The seniors on this year's Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team have been part of two state runner-up teams (2018 and 2020), so it's no surprise that Allison Weidner, Alissa Kosch and their teammates are motivated to win it all this year.
"We've got a really nice seven-person rotation, the team unity is unbelievable, the gals really get along and we're having a lot of fun," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "We're playing well, overall. Our defense is pretty stout, and we're happy with where we're at."
The Flyers are built around Weidner, the future University of Nebraska point guard, who is averaging 28 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and seven steals per game. "She continues to improve and do what we need her to do," Reichmuth said. "Some nights she needs to score, some nights she needs to dish, but she's truly an all-around player, all-around great person and a great leader for us."
Reichmuth said Weidner makes her teammates better. "It is so obvious that she draws out the best in everybody," he said. "When you've got a player like that, one of my other players realizes if they do a few little things right, Allison is going to pick up on that and they're going to get rewarded for it."
Despite being in Class D2, the Flyers have taken on and defeated bigger schools, including Class C No. 1 Crofton, Summerland and Norfolk Catholic, and they have road games in the next two nights against Class C No. 8 Pierce and Class C No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh.
"We love the challenges," Reichmuth said. "Our schedule is tough, and it's that way by design. We want to be challenged, and we believe that makes us better."
Just the same, Reichmuth said his team prepares for every game the same way. "Certainly, the bigger schools with the better records get the attention of the girls, and that probably adds a little bit of intensity at practice, but overall, we've been a very good practicing team."
The Flyers' only other senior is Kosch, who is averaging 11 points per game. "She's shooting really well, she's been our outside threat predominantly this year and she runs the floor well," Reichmuth said.
Junior post Kaylee Stricklin is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds. Reichmuth likes his 5-foot-10-inch center to play with her back to the basket but also occasionally brings her out on the perimeter.
"We have very little size. We're a tiny team," he said. "So we bring her out, make her play a 5-out offense, and she's adapted well."
Reichmuth thinks of sophomore guard Emma Baumgart as a future coach. "She understands the game really well and has some good input on that," he said. "She's a really good defender. We kind of put her on (the opponent's) main ball handler and she just drives them crazy."
Emma's twin sister, Hannah Baumgart, also starts. "She's kind of the same type of player, a really good defender, pretty darn good shooter, smart basketball player," Reichmuth said.
Kylee Wessel and Jalyssa Hastreiter come off the bench in what Reichmuth calls a great 1-2 punch. "Kylee brings us a lot of athleticism, she's really soft on her feet and she's got good hands. Jalyssa is a deceivingly good shooter, deceivingly quick. I could change starters every night. Those seven are so equal that it just really works."
Reichmuth likes where his Flyers are right now but said if they expect to hoist the big trophy in Lincoln, they need to keep improving. "You've got to get better every day. We're a tiny team, so we've got to make sure we're always rebounding to the best of our abilities and being disciplined with our defense."
CLASS D
St. Francis posted wins against Howells-Dodge and Burwell over the weekend and is still the leader of the pack among the Class D1 and D2 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. The Flyers will be thoroughly tested in the next week, at Pierce on Thursday, against Clarkson/Leigh in Leigh on Friday and at the Goldenrod Conference tournament next week.
Chambers/Wheeler Central is a solid No. 2 and added an 18-point victory over Ord, a 10-3 Class C1 team, to its impressive résumé.
Humphrey/Lindsay Family continues to roll along at No. 3, and Wynot checks in at No. 4 after winning the Hartington-Newcastle post-holiday tournament.
Hartington Cedar Catholic remains fifth. The Trojans won't play another Class D team this season until their subdistrict tournament and face a pair of difficult tasks this weekend in games against Pierce and Lutheran High Northeast.
Summerland dropped from fourth to sixth after a blowout loss to North Central. The Bobcats rebounded, though, with wins over West Holt and Creighton.
No. 7 Elgin Public/Pope John is enjoying a good season. The Wolfpack struggled in a six-point loss to 7-3 Fullerton but recorded a convincing victory over O'Neill St. Mary's earlier in the week.
Elkhorn Valley grabbed the final rung on the Class D ladder. The Falcons improved to 7-4 after posting victories over West Holt and Stanton.
Plainview, Bloomfield and Boyd County serve as the week's honorably mentioned.
Top games this week
Thursday: Humphrey St. Francis at Pierce.
Friday: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Clarkson/Leigh, at Leigh; Pierce at Hartington Cedar Catholic; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Summerland, at Clearwater; Bloomfield at Plainview; CWC at Boyd County; Elkhorn Valley vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, at Niobrara.
Saturday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Lutheran High Northeast; Elkhorn Valley at Bloomfield.
Tuesday; Ainsworth vs. CWC, at Chambers; Humphrey St. Francis at Goldenrod Conference tournament.
CLASS C
The only change on the Class C chart occurred at the top with previous No. 1 North Bend Central and No. 2 Crofton switching places after North Bend's loss to an up-and-coming Pender team last Friday, 49-42.
Crofton regained the top spot despite a loss to Iowa juggernaut Newell-Fonda, a Class C1-sized school that is ranked No. 2 in Iowa's Class 1A. The Warriors will face a pair of one-loss South Dakota powers this weekend.
The West Point schools are third and fourth. West Point-Beemer is coming off a 3-0 week, and Guardian Angels Central Catholic added a victory over Wahoo Neumann to its résumé.
Clarkson/Leigh is 13-0 and awaits a challenge from Humphrey St. Francis on Friday night in Leigh's new gym.
Sixth-ranked O'Neill continues to roll after a victory over Boone Central last Friday. The Eagles will be tested on Thursday at Ainsworth.
Ponca remained in the seventh position after impressive triumphs over Class C1-sized Woodbury Central of Iowa and Wakefield.
And Pierce remained eighth following big wins over David City Aquinas, Wayne and Columbus Lakeview. Coach Darren Sindelar's Bluejays welcome Humphrey St. Francis on Thursday night.
Both BRLD and Pender are deserving of places on the chart, but the eight already there aren't budging. The Wolverines and Pendragons head the honorable-mention list that also includes Oakland-Craig, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Wakefield, Ainsworth and Lutheran High Northeast.
Top games this week
Thursday: West Central (S.D.) at Crofton; Fremont Bergan at Guardian Angels Central Catholic; O'Neill at Ainsworth; Humphrey St. Francis at Pierce.
Friday: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Clarkson/Leigh, at Leigh; Pierce at Hartington Cedar Catholic; BRLD at Oakland-Craig.
Saturday: Crofton vs. Viborg-Hurley (S.D.) at Dakota State Classic, Madison, South Dakota; North Bend Central at Fremont Bergan; Clarkson/Leigh at Pender; Ponca vs. BRLD, at Bancroft.
Tuesday: Pierce at Norfolk Catholic; BRLD at Wakefield; Ainsworth vs. CWC, at Chambers.