been pretty strong, and that is something I put a challenge to the kids over the summer."
It was during the summer that Conn said many of his players made great strides in the weight room. And, coincidentally, the COVID situation may have been one of the reasons why.
"Because of COVID, we broke our kids down into three groups," Conn said, "and we just got more things done and we've seen a lot of improvement.
"The kids just feel stronger, and they've made mention of that during practice."
Senior Clara Schindler is the starting setter. "We switched to a 5-1 this year, looking for a little more continuity," Conn said.
Another senior, Jaide Kaiser, is the backup setter and someone Conn leans on for big serves.
Middle Morgan Kleinschmit leads the team in kills with 20. "She's battled well in the middle. She's scrappy, she's a fighter, she's going to get down after a ball and be aggressive at the net," her coach said.
Conn is happy to have outside hitter Brooke Kumm back after she was forced to sit out her junior year with a torn ACL. "She comes off the bench for us and gives us some good spark," he said.
Conn said another outside hitter, Charlie Price, is ready to swing every time she steps on the court. "She worked hard this summer, and being a senior, she's really stepped up her game."
Conn said libero Leah Bloomquist brings a lot of high energy to the floor. "I ask her every day, 'Why do you wear that yellow shirt?,' 'Because I've got to pass!' It's a little key for her that 'Hey, you can do this,' and her confidence has just blown up in a positive way."
Ali Lundberg plays right side. Conn said she has a solid attack and is a good server, and he described Abrielle Nelson as one of those players who just keeps coming after you. "She's kind of a quiet kid, but she gets her passes, does a great job of digging and has matured into a real nice outside hitter," he said.
Sophomore Alexa Cunningham is the final member of the rotation. "She jumps really well, she's a strong blocker and can hit the ball," Conn said.
Cunningham and Lundberg are tied for the team lead with 14 solo blocks apiece.
Conn said he really likes the feel of his team early in the season. "We're pretty balanced. It seems like we get hits from everywhere we want to and we attack the ball well. We're getting to be a lot more aggressive at the net the whole way across."
CLASS D
Humphrey St. Francis continues to hold the top spot in Class D. The Flyers finished off the week with three victories, including a sweep of Class C2 Burwell.
Previous No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic, playing by far the most challenging schedule of any area Class D team, finished the week 1-3 with losses to Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus and Crofton. The Trojans fall to the fifth spot this week.
Wynot jumps from third to second after going 3-0 last week, including a win over Crofton, and previous No. 5 Summerland is promoted to fourth after the Bobcats improved to 6-1 after a 3-0 week.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is still sixth despite its 0-2 record. Those losses are to quality Class C sides, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Previous No. 7 Randolph exits the top-eight after losing its last two matches. That makes room for 4-0 Wausa to claim the spot while Boyd County remains eighth after sweeping Neligh-Oakdale.
Randolph heads the list of honorably mentioned along with Elkhorn Valley and Winside.
CLASS C
On the Class C front, No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast won the battle of unbeatens Tuesday night against No. 2 Norfolk Catholic.
The Eagles retain the top spot for another week while the Knights stay solidly in second.
Battle Creek moves up from fourth to third. The Bravettes will have a chance to take the No. 2 position should they be able to defeat Norfolk Catholic on Thursday night.
Previous No. 3 Wayne had a rough week, going 3-3, and North Bend Central fell from the No. 5 perch with three straight losses in the gold division of the Jean Groth Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic.
Bailey Helzer and Oakland-Craig took advantage. She led the Knights to a 4-1 week and a promotion from sixth to fourth.
Undefeated Clarkson/Leigh moved up three notches from eighth to No. 5 after winning three matches over the past week.
Coach Taylor Shepard has guided the last two West Point-Beemer girls basketball teams to state tournaments and now, in her first year as head volleyball coach, has the Cadets on the march.
The red and black picked up victories over Wayne and North Bend Central last week and enter the ratings chart at No. 6.
O'Neill is another newcomer. The Eagles are 5-0 and gaining confidence each match as they get set to face a stiff Mid-State Conference schedule.
North Bend Central claims the eighth and final spot after falling from No. 4 following a 2-3 week.
Wayne looks to regroup. The Blue Devils should find themselves in contention for a ratings spot in the weeks ahead but this week will have to settle for honorable-mention status along with Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Ainsworth, Crofton, Howells-Dodge, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.