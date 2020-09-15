Class D appeared to have a balanced slew of teams at the top entering the season.
Through three weeks of the season, there have now been three different teams holding the top spot in the rankings.
The newest edition has Wakefield atop the list.
The Trojans are off to a 3-0 start, punctuated by Friday afternoon's 50-14 win against Stanton — a matchup of undefeated and statewide-ranked teams that turned into Wakefield's most lopsided win thus far.
“They're not satisfied with 3-0,” Wakefield coach Mike Hassler said. “They're already looking forward to the next week.”
Wakefield visits new No. 5 Lutheran High Northeast in a rare Saturday contest at Memorial Field in Norfolk. The 1 p.m. kickoff coincides with the Eagles' homecoming festivities.
There's something about Wakefield and Lutheran High when it comes to recent gridiron meetings.
In each of the past two seasons, a Wakefield win over Lutheran High has started a season-ending six-game win streak. Last year's 58-24 win propelled the Trojans to a 7-1 record, while a classic 70-66 contest in 2018 got Wakefield started on its way to a 6-2 mark.
“Give credit to Lutheran High's program; we consider them to be a playoff-caliber team,” Hassler said. “I've always gone into that game considering that to be one of our playoff games, and they get our best shot. It won't be any different this year. … I think you get some really high-caliber football when our two teams get together.”
Saturday's game also marks the District 6 opener for both teams. In addition to both Wakefield and Lutheran High, Elkhorn Valley also enters district play 3-0, while Laurel-Concord-Coleridge makes it five teams in this week's Class D ratings from the same district.
One of the biggest additions to the offense has been the threat of the quarterback run game to give the Trojans a formidable 1-2 punch with preseason Super Six running back Justin Erb.
Quarterback Blake Brown has emerged as the team's top rusher through three weeks, including five total touchdowns — four rushing and one passing — last week against Stanton.
It started in the opener, when Brown helped key Wakefield's response from a tie ballgame through three quarters against Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“I think what we found out in that game is that Blake Brown is just as big of a threat at quarterback as Justin Erb is at running back, and we've seen that through the first three games,” Hassler said. “We feel like our offense is so much more versatile to have two threats back there instead of just one.”
AS IT HAS been for the past several years now, Wakefield is not eligible for the eight-man playoffs because of its enrollment. So, it's safe to say that the Trojans have, in a way, successfully brought the playoffs to their regular-season schedule.
“We want to be the best possible team we can when our eight games are up,” Hassler said. “We have to find things that we can play for. … I think tradition has been a big focus with all of the things we've accomplished, especially in the last four years.”
That might be a built-in advantage with the uncertainty continuing to loom over the season.
“I think a lot of teams are worried about if we'll even get to the playoffs and may be wondering how to try to motivate their players,” he said. “That's never on the table for us. We go out, and every week, we cherish the games that we get. This year is no different.”
Class C chatter
Previous No. 4 North Bend Central falls out of the ratings following last week’s 48-13 loss at No. 2 Pierce. That opens the door for previous No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic and No. 6 Battle Creek to each move up a spot.
The sixth spot this week belongs to Crofton, which has opened the season 1-1 after its opener at Valentine was canceled because of COVID-19. Yes, the Warriors just lost to top-ranked Oakland-Craig, but Crofton gave the Knights one of their closest games during their 16-game win streak.
Class D discussion
Wakefield is the biggest mover, improving four spots from fifth to first based on last week’s 50-14 victory over ninth-ranked Stanton in a battle of undefeated and state-ranked teams.
Clarkson/Leigh moves up a spot from third to second, but that could change based on the Patriots losing Tommy McEvoy for the season after he suffered a clean tear of the ACL on his knee and didn’t want to risk further damage to the joint. Still, the Patriots were impressive in a win over East Butler.
Neligh-Oakdale and Howells-Dodge, respectively, drop from first and second to third and fourth after both suffered quality road losses. The Warriors fell to Burwell, ranked No. 2 statewide by the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star, while the Jaguars were blanked by Cross County, top-ranked statewide by the Journal Star. There’s really no shame in losing at this point of the season to those legitimate championship contenders.
Lutheran High Northeast moves up one place to fifth thanks to its fourth-quarter rally at Guardian Angels Central Catholic — which has been considered a ratings contender all season.
Humphrey St. Francis drops two spots to sixth, partly a byproduct of previous No. 5 Wakefield’s ascension to the top spot and partly because it struggled late to dispatch a winless Palmer team.
O’Neill St. Mary’s and Elkhorn Valley stay seventh and eighth, respectively. The Falcons needed a comeback to stay unbeaten and begin a stretch of four straight opponents that have a combined 9-1 record.
Despite a loss to Stanton and a bye in the last two weeks, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge returns at No. 10 in the ratings after seeing how Elkhorn Valley struggled moreso than LCC did with Wisner-Pilger.
Long skid? Well, maybe
When Allen knocked off Bloomfield 34-16 last Thursday night, it marked the end of a losing streak dating back to 2007.
What was not immediately mentioned after the game was that the Eagles actually beat the Bees twice that season. Allen blanked Bloomfield 20-0 on Sept. 28, 2007, and then posted a 32-24 victory on Oct. 25, 2007, in the first round of the Class D2 state playoffs. To date, that’s the only playoff meeting between the teams.
Those numbers could be deceiving, as it was a long skid in terms of years between wins but not actual games played.
The teams did not play from 2008 through 2017 as they were in different classes in 2008 through 2010 and again in 2014 and 2015. In fact, the only times Bloomfield and Allen played since the Eagles’ 2007 wins were in the past two seasons with the Bees beating the Eagles 44-0 and 42-26, respectively, in 2018 and 2019.
Yes, it’s still a good win, but the context — 0-2 but in a span of 13 seasons — is important to note as well.