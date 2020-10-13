It only seems like forever since Humphrey St. Francis celebrated a perfect 13-0 season capped by a 70-16 destruction of Pleasanton in last year’s Class D2 state championship game.
In fact, it might be easier to keep track of what has stayed the same since eight Flyers, including Elite Eight members Trevor Pfeifer and Dylan Wemhoff, played their last football game.
It would be one of, if not, the smallest St. Francis teams ever with just 16 players out for football, including five seniors. Plus, there was plenty of uncertainty because of the current coronavirus pandemic.
So, what exactly did coach Eric Kessler expect out of the Flyers this season?
“You know, I didn't know for sure what to expect,” he said. “I knew we'd work awful hard and the kids would be very dedicated. They showed this from the start of March when the whole COVID thing hit and worked really hard this summer.”
Instead, the Flyers have kept doing what they’ve done to Class D2 competition since beginning play in the smaller of two eight-man classes 13 years ago.
Since 2007, the first of those seasons, the Flyers have lost zero or one regular-season game every time. That streak was ensured to continue after St. Francis secured a 7-0 start this season with last week’s 44-8 victory over Chambers/Wheeler Central — the last time the teams played since St. Francis’ 22-20 triumph against CWC in the 2015 Class D2 state championship game.
“I guess when you look at it in totality, we're having a good year, and it's gone very fast,” Kessler said. “Obviously, we've been successful. It seems like it's maybe been a little bit different in general with the COVID deal and never knowing for sure if the next week is going to happen.”
In 13 seasons of Class D2 football, the Flyers have amassed a 97-7 record in 104 regular-season games. For those keeping track, that’s a whopping .933 winning percentage.
Since 1986, the Flyers have missed the playoffs just one time — and that was in 1994. St. Francis has made the playoffs for 24 straight seasons. It’s only a mere formality until the streak celebrates its silver anniversary later this month.
But even Kessler could not have expected this.
The Flyers have now won 20 consecutive games dating back to last season’s undefeated state championship run, and St. Francis owns a 23-game win streak in the regular season.
For those streaks to continue, the Flyers will have to get past Central Valley, a fellow 7-0 team that defeated Fremont Mills, Iowa — which boasts Nebraska football commit Seth Malcom — in a replacement game Friday.
“They're tremendous on film,” Kessler said. “They're loaded. They've got a lot of speed, size, and they've not really been challenged.”
It's been a unique season for several reasons, not just because of COVID-19.
Kessler has just 16 Flyers on the roster this season, including five seniors. That's changed how practice is managed, among other things.
“We have 16 out, and just like anybody else, from week to week, you have somebody that's probably sick or banged up with an injury of some sort, so most of the time, you've got 14 capable bodies,” he said. “It's tough to go 8-on-8 or get any type of look as far as that goes. The numbers on individual drills is just different from the past. We've been very fortunate in the past; our numbers have been really good, and now our enrollment is lower, and it's been a little bit of a challenge, but the kids have been great.”
Justin and Austin Leifeld, plus Dustin Olmer, Karter Welch and Haustyn Forney, are the five seniors for the Flyers this year.
“Those guys have really stepped up, and that's what it takes to have a good year is your seniors have to step up,” Kessler said. “Last year, they were more role players; now they're the guys.”
For the first time in four years, someone other than Trevor Pfeifer has been the quarterback. This year, it's his younger brother, junior Tanner, who has stepped into that role.
“Tanner's been fabulous. That wasn't a question for me or for us,” Kessler said. “I knew Tanner would be great. I wasn't worried about that at all. Tanner's also stepped into a leadership role, even though he's a junior, being a quarterback.”
Congrats to coaches
A pair of coaches in Northeast Nebraska earned some well-deserved accolades in the past week from their peers at the Nebraska Coaches Association.
Oakland-Craig general Joe Anderson was named the Class C2 football and the all-class coach of the year. Not in season right now, but still deserving to be mentioned, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur boys basketball coach Cory Meyer earned similar honors for C2.
Class C chatter
There were no changes to the Class C ratings. All six teams in the ratings are the only six 11-man teams in Northeast Nebraska with two losses or fewer.
Out of the teams with three losses, only Crofton seems to have done enough so far this season to garner serious consideration for the ratings. Among those five teams, West Point-Beemer entered the week as the only one with a winning record. However, the Cadets just dropped a 45-8 contest to Pierce.
Crofton’s game against Ponca was postponed from Friday to Monday, and the Warriors took care of business 34-7 to improve to 4-3 on the season. Crofton’s three losses have come to Oakland-Craig, at David City Aquinas, and at Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Warriors have given Oakland-Craig one of its closest games of the season (30-13), while holding a lead through three quarters at Aquinas and tied with Cedar Catholic going into the fourth. Right now, Crofton looks like one of those teams nobody will want to play in the first round of the state playoffs.
Class D discussion
Class D is a much different story with 20 teams at or above .500 through seven weeks.
However, Wakefield (6-0) is the only unblemished Class D1 team in the area — and the Trojans needed to survive a second-half comeback by Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to stay unbeaten.
Humphrey St. Francis and O’Neill St. Mary’s are both 7-0 in Class D2, while Allen — which had games against Osmond (4-2) and Wynot (4-1) both canceled due to separate COVID-19 issues — is 5-0.
After that, it gets really interesting.
Neligh-Oakdale, Lutheran High Northeast and Creighton all are 6-1, and their lone losses have come to undefeated teams in Burwell, Wakefield and St. Mary’s, respectively.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-1) hasn’t lost since the opener against Neligh-Oakdale. Stanton (5-1) hasn’t lost since a meeting with Wakefield in mid-September. Then there’s Wynot, which lost 56-14 to open the season against St. Francis but has won four straight, including last week’s 42-12 win over Osmond.
The 5-2 teams are Howells-Dodge, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Winside. Howells-Dodge’s two losses have come to undefeated Cross County and Stanton, while LCC’s losses have come to Stanton and Wakefield.
Six more teams have three losses each, and the leaders of that pack might be Guardian Angels Central Catholic (4-3) and Bloomfield (3-3). The Bluejays have had the closest game with Lutheran High this season outside of the Eagles’ lone loss, and the Bees just gave St. Mary’s its closest game of the season.
So, how do you separate these teams?
Strength of schedule plays a part in it. Who have you beaten? Who have you lost to?
For example, Howells-Dodge and Humphrey/LHF have yet to beat a team with a winning record — and until Friday, the Jaguars hadn’t beaten a team with any wins on the season. However, Stanton’s best wins have been against LCC and Howells-Dodge.
Does Bloomfield get bumped ahead of Creighton because the Bees lost to St. Mary’s by fewer points, even though Creighton is 6-1 and Bloomfield is 3-3? I’ve seen both teams play, and it’s not inconceivable to think that the records would be flipped around if the schedules were likewise flipped.
In a way, this is where COVID-19 has really wreaked havoc with things as far as the ratings. By now, we would have had Allen (5-0) play Wynot (4-1) or Osmond (4-2), or Humphrey/LHF against Nebraska Christian (4-1). Results from games like those might change who’s ranked or where.
But as with everything else, we adjust and move on.