Each year anywhere from eight to 11 Northeast and North Central Nebraska girls basketball teams qualify for the state tournament.
Judging from the regular season, I’m predicting that the number of area teams in Lincoln on March 5-7 will be closer to 11 than eight.
Teams in each of the four smallest classes – C1, C2, D1 and D2 – are divided into 12 subdistricts across the state.
The 12 subdistrict champs qualify for district finals, which will be played Friday, Feb. 28, along with four wild cards in each class, which are determined by a power-point formula used by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
The 16 teams in each class are then seeded, using the power points, where No. 1 plays No. 16, No. 2 takes on No. 15 and so on. The eight winners in each class then make up the state tournament fields.
In Class C1, No. 2 North Bend Central and No. 3 West Point-Beemer have been playing great basketball this past month and would appear to be among the eight best C1 teams in the state. Both will be strong favorites to win their respective subdistricts.
Meanwhile, No. 8 Norfolk Catholic and archrival Battle Creek are in the same subdistrict at Norfolk High. Barring an upset, the two would face each other in Thursday’s final, with the winner qualifying for a district final, where it would likely play a higher-seeded team.
It would not be a surprise to see as many as five area teams make the Class C2 state tournament field. Northeast and North Central Nebraska teams hold six of the top nine power-point positions: No. 1 Oakland-Craig, No. 3 Crofton, No. 5 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, No. 6 BRLD, No. 7 Ponca and unranked North Central.
Ponca, BRLD and GACC are all in the same subdistrict (C2-4 at Pender). The two that come out on the short end will be in good position to earn wild cards. Meanwhile, Crofton and North Central will likely meet in the final of C2-7 at O’Neill.
In Class D1, top-ranked Chambers/Wheeler Central and No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, barring a major upset, will meet in the final of D1-5 at Boone Central on Thursday. The loser will almost certainly garner a wild card.
No. 5 Pender is in the same subdistrict (D1-1 at West Point) as defending state champion Fremont Bergan. Should the Pendragons fall short, they would have a good shot at a wild card.
No. 6 Elkhorn Valley and No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic are the top seeds in their respective subdistricts and would be underdogs in their district final matchups.
Finally, in Class D2, No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis and defending state champion Wynot, at No. 4, should breeze through their subdistricts. Both would be high seeds in their district final matchup.
No. 8 Stuart is the favorite in D2-4 at Niobrara and likely would face a higher-seeded team with a trip to Lincoln on the line.
After looking over the statewide field, I’m predicting 10 teams will represent the area in Lincoln: four in Class C2 and two each in classes C1, D1 and D2.
But there could be as many as 12 or 13, at which point, I’d be more than happy to be wrong.