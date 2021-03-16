COLUMN: Trio of state champs end year at No. 1

It was a banner year for girls basketball in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Three area teams won state championships, another earned a runner-up trophy, one finished third and two closed the year in fourth place of their respective classes.
The three state champions also earned the distinction finishing the year on top of the Daily News ratings charts for 2020-21.
Class C2 state titlist Crofton and C1 winner North Bend Central share the top spot among the area’s Class C elite, while undefeated Class D2 state titlist Humphrey St. Francis is the clear No. 1 in Class D.
CLASS C
For Crofton, it was a long time coming. The Warriors earned their ninth state championship since 2005 but the first since 2016. The maroon and white came close in the previous two years, finishing second in 2019 and third last year.
But it all came together in 2021, especially for seniors Lacey Sprakel, Kaley Einrem and Allie Dahl when the Warriors won an all-area state championship game over Ponca, 46-42.
Coach Aaron Losing said he started working with the trio during a summer basketball camp when they were in the fourth grade.
“They worked at the game of basketball a lot from the fourth through the eighth grade,” Losing said, “and once they got into our program as freshmen, they still had a lot of things to learn and to get better at, but they were a confident group, a talented group. I just had a fun time watching them grow.”
Meanwhile, Class C1 champ North Bend Central defended its crown with a 51-49 come-from-behind victory over defending C2 champ Hastings St. Cecilia.
Tigers coach Aaron Sterup’s team returned three starters — Kaitlyn Emanuel, Sydney Emanuel and Cierra Kluthe — and had some high expectations. “We certainly thought we could be a really good team,” Sterup said, “and if we used our experience and worked hard, we’d have a chance. They did what they had to do. I’m not surprised, just super happy for them.”
The Warriors and Tigers end the season as Class C co-champions for Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Class C2 state runner-up Ponca moved from eighth in the final ratings, published just before the post season, to third.
The Indians fell in the subdistrict semifinal to North Central but rebounded to defeat Cross County in the district final and then downed a pair of area teams — Guardian Angels Central Catholic and BRLD — at state to advance to the final.
Look for the Indians to be a fixture on the ratings charts these next two years as the team’s three best players — Ashlyn Kingsbury, Gracen Evans and Samantha Ehlers — are all sophomores.
BRLD finished fourth among Class C teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska after finishing the regular season at No. 2. The East Husker Conference tournament champs closed out the season with a 47-40 win over Bridgeport in the Class C2 consolation game.
West Point-Beemer fell from third to fifth. The Cadets had the misfortune of having to play North Bend Central in both the subdistrict and district finals, but still had a great season that capped the stellar career of guard Sidney Swanson.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic fell from fourth to sixth. The Bluejays lost their leading scorer, senior Brenna Reif, to a season-ending knee injury in subdistricts, and had a difficult time scoring in their loss to Ponca in the opening round of the state tournament.
Despite playing a predominately Class D schedule, North Central proved it could play with the big girls of Class C2 by knocking off Ponca in the subdistrict semifinals. The Knights closed the year at No. 7.
And, finally Winnebago is eighth. First, the Indians defeated Battle Creek and Pierce in the subdistrict then advanced to the district final as the No. 16 seed among 16 teams.
But ‘Bago proceeded to defeat two of the state’s top sides — Malcolm and Grand Island Central Catholic — before falling in the Class C1 state semifinals to North Bend Central and to Lincoln Lutheran in the consolation game.
Clarkson/Leigh held the No. 6 spot entering the post season but a subdistrict loss to Norfolk Catholic and district final setback to Bridgeport knocked the Patriots off the ratings ladder and to the top of the list of honorably mentioned along with Oakland-Craig, O’Neill, Norfolk Catholic, Pender, Pender, Ainsworth and Wakefield.
CLASS D
There was zero suspense as to the No. 1 team among the area’s Class D1 and D2 powers. Class D2 state champion Humphrey St. Francis finished the season 25-0. That included a win over Class C co-champion Crofton.
Coach Bryan Reichmuth said it was an honor to coach such a great team. “They worked so hard. They had amazing team unity,” he said.
“They got along like a band of sisters and just fed off each other. Obviously (future Nebraska Cornhusker) Allison (Weidner) is a fantastic player but a fantastic teammate as well. She got a lot of the ink but we had a really good supporting cast.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic remained second. The Trojans lost an overtime heartbreaker in the Class D1 semifinals to eventual state champion Weeping Water.
Wynot stayed in the third spot. The Blue Devils won an all-area showdown in the D2 quarterfinals over Chambers/Wheeler Central before falling in the state semis to Falls City Sacred Heart and losing on a last second shot to Mullen in the consolation game.
CWC remained fourth following the loss to Wynot. Meanwhile, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stayed in the No. 5 spot and had to think what might have been. The Bulldogs lost junior center — and 20-points-per-game scorer — Addison Schneider to a knee injury in the first quarter of their state tournament quarterfinal loss to Fremont Bergan.
The only change to the final chart before the beginning of the post season occurred at the Nos. 6 and 7 spots where Summerland and Elgin Public/Pope John switched positions as a result of the Bobcats 48-32 win over the Wolfpack in the subdistrict final.
Elkhorn Valley remained eighth following its loss to Summerland in the subdistrict semifinals. Both Plainview and O’Neill St. Mary’s finished a game under .500 and close the season as honorably mentioned.
CLOSING THOUGHTS
Congratulations to all 56 teams in the Daily News coverage area. With the COVID situation, it took a lot of sacrifice and effort to complete the season successfully.
A reminder to coaches, please fill out your forms for the Class C and D all-area teams and return them as soon as possible and best of luck to all next season.