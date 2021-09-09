COLUMN: Veteran Gators clicking on all cylinders

Wisner-Pilger is off to a 7-0 start in 2021. That includes the championship of the Jean Groth Northeast Nebraska Classic. Groth was a fixture at Wisner-Pilger for 41 seasons before her untimely death in the spring of 2020.
Second-year Gator coach Kay Raabe had nothing but praise and admiration for her mentor. "I'm able to do what I can do because of all that I learned from her," Raabe said.
"She was a student of the game, loved to learn, liked to build relationships with area coaches and encourage them and their players. She was always advocating for more opportunities to play at all levels. She definitely was a gift to Northeast Nebraska volleyball."
The Gators lost just two seniors off the 2020 team that finished 17-15 and returned 85% of the team's kills, 81% of its ace serves, 81% of its digs, 98% of its solo blocks and 99% of its set assists.
"We've had some early success," Raabe said. "We're trying to emphasize the word 'early.' A lot can happen; there's a long season ahead of us. Our schedule is stacked with quality opponents who are going to force us to bring it to the court every night. We're thankful for that because that's how you get better."
There are six seniors on the Gators' roster, and Raabe said many return with either starting or extensive-playing experience.
"Both of our middles, Lindsey Kneifl and Lily Otten, are aggressive attackers and also can put up a decent block there," she said.
"Our outsides are Joslyn Jacobs, a senior, and Emily Buhrman, a junior. They also are taking some swings and putting up some points for us. They also pass well as part of our serve-receive scheme.
"On the right side, we have Adison Meyer, who sets for us and really thinks through the game. She likes to look for places to score for herself but is also thinking about the matchups that our hitters have and how we can terminate versus the defense."
Raabe also had praise for Kennedie Ott, a right side and one of the team's top servers. She added that setter Cameryn Bellar, attacker Maggie Schweers and defensive specialists Shelby Braun and Alexia Martin have had strong starts to their seasons.
"They're a solid group," Raabe said. "They've been playing together since elementary school. They have fun together, and they're fun to coach."
Raabe said she knows a lot of expectations follow teams that start the season with seven straight wins, but the Gators are just going to keep their heads down and focused.
"We're going to work hard on the things we need to get better at every day," Raabe said. "It will mean a whole lot more if we're doing it this way in a couple of months. We want to work on ball control both in serve-receive and in transition, so that we can use a balanced attack to keep our opponents guessing."
Class C
There's a new No. 1 on the Class C chart. Clarkson/Leigh took advantage of Guardian Angels' loss in the Jean Groth Northeast Nebraska Classic to claim the top spot. The Patriots had a 3-0 week with wins over Stanton, Madison and BRLD.
Wisner-Pilger moved up to second after defeating Guardian Angels to claim the Jean Groth Classic on its home court. The Gators' run to the title also included wins over Wayne, Lutheran High Northeast and Fremont Bergan.
Guardian Angels fell from first to third after the loss to Wisner-Pilger. The Bluejays finished the week 5-1 with wins over North Bend, Lutheran High, Bergan and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Battle Creek moves from No. 5 to No. 4. The Bravettes have not played since Aug. 26 but will be tested on Thursday in Norfolk during a triangular with Summerland and Norfolk Catholic.
Speaking of Norfolk Catholic, the Knights made the biggest jump on the Class C chart, bouncing from eighth to fifth. Norfolk Catholic impressed on Tuesday with a four-set triumph over Lutheran High and earlier, on Saturday, in taking fifth place in the loaded Columbus Scotus Invitational.
Lutheran High Northeast dropped from No. 4 to No. 6. The Eagles have lost four straight, but they've come at the hands of No. 2 Wisner-Pilger, No. 3 Guardian Angels, No. 5 Norfolk Catholic and the Omaha World-Herald's top-ranked team in Class D1, Fremont Bergan.
Oakland-Craig took a one-spot demotion from sixth to seventh. The Knights fell to Lutheran High in the pool-play round of the Jean Groth Classic before going two for three in the silver division, losing to BRLD but picking up impressive wins over North Bend Central and Wayne.
West Point-Beemer struggled last week, going 1-5, and dropped off the chart. That left room for North Bend Central to take the final rung of the ladder this week. The Tigers posted victories over Wayne and BRLD while suffering losses to Oakland-Craig and GACC.
Ponca heads a list of honorably mentioned that also includes Ainsworth, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Pender, Wakefield and Wayne.
Class D
Howells-Dodge is the clear No. 1 on the Class D chart. The Jaguars flexed their collective muscle on Tuesday in crushing Pender and Tri County Northeast.
Previous No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic has struggled out of the gate. The Trojans deserve some slack since they play — along with Howells-Dodge and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — one of the most difficult schedules among the area's Class D teams, but five straight losses have knocked them off the chart for the time being.
That allowed Humphrey St. Francis to move from third to second. The Flyers were the last team in Northeast and North Central Nebraska to open their season, doing so on Saturday, and are 2-0 after week one.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family lost a heartbreaker to Class C No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Tuesday in Lindsay. The Bulldogs are 1-1 and are on the heels of their neighbors from across the street at St. Francis.
After an opening-night loss to Osmond, Wynot has righted the ship to the tune of four straight wins, including one over 3-1 Class C Crofton. The Blue Devils moved from No. 6 to No. 4 this week.
Stuart also moved up two spots — from seventh to fifth — and is making a lot of noise among the Class D2 elite. The Broncos are 7-1 after finishing the week 4-0. That included wins over Summerland and Elgin Public/Pope John.
Continuing the trend of two-rung promotions, Wausa has gone from No. 8 to No. 6. The Vikings are 4-1 with the lone loss coming at the hands of Class C2 unbeaten Elkhorn Valley.
Osmond, fifth last week, dropped to seventh as a result of its straight-sets loss to Bloomfield, and Creighton claimed the final place among the Class D elite eight. The Bulldogs are off to a 3-1 start and rank just ahead of Elgin Public/Pope John and O'Neill St. Mary's. Those two head the list of the honorably mentioned, which also includes Cedar Catholic and Randolph.
CLASS A
After a straight-sets victory over Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday, Norfolk is 6-1. The Panthers still have to face the bulk of the Heartland Athletic Conference schedule, but coach Dave Hepner has the team moving in the right direction.
Top matches this week
Thursday: Wakefield Invitational (teams include Wakefield, Lutheran High Northeast, Ponca, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Pierce and BRLD); Battle Creek at Norfolk Catholic; Oakland-Craig at Wisner-Pilger; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at North Bend Central; Wynot at Creighton.
Friday: Bellevue East Invitational (Norfolk)
Saturday: Bellevue East Invitational; Wakefield Invitational; Wahoo Neumann Invitational (Battle Creek); Boone Central Invitational (teams include Oakland-Craig, Lakeview, Crofton); Elkhorn Valley at Howells-Dodge; Fremont Bergan Invitational (Humphrey St. Francis)
Tuesday: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Oakland-Craig; Wayne at Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Howells-Dodge at Wakefield; Creighton at Boyd County; Humphrey St. Francis at Fullerton.