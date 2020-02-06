With about 95 percent of the high school basketball teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska participating in conference tournaments this week, it’s understandable that the focus is on those brackets.
And, as Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said after his team’s 57-53 victory against Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday, reaching the semifinals — no matter the method — is the first goal that must be accomplished. After all, no one can win a conference championship without first reaching the semifinals.
“If you’re in the final four, it should be a good feeling,” he said, recalling his message to the team after the victory. “Over half the conference isn’t in your position. ... A win’s a win, and we get to play Friday night in the late game at (Northeast Community) College. There’s nowhere else you’d want to be.”
With as balanced as the Mid-State appears to be this season — every team has at least one league loss, including top-seeded Battle Creek — any of the teams remaining has a legitimate chance to win the tournament.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see close scores in all of the games tonight,” Sweetland said. “It’s real competitive, and you just never know any given night.”
His team’s game was the only one to be decided by single digits Tuesday, but that could change in the next round. All four teams remaining have at least 10 wins this season and a .647 or better winning percentage.
The Niobrara Valley Conference gets things started with its semifinals Thursday, while the East Husker and Mid-State semifinals are Friday. All three will hold their championship games Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Lewis & Clark Conference quarterfinals were to be Thursday, with semifinals Saturday and its championship Monday.
Niobrara Valley
Semifinals: No. 5 Niobrara/Verdigre vs. No. 1 West Holt, No. 3 Elkhorn Valley vs. No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Commentary: The Huskies, led by senior Garrison Hansen’s 13.1 points per game, are undefeated in league play this season and are the only NVC team that has been rated all season. Elkhorn Valley has won three straight games for the first time since December, while St. Mary’s is on a seven-game win streak in which the Cardinals have averaged 66.7 points per game. Which one will attempt to play spoiler to West Holt?
Nick’s pick: West Holt.
East Husker
Semifinals: No. 5 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. No. 2 North Bend Central.
Commentary: There is a lot of anticipation, and rightly so, for the final two rounds of this tournament. That tends to happen when three statewide-ranked teams, including the top two teams in the area Class C ratings and the preseason No. 1 in Class D, are among the semifinalists. Current Class D No. 2 Humphrey/LHF (ranked first in Class D1 by the Omaha World-Herald) will have a chance to avenge one of its two losses when it takes on Class C No. 2 (and No. 2 in C1 by the same publication) North Bend, which is undefeated this season. The other semifinal pits undefeated BRLD, a consensus No. 1 (both in Class C2 statewide and the local Class C list) against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, which knocked off fourth-seeded Oakland-Craig for the second time this season. In other words, the stage is set for either Humphrey/LHF to get revenge on BRLD, or for a battle of undefeateds with North Bend against BRLD. Having seen three of these four teams already this season, my hunch is that the Wolverines will continue its undefeated season.
Nick’s pick: BRLD.
Mid-State
Semifinals: No. 5 Pierce vs. No. 1 Battle Creek, No. 3 Wayne vs. No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Commentary: These four teams have the best records and résumés in the conference when it comes to picking a championship contender. Battle Creek’s lone loss in Mid-State play came by 10 points to Norfolk Catholic in the second of two meetings in a span of two weeks in December. The Braves also have the confidence of having beat Pierce 40-34 less than two weeks ago — but that also means that the Bluejays have the confidence of knowing they’re not far away from knocking off the top seed. On the opposite side, Wayne and Cedar Catholic will meet for the third time since Christmas, with the teams having split those meetings. Just picking the winners of the semifinals is a difficult task, let alone trying to peg a gold-medal favorite. It would not surprise me to see any of these four teams emerge as the champions.
Nick’s pick: Battle Creek.
Lewis & Clark
Quarterfinals: No. 8 Wakefield vs. No. 1 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, No. 12 Homer vs. No. 13 Winnebago, No. 6 Hartington-Newcastle vs. No. 3 Ponca, No. 7 Allen vs. No. 2 Osmond.
Commentary: Yes, you read that correctly — a double-digit seed is guaranteed to reach the Lewis & Clark Conference semifinals after Homer surprised fifth-seeded Creighton 57-51 and Winnebago got 33 points from Ed Payer on its way to defeating fourth-seeded Randolph 75-67. In particular, the Indians are just 6-9 this season but have averaged nearly 70 points per game in those six wins. If they can sustain that kind of pace, they could put a scare into top-seeded LCC. A Ponca-Osmond semifinal would be a treat to watch as well. Any of the top three seeds could win this tournament, and it would not be a surprise at all.
Nick’s pick: Osmond.
Other notes
— Logan View/Scribner-Snyder enters the Class C ratings at No. 7 on the strength of its quarterfinal win over previous No. 6 Oakland-Craig. The only other change in that list was Cedar Catholic moving up a spot to sixth.
— The Class D ratings did not change, despite seventh-ranked Randolph’s upset loss in the first round of the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament. The Cardinals were playing a Class C1 opponent in Winnebago, plus Randolph owns a 10-point over eighth-ranked Allen earlier this season.
— Pierce coach Mike Emory earned his 300th career coaching victory last week when the Bluejays defeated Crofton 55-31 last week before the Mid-State Conference tournament. The Bluejays appear to have regained their rhythm, having won three straight games for the first time since December with their 61-35 victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the conference quarterfinals. All three victories have been by at least 24 points.