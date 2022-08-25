COLUMN: Ten picks as football season begins with first full slate

Welcome back to football season! I’ve been looking forward to getting to do this column again. It’s one of my favorite pieces to do here at the Daily News. I love the ratings, the all-area teams and, of course, the game stories, but there’s something about being able to give analysis in a way that’s casual, almost like you’re talking to a friend while you’re at a place to eat on Norfolk Avenue.
When I’m talking with friends, I often joke that I don’t give predictions. That’s largely because when you root for perennial powerhouses such as the New York Jets, New York Mets, St. John’s Red Storm, Chelsea F.C. and Michigan, you learn not to tamper with forces from the great beyond.
This, of course, is a big exception. It’s a great opportunity to be able to not only give readers an inside look at each of the week’s biggest games throughout the region and the country, but also to swing for the fences with picks that end up spot on, horribly wrong or somewhere in between. Frankly, I’d do it for free.
There were a lot of things that I learned while doing predictions last year, but two in particular stood out.
If you think you know how an NFL game is going to end up, no you don’t.
Murphy’s law often applies to Nebraska football in a cruel, cruel way (and that’s coming from a Murphy).
Last year, I went 80-42 on my predictions, good for a “win percentage” of .656. Hopefully I can beat that win total this time around. Maybe even a perfect week at some point? Hey, a guy can dream.
At any rate, let’s jump right in.
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk at Columbus
The second year of the Chris Koozer era is set to get underway on Riverside Boulevard. Norfolk brings back a collection of great athletes, including Rowdy Bauer, Kaden Ternus, Hudson Waldow and Jackson Bos. The latter will be relied on quite a bit defensively. The Panthers get a tough test early with a trip down Highway 81 to face their Maroon Cup rival.
I said throughout last season that if Norfolk wants to get better, it needs to step it up offensively. Averaging 177 total yards and 16 points per game will get you nowhere, especially in Class A. Things can certainly improve for the Panthers, but I don’t see it happening here.
Columbus 24, Norfolk 7.
Wisner-Pilger at Lutheran High Northeast
The first game played at Memorial Field in Norfolk for 2022 will be the home opener for the Eagles, who will be ineligible for the playoffs because of enrollment numbers exceeding the Class D1 cutoff number. The Gators, meanwhile, hope to reach the playoffs for the second straight year.
Lutheran High has a lot of holes to fill and may need to go with a different offensive style as a result. Wisner-Pilger loses some pieces as well but will have two strong backs in August Scholting and Hunter Palmer. I think the Gators use them to their advantage here.
Wisner-Pilger 30, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Wahoo at Pierce
The last time these two faced off was in the 2020 C1 quarterfinals, a game the Bluejays won en route to a state championship. These programs have been among the best in the class over the past half decade, making the playoffs each year in that span while winning a state championship.
There’s a sense of urgency this year at Pierce High. It’s the last season with a senior class that’s been integral to the black and blue’s success since they’ve gotten to school. This includes Abram Scholting and Benjamin Brahmer, who have been one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the state. That will show in this one as the Bluejays make a statement.
Pierce 34, Wahoo 21
Broken Bow at Boone Central
The Cardinals look to build off of their C1 quarterfinals finish a year ago with a home contest against a first-round team from 2021.
We’re going to learn a lot about Boone Central’s offensive and defensive lines in this contest, as the Cardinals lost four of their five starters from last season. To me, this is a good chance for those newcomers to get their feet wet against a Broken Bow team that loves to ground and pound but lost a lot of production in the offseason. The Cardinals start strong.
Boone Central 28, Broken Bow 14
Crofton at Summerland
This matchup is an intriguing one for multiple reasons. On Crofton’s side, the Warriors made the playoffs each of the past two seasons as a member of Class C2 and have a style of play that could translate well to eight-man football. On Summerland’s side, Trevor Thomson got dinged up pretty badly in the Week 0 opener against Riverside. As of Tuesday, it’s unknown if he’ll miss any time.
