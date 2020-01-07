COLUMN: State tournament loss motivates Renegades

Nothing motivates a team like a disappointing loss. Last season, Chambers/Wheeler Central qualified for the state tournament with a 21-4 record but played one of its worst games of the season in the opening round, falling to Sterling, 44-37.
"We've referenced that game a lot because we don't want it to happen again," CWC coach Laurel O'Malley said. "(The team) knew what it felt like and they want to change the outcome every time we play a game like that."
The Renegades fell behind early and fought back to within four points in the fourth quarter, but cold shooting and 11 Sterling blocked shots proved to be the difference.
"We didn't play our best," O'Malley said, but being able to not play your best and still be able to finish it with a win, we've talked a lot about that."
The Renegades returned almost their entire roster for the 2019-20 campaign and after the first month of the season, they are 8-0 and the only undefeated Class D1 or D2 team in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
"Just being a year older helps the nerves, because you just can't simulate that in practice, when you have an actual crowd, you have a minute left and maybe only up by one point," O'Malley said. "Being in a real game and being able to test your nerves out and finish those games, I think that's been one of the biggest things that's helped us out this year."
The Renegades' first eight contests have included two victories over Summerland and two more over North Central. Besides being signature wins for CWC, they're the only losses thus far for the Bobcats and Knights.
"It's been a tougher schedule than what we usually start out with," O'Malley said. "Those were good tests for us and we always like to play in those types of games because it helps us to work on the mental part of our game."
Senior power forward Taylor Jean Peter is the undisputed team leader. She scored her 1,000th career point in the season-opening victory over Summerland. In the first eight games this season, she's averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds.
"She's a really special player," O'Malley said. "She really can play all positions on the floor and she's really trying to be a good leader, talking to the girls and in the timeouts, talking to them about what we need to do or what she sees out there on the floor, what would work better.
"Rebounding-wise, once she gets the ball, nobody's going to take it away from her. She's just a fun player to coach and watch, and her teammates really look to her as a leader."
O'Malley heaped praise on the team's other senior, Gracie Pokorny. "She's been working on her defense," she said. "She's been able to get rebounds for us, get some steals, and just coming in and helping us out in games, like in the holiday tournament, she came in and hit two big 3s and got a couple of steals."
Junior guard Michelle Koenig also shines on the defensive end. "It's our saying on the team that if someone's scoring, just put Michelle on 'em and she'll shut 'em down," O'Malley said with a laugh. "I'm always telling her, 'I'm glad I don't have to play against you,' because she never, ever quits. She just goes and goes and goes."
O'Malley said junior power forward Morgan Ramsey has benefited from another year of experience. "I think confidence is something that she struggled with a little bit, but this year, I notice her taking the ball to the hole and getting rebounds.
"She has a lot more confidence in herself. We told her, 'You can drive,' and it's not very often that you have a 6-foot player that can handle the ball as well as she can and she can get to the hoop and get fouled and then knock those free throws down."
Rachel Dierks, a 6-1 junior center, plugs up the middle. "I always tell her, 'I'm not going to throw that ball in there if you're guarding me because you're so tall,' O'Malley said "And then, offensively, she's starting to take the ball to the hole. It's hard to stop somebody that tall and she's starting to really knock down her shots and she's a good free-throw shooter, too."
SPITTING IMAGE
O'Malley has also been pleased with the play of junior point guard Ryann Haburchak. "She's just a smart kid overall, in school, academically, and it transfers out to the floor. She always knows how much time is left, knows situations and defenses, and so when you can have somebody like that up top, running everything, it just makes things run so much smoother.”
The coach also has been pleased with Haburchak's ability to score. After averaging just under three points per game last year, she's scoring more than seven per contest this season. "We needed other people to score and she's starting to knock down a lot of shots," O'Malley said.
O'Malley, who like Haburchak played the point, said Haburchak reminds her a lot of herself as a player. "It's almost a spitting image of what I wanted to be as a player," O'Malley said. "She just never gives up, wants to win, so competitive and wants to lead the team in the right way."
