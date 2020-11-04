Well, that wasn't pretty.
To say that the round of 16 was not kind to Northeast Nebraska would be an understatement.
With just six area teams advancing to the quarterfinals, three each in 11-man and eight-man, the correct word might be “historic.”
It's the first time since 2014 that the area has only three eight-man teams in the quarterfinals. It's also the first time since 2010 — when Norfolk Catholic and Pierce met for the Class C1 championship — that there are only three 11-man teams from the area in the quarterfinals.
NSAA records go back to 1997. In that time, there have never been fewer than eight teams representing Northeast Nebraska in the quarterfinals. In fact, it's just the fifth time in the past 20 years that the number of area teams in this round of the playoffs is in single digits.
It wasn't long ago that Northeast Nebraska was considered the juggernaut.
In 2017, Northeast Nebraska had five of the final eight in Class C1, including what turned out to be an all-area championship between Norfolk Catholic and Boone Central, and 13 total quarterfinal teams.
Those numbers were even higher a decade earlier.
In 2007, Northeast Nebraska boasted four state champions — Pierce in C1, Wakefield in C2, Elgin Pope John in D1 and Chambers in D2 — and that doesn't include that both eight-man title games were all-area matchups with Pope John beating Clarkson and Chambers topping Elgin Public. In fact, three of the four semifinalists in both eight-man classes were from the area. There were 15 teams from the area in the quarterfinals.
A year earlier, in 2006, the area boasted three of the final four in both C2 and D2, including champions Wakefield and Dodge, as part of 18 quarterfinal teams.
In 2001, all four Class D1 semifinalists were from the area, including Howells beating Bloomfield for the title. Furthermore, five of the eight C1 quarterfinalists, including Boone Central beating Pierce for the title, were from the area. There were 17 quarterfinal teams from Northeast Nebraska that year.
Outside of 2010, the only other time there were three 11-man teams in the quarterfinals was 1997, when Oakland-Craig went on to a runner-up finish.
In 2012, just four area eight-man teams made the quarterfinals. In the 15 years before that, the low was five teams, and that happened four times.
It'll be a tough road for area eight-man teams to even reach the semifinals this year. All three Northeast Nebraska squads remaining have long road trips ahead of themselves as the lower seed: Neligh-Oakdale heads to Burwell for the second time this season, Stanton visits Dundy County-Stratton and O'Neill St. Mary's will play in Wolbach against Central Valley. All three of those opponents are undefeated and considered to be among the favorites in their respective classes.
However, according to Daily News records, since the state playoffs started in 1975, Northeast Nebraska has had at least one team make the finals every year. Could an upset pave the way for that streak to continue? Or will it be up to someone like defending champion Oakland-Craig or defending runner-up Pierce?
Needless to say, Friday was tough on a lot of teams — and my picks, too. Let's take a look.
Last week's results
Record: 9-8 last week, 87-29 (.750 percentage) this season.
How city teams fared: There will be no more football involving teams from Norfolk this season despite hosting round of 16 games and being the higher seed in both matchups. Lutheran High Northeast (42-30 predicted) suffered a 36-32 loss to Weeping Water, while Norfolk Catholic (21-14 predicted) dropped a 27-10 decision to David City Aquinas.
Highlight: I wasn't alone in forecasting this, but I was glad to see that Hartington Cedar Catholic made good on the upset prediction when it blanked Bridgeport 21-0 last week (19-14 predicted).
Lowlight: There were plenty of lowlights to consider, but I'd say the biggest one was expecting Allen to win (30-23 predicted) but No. 10-seed Kenesaw rolling in return (64-20 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Pierce 42, West Point-Beemer 21 (49-14); Auburn 37, Battle Creek 15 (27-12); Adams Central 31, Wayne 13 (Wayne 21-16); Oakland-Craig 44, Crofton 14 (38-13); Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12 (LCC 40-36); Burwell 50, Howells-Dodge 14 (30-20); Stanton 56, Arcadia-Loup City 14 (36-24); Neligh-Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50 (40-22); Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Creighton 28 (46-24); Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30 (Wynot 36-30); O'Neill St. Mary's 34, Bloomfield 24 (28-22); Osceola 50, Humphrey St Francis 46 (St. Francis 28-24); Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0 (Stuart 33-28).
This week's picks
Class C1
No. 7 Wahoo (7-2) at No. 2 Pierce (9-0): When the brackets were released, you can bet the Bluejays wanted another crack at the Warriors, a team that beat Pierce a year ago for the state title. Well, Pierce, you have your chance. The Bluejays, however, cannot afford to play sloppy as they did for part of last week's game against West Point-Beemer — and for that matter, the last time Pierce faced the Warriors as well. Pierce 24, Wahoo 20.
Class C2
No. 3 Oakland-Craig (9-1) at No. 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2): Going into the playoffs, I felt as though the Trojans got a better draw as the No. 11 seed than Norfolk Catholic did as the No. 7 seed. Granted, that doesn't matter anymore, as the Trojans host Oakland-Craig in a rematch from the regular season. But Cedar better hope this goes better than the first meeting did— a 52-14 contest that resulted in a running clock. Oakland-Craig 42, Cedar Catholic 21.
Class D1
No. 5 Stanton (8-1) at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (9-0): I've run a couple of polls on Twitter about the area's chances for an upset in the eight-man ranks Friday night and, according to one poll, nearly 90% of the respondents believed there was “maybe a 50% chance” of one team pulling an upset. And in another poll, the most likely upset, according to 66% of respondents, was this matchup. I'll be the first one to admit that a Twitter poll with 68 voters isn't exactly scientific, but I thought it was rather telling that the Mustangs might have the best chance at an upset. Stanton's 56-14 win over Arcadia-Loup City last week — coupled with DCS having struggles under center last week before surging to beat Nebraska City Lourdes — makes one think the upset is possible. Stanton 44, DCS 38.
No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at No. 3 Burwell (10-0): Look, it could be easy to dismiss the Warriors' chances after the Longhorns beat them 53-28 earlier this season. But it's entirely within the realm of possibility that Neligh-Oakdale could win the rematch. The question is whether the Warriors can stop the Longhorns — and 1,000-yard rusher Caleb Busch, in particular — over four quarters. Neligh-Oakdale 44, Burwell 42.
Class D2
No. 6 O'Neill St. Mary's (10-0) at No. 3 Central Valley (9-0): Generally, Humphrey St. Francis is considered the gold standard for D2 football in Northeast Nebraska and, given the Flyers' history, that's without mention. But this year, the Cardinals have a chance to overtake them by knocking off the Cougars — who beat the Flyers to end the regular season. Both teams own wins against Elgin Public/Pope John by similar margins, which tells me this could be another close game. It may help the Cardinals that they've been in close games several times already this season, and they've passed every test to date. St. Mary's 24, Central Valley 22.