In short, there are a lot of questions heading into this one. I would probably pick Summerland if Thomson were available, but since that’s not a given, I’ll take Crofton to win its first ever game in eight-man football.
Crofton 36, Summerland 22
Elgin Public/Pope John at Humphrey St. Francis
These teams played each other last October with the Flyers coming out on top 44-22. Both teams wound end up going on big runs to end their seasons. The Wolfpack went all the way to the state semifinals before losing to finalist Sandhills/Thedford. St. Francis lost to eventual champion Kenesaw in the quarterfinal.
Here lies a chance for EPPJ to flex its muscle and show itself as one of the better teams in D2. St. Francis will be competitive as it has been for so long, but I have questions about the Flyers’ depth. I think that can be exposed in a game like this against a Wolfpack team that loves to run the ball and wear the opposition down. This will be close early, but I see EPPJ pulling away late.
EPPJ 42, Humphrey St. Francis 24
Fremont Archbishop Bergan at Battle Creek
What better way to welcome Battle Creek back to Class C2 than with a showdown against the defending champions? The Braves are a defending C1 semifinalist with a lot of athleticism and depth who are looking to make their mark among a new cast of competitors in C2.
Bergan’s M.O. for all of last year was essentially an air raid, which I imagine they’ll stick to, and with Oklahoma commit Kade McIntyre at wide receiver, why wouldn’t you? That said, I feel that the purple and gold will do enough with their offensive and defensive lines to make Bergan uncomfortable and pull off what many would consider an upset.
Battle Creek 21, Fremont Bergan 17
Norfolk Catholic at Oakland-Craig
These two played each other in September of last season in one of the better games involving area teams I got to cover all year. They battled in a close, physical game that went into overtime before Karter Kerkman took it to the house on Norfolk Catholic’s first play of the period. Both teams bring back much of their production from that season, and Oakland-Craig, which now plays host, will surely have revenge on its mind.
Much like last year, this contest will be played in a phone booth. These offensive and defensive lines are among the best in Class C2 and will be relied on a lot early in the season. However, Norfolk Catholic brings back a lot more experience at skill positions. Kerkman returns along with quarterback Carter Janssen and Mason Timmerman, who splits time between receiver and cornerback. That makes the difference in what should be another great game.
Norfolk Catholic 28, Oakland-Craig 21
Neligh-Oakdale at Howells-Dodge
I’ve had this one circled on the calendar ever since the schedules came out in the spring. The Jaguars, defending champions of Class D1, move to Class D2 but open the season with a Warriors team that could be one of D1’s best. Howells-Dodge loves to play physical football on both sides while Neligh-Oakdale is more finesse.
The Jaguars had as dominant a season as they did last year largely because of their defense, and I think that will be the case again this year. However, it has not and will not face anyone like Aiden Kuester, whose elusiveness and ability to both extend and create plays make him one of the better players in the entire state. It’s very much an unstoppable force vs. an immovable object kind of matchup. I’ll take the immovable object.
Howells-Dodge 48, Neligh-Oakdale 22.
COLLEGE
Nebraska at Northwestern (in Dublin)
I have a feeling you’ve been waiting for this one, so here we go.
The Huskers enter the season with a largely overhauled roster led by coaches who are more or less coaching for their jobs this season. The Huskers open up their season with a game across the pond in the land of milk, honey and Guiness. Their opponents? A Northwestern team that struggled last year but could easily turn things around under coach Pat Fitzgerald.
Now, the Kool-Aid has been flowing through the Cornhusker State almost as much as Jameson does through the streets of Dublin. As a fan of New York and University of Michigan sports, I’ve been conditioned to stray away from such things. However, I do feel like the pieces are there for the scarlet and cream to really turn things around this year. In a division as wide open as the Big Ten West, I can see them representing the division in Indianapolis.
How does it materialize in this game? Well, because of the new components on the staff and the field, I see Nebraska struggling a little out of the gate but, as the game goes on, I think the Huskers will jell more and more. They’ll walk out of Aviva Stadium with the win.
Nebraska 52, Northwestern 21