For the record, O'Malley led Sutton High School to a state runner-up finish as a junior and state championship as a senior. At Doane, she was named first-team all-conference, holds the school record for 3-point field goals in a career (296), scored 1,235 career points and was an NAIA scholar athlete.
O'Malley also has been pleased with her bench players, particularly MaKenna Pelster, Alexis Butterfield and Tessa Metschke. "But even our kids that just play JVs and on the bench, they're always noticing things and you start to notice them say things that we say every day in practice. Just the encouragement they give to their teammates, I really think that that helps, because the team chemistry is there and they want to do well for each other."
COACHING FAMILIES
O'Malley shares coaching duties with her assistant and husband, Chuck. "We love spending time together. We both love basketball; we grew up with it," Laurel said. "We both teach the girls and are around them a lot. It's more of a family dynamic, more than anything."
Both O'Malleys have extensive basketball family trees. Chuck's brother, Pat O'Malley, is the head girls coach at Irene-Wakonda, South Dakota, with his wife, Colleen, as his assistant. Their daughters Mally and Nora are both on the team. Two other O'Malley brothers, Bill and James, are the head and assistant boys coaches at North Platte St. Patrick's, where James' son Logan is on the roster.
The O'Malleys' niece, Ciara Duffy — the daughter of Chuck's sister Karrie — is a senior on the University of South Dakota women's team and leads the 14-2 Coyotes in scoring with nearly 17 points per game.
Laurel's father and mother, Mick and Linda Stoehr, are two of the Renegades' biggest fans. Mick is a longtime boys coach at Sutton and now helps his daughter by watching film and scouting.
And finally, Laurel's uncle, Rudy Stoehr, was a longtime basketball referee and worked many state tournaments.
CLASS D
The Renegades move from fourth to the top of the Class D chart after their impressive start. Former No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis drops to second after suffering a pre-holiday tournament loss to Summerland. The Flyers rebounded nicely with victories over defending D2 state champ Wynot and defending C2 state runner-up Crofton.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is third this week. The only blemish on the Bulldogs' record is a loss to Class C's top-ranked North Bend Central. Wynot remains fourth.
Pender stays in the fifth spot. The Pendragons' 6-5 record doesn't jump off the page, but the five losses have come to the top three Class C teams — North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur — as well as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and defending Class C2 state champion Hastings St. Cecilia.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is sixth. The Trojans are 3-5 but like Pender, play in a primarily Class C league. Cedar also has suffered losses to St. Cecilia, Crofton and South Dakota juggernaut Dakota Valley, while posting a win against a good Norfolk Catholic team.
Elkhorn Valley moves up one spot to seventh. The Falcons are 7-3 and avenged one of their early-season losses to Stuart in the consolation game of their holiday tournament. Stuart is eighth. The Broncos opened the season 5-0 but have dropped four of their past five games.
Elgin Public/Pope John, Neligh-Oakdale, Osmond and Santee make up the list of honorably mentioned.
CLASS C
The East Husker Conference occupies the top three rungs on the Class C ratings ladder. No. 1 North Bend Central, No. 2 Oakland-Craig and third-ranked Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur are all undefeated. Oakland-Craig has games scheduled later this month with both the Tigers and Wolverines.
The Mid-State Conference has the next two spots. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is fourth after a convincing victory over 7-2 David City Aquinas. Crofton is No. 5 but has yet to play a game with two of its best players — Lacey Sprakel and Alexis Arens — on the floor at the same time. Ponca has rolled out of the gate with a 9-1 mark and is ranked sixth.
While playing a mostly Class D schedule, Summerland has a signature win over Humphrey St. Francis. That was enough to propel the Bobcats to the No. 7 ranking while West Point-Beemer rounds out the Class C chart at No. 8.
The Cadets narrowly grabbed the final spot ahead of 6-3 Norfolk Catholic, which heads the list of honorably mentioned ahead of Battle Creek, O'Neill, Winnebago, Clarkson/Leigh, North Central, Pierce, Tekamah-Herman and Boyd County.