The new No. 1 in Class C is a team that, well, should be familiar with being there.
In 2018, Pierce started out No. 2, moved up to No. 1 with an opening-week win over Norfolk Catholic and stayed there until the final ratings, when the Bluejays' upset loss in the state quarterfinals was taken into account. Last season, Pierce opened at No. 1 and stayed there until the final ratings, when Oakland-Craig's undefeated state championship outweighed Pierce's state runner-up.
This is the first time this season that Pierce has been ranked No. 1 in the Daily News' Class C ratings, although the Bluejays have been ranked No. 1 in Class C1 by other statewide publications.
This year, Pierce started the season No. 2 as Oakland-Craig was coming off an undefeated state championship season. Both stayed 1-2 until the Knights fell 28-24 to Fremont Bergan on Friday night.
That, plus an eye-popping 70-12 victory over Battle Creek, paved the road for the Bluejays to take over the No. 1 spot. Pierce has now won 31 of 34 games played since the start of the 2017 state playoffs.
“We had some guys who maybe have been good workers for us over three or four years,” Brahmer said. “Friday night was their night because we had some guys who haven’t had opportunities to make big plays like they did, but they stepped up when they were given that opportunity and played really well.”
The Bluejays face Wayne (6-2) in a battle to decide the District 5 championship, although Pierce appears assured of a first-round home game in the state playoffs next week. Both teams are undefeated in district play.
The stage for this team was set in the opener, a 55-38 victory at St. Paul, which was a semifinalist in Class C2 last year.
“A year ago, we had 15 seniors ... and those guys were really a big part of our last three seasons,” Brahmer said. “I think these guys had to see that they could do it by themselves. Going down there and winning that ballgame on the road, I think, did give them the confidence to say to themselves that, ‘Hey, if we work hard, if we continue to do the things that the coaches ask of us, then maybe we can be a darned good football team.’ ”
Brahmer insisted that Battle Creek is a much better team than what Friday’s final score showed.
“They’re a good football team. They really are,” he said. “They’re very fundamentally sound. They’re playing quite a few young guys, but those young guys are playing well for them. ... The score isn’t indicative of how that ballgame went.”
He doubled down on that take when it came to the Braves’ defense.
“I don’t know if you’re going to find a better coached defensive team than what they’ve got,” Brahmer said. “Andrew Carlson and his staff really do a good job of teaching fundamentals to their kids. They were spot-on. Our guys just made plays.”
Pierce flexed its depth Friday night, starting when senior Dalton Delka snagged a 61-yard scoring toss from Abram Scholting. Delka was one of those guys, Brahmer said.
“We’ve always known he’s a good athlete, very capable, and just stayed with it,” Brahmer said. “He’s developed into a good football player his senior year. For a guy like him, who’s had to toil over a lot of years, it was just tremendous to see that.”
Another example was Chaden Roth, the Bluejays’ kicker who also starts in the defensive backfield.
“(He has) kind of sat in the shadows of some older guys over the years,” Brahmer said. “He’s really been kicking the ball well, and he’s playing in our secondary, and he made some big plays for us as well. He had an interception and a couple pass breakups. In every game, he’s instrumental for us in terms of playing in the defensive backfield, and he can tackle well. He made a lot of big plays for us on Friday night to help us win the ballgame the way we did.”
Scholting threw three touchdown passes in the win, two to Logan Moeller, and Brahmer said the sophomore quarterback has continued to improve in his first year as a starter. Scholting has completed 57.9% of his passes for 964 yards, or 137.7 per game.
“We’ve been able to throw it pretty effectively,” Brahmer said. “He continues to get better as the season progresses, and we’ve got a number of guys who can catch it relatively well, too.”
Brahmer said, in particular, his team’s defense has kicked it up a notch the past couple of weeks as the level of competition has increased.
Two weeks ago, it shut down West Point-Beemer, a team that has a three-year starting quarterback in Jesus Barragan as the point man in a run-heavy offensive scheme. Last week, the Bluejays shut down preseason Super Six running back Reece Bode.
“Teams win championships, but in order to have a good team, you’ve got to have a defense when your offense isn’t getting it done,” Brahmer said. “We ran into a few situations Friday night when our offense went stagnant, but our defense continued to get stops and give it back to the offensive side.”
A year after having the “Three Horsemen” of seniors Dalton Freeman, Carson Oestreich and Elite Eight captain Brett Tinker, it’s been more of a running back by committee approach as nine Bluejays have double-digit carries this season.
Pierce has rushed for 2,336 yards as a team, rolling up 333.7 per game, but nobody has more than Tyler Race’s 595 rushing yards on the season. Michael Kruntorad has 412 yards, and David Dale has 310.
“We don’t have anybody who’s going to win the 100-meter dash at a track meet, but we’ve got a number of guys who are athletic, who are pretty instinctive and have got quite a bit of experience coming into this year,” Brahmer said. “We have a number of guys who have carried the football for us, and it’s been spread out pretty evenly for the most part. It is a luxury to have a number of guys who can make things happen.”
LEATHERDALE MOVES
Mike Leatherdale, a preseason Super Six offensive and defensive lineman, has moved from Wayne to Pierce. Brahmer, also the high school principal, confirmed that Leatherdale is enrolled and taking classes in Pierce.
Because of eligibility bylaws set by the Nebraska School Activities Association, Leatherdale is not eligible to play football for the Bluejays. But provided that he maintains academic eligibility, he may be able to compete in wrestling, where Leatherdale is the defending Class B 285-pound state champion.
“He’s not going to play football,” Brahmer said. “If things go well and everything is straight with his family, if he does OK, he’ll be a participant in our winter sports possibly.”
CLASS C COMMENTS
Outside of Pierce and Oakland-Craig flipping, there were no other changes to the Class C ratings.
Battle Creek (5-3) stays in the ratings despite falling 70-12 to Pierce last week. That’s because the Braves beat West Point-Beemer (5-3) to hold the edge over other area teams with winning records at this point.
CLASS D DISCUSSION
Lutheran High Northeast moves up two spots and into the top five after its victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, a contest that resulted in the Bears bouncing two spots down to 10th.
The Eagles traded places with Humphrey St. Francis, which dropped two spots after its loss at Central Valley in a battle of ranked teams. Don’t be surprised if the Flyers move back up at the end of the regular season.
Allen and Wynot, which are a combined 11-1 heading into the playoffs, each move up a spot to eighth and ninth, respectively.
Other Class D teams with two or fewer losses are Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-2), Creighton (6-2) and Osmond (5-2). Coincidentally, the latter two will face off in the first round of the playoffs.
Keep an eye on teams like Bloomfield (4-3) and Pender (5-3) as potential candidates to join the ratings, depending on how they fare in the postseason. The Bees have a more favorable first-round draw by hosting Mead.
TAKE A ‘TIME OUT’
