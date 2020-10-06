For the most part, O’Neill St. Mary’s has stayed healthy this season. That’s made for happy results so far.
The Cardinals are 6-0 this season for their most wins in a season since 2016 — matching their entire win total from the past three seasons combined when they won 28-18 at Creighton on Friday afternoon.
St. Mary’s, which won state championships in 1984 (Class C2) and in 2002 (Class D2), hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2016, when the Cardinals exited in the second round following a 7-1 regular season. St. Mary’s won just six games in the three seasons after that, progressing from 1-7 to 2-6 and 3-5 last year.
“The main thing is that, because of injuries and things we’ve had the last couple of years, these seniors and juniors have had to play a lot earlier than maybe they would have normally,” St. Mary’s coach Tony Allen said. “They’ve played different positions because of injuries. This year, they’ve stayed healthy.”
Allen insisted that the Cardinals were not as bad as their record might have suggested recently.
“The last two years, this has not been a bad team,” he said. “Our records don’t show that. But when you look at the injuries that we’ve had and the competition that we’ve had — we’ve had a loaded district the last couple of years. These kids have never been a bad team. They’ve been an unfortunate team. And this year, our fortunes have turned.”
Friday’s win was not without adversity. Senior running back Grant Winkelbauer suffered a knee injury midway through the first quarter, and Allen said the team hopes to get him back in time for the playoffs.
But the team’s experience being shorthanded in previous years may have helped the Cardinals come away with Friday’s win.
“I think when Grant went down in the first quarter, some teams would have packed up the tent and went home,” Allen said. “The thing is, these kids have been here before and they’ve done this, and they didn’t bat an eyelash. They took that adversity and they played harder. They got madder, they got meaner, they got more focused, and when you have seniors and juniors who have played a lot, that’s what you expect.”
“It would have been a big win either way, but this is a game that could be a catalyst for some really good things, especially if we could get Grant back.”
Junior quarterback Aidan Hedstrom has epitomized St. Mary’s football in his career.
He was thrust into the starting role as a freshman on that 2-6 team in 2018. Last year, he was injured midway through the season opener and missed the next five games.
This year, the 6-foot-3 junior has blossomed, including Friday afternoon’s contest at perennial power Creighton. He rushed 26 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 59 and 43 yards, threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Connor Semin and intercepted a pass on defense to help seal the victory that was by far the toughest test for the Cardinals so far.
“He stepped in as a freshman two years ago and did a lot of this same stuff as a freshman,” Allen said. “Last year, he got hurt. ... What he did (Friday), we expected that. He’s that good of an athlete. He’s that smart of an athlete. I was not surprised at all in anything that happened today.”
Those tough tests continue this week as St. Mary’s hosts Bloomfield (3-2) in a matchup of teams undefeated in District 4 play.
“It was a big game for us. We’ve got a big game next week again,” Hedstrom said after Friday’s win. “It was a great, great game to pick up and go on into the next week. Last year, we didn’t have such a good record. We came out this year, and we’ve won two district games. It’s a big deal to continue that.”
The win Friday didn’t have an impact on the ratings. However, both lists were affected by the previous No. 3 team losing on Friday night and therefore slipping a spot to fourth in this week’s ratings. Let’s detail the changes.
CLASS C
Norfolk Catholic jumps all the way from unranked to No. 3 this week after its 31-21 victory over previously third-ranked Wayne. The Blue Devils’ slip forced Hartington Cedar Catholic and Battle Creek to drop a spot each despite winning last week.
It was a rough reward for the Trojans in particular. They notched a 29-14 victory over previous No. 6 Crofton, which dropped out of the ratings thanks to its third loss of the season.
Among the ratings contenders in Class D are Crofton (3-3) and West Point-Beemer (4-2).
CLASS D
At this point, Wakefield appears to be the clear-cut No. 1 in Class D — and unless the Trojans slip up, it could be a fight for second-best among the area Class D1 teams the rest of the season. That includes the playoffs, for which Wakefield is ineligible because of its enrollment.
Stanton jumps three spots from sixth to third following last week’s 42-36 triumph over previously third-ranked Howells-Dodge. The Jaguars’ drop put Humphrey St. Francis and O’Neill St. Mary’s down a spot each despite staying undefeated.
Neither the Flyers nor the Cardinals did anything to deserve dropping a spot, especially St. Mary’s after its 28-18 win at previously ninth-ranked Creighton.
Lutheran High Northeast and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge both stayed at Nos. 7 and 8 with matching 5-1 records, and Allen swapped places with Creighton. Allen missed its second game this season because of COVID-19 — this time because its scheduled opponent Wynot has canceled its past two games because of the coronavirus.
In no particular order, among the ratings contenders in Class D are Wynot (3-1), Osmond (4-1), Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-1), West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (4-2), Bloomfield (3-2) and Pender (3-3).
TAKE A ‘TIME OUT’
This week’s episode of “Time Out With Nick” includes a recap of the Hartington-Newcastle at Lutheran High Northeast game last Thursday, including interviews with fullback Garrett Boelter and Eagles coach Darin Suckstorf. Among the Friday games featured are the St. Mary’s win at Creighton, including input from Hedstrom and Allen; and Norfolk Catholic’s come-from-behind win over Wayne with commentary from Knights’ quarterback Cayden Cunningham and coach Jeff Bellar.
You can watch the episode here: