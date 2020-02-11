Pender coach Luke Hoffman said there are a lot of good teams on the Pendragons' schedule, which is the understatement of the year.
Class D No. 5 Pender has a record of 15-9 going into Tuesday's home game against Class C No. 6 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, but eight of those nine defeats have come at the hands of teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes by the Omaha World-Herald.
Like defending Class C2 state champion Hastings St. Cecilia; defending Class D2 state champ Wynot; undefeated and Class C2 top-ranked Oakland-Craig; Class C1 top-ranked North Bend Central (twice), as well as juggernauts BRLD, West Point-Beemer and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
"Our expectations have risen throughout the year," Hoffman said. "Watching our East Husker Conference final game, watching North Bend and Oakland battle it out, you can just see how deep the conference is, and how much it helps everyone in the conference in playing that quality of basketball when it comes to the postseason."
And that postseason begins Monday.
"When they show up and we have eight, nine girls on the same page, we call it beast mode, getting after it, working together as a team. Those girls have the ability to do a lot of good things in next couple of weeks coming up."
The Class D1 Pendragons have prepared for the postseason by playing 19 of 24 games against Class C1 and C2 teams.
"We stress to our players to 'be in the moment,' so we play one game, then we focus on our next opponent," Hoffman said.
The Pendragon attack starts with guard Ashley Ostrand. "She hit the 1,000-point mark as a junior a couple of games ago," Hoffman said. "She puts in a lot of time in the offseason on a couple of different teams that she plays on. Everything she's gotten so far, you put in the work, and a lot of times, the reward comes at the end."
Another junior guard, Zoey Lehmkuhl, is drawing attention from the decision makers at the next level. "We've had a few (college) coaches asking about Zoey," Hoffman said. "Her defense has improved throughout the season, just getting her feet moving and beating the other girl to the spot. She can also be an offensive threat when she puts her head down and goes into that beast mode.”
Hoffman said hard work in the offseason has made Ostrand and Lehmkuhl "both great assets on the floor as captains and as leaders in the locker room."
Other players who have contributed to the Pendragons' success include two seniors: Jessica Krueger and Faith Morris.
"Jessica has played a role, and it's not always the scoring role," Hoffman said. "It's getting those rebounds, playing defense and being a good communicator on both ends of the court. We tell her, 'You've got to get every rebound and when you can put it back up, put it up.' "
Hoffman said when Morris gets hot, look out. "When she gets her feet set, it's pretty dynamite from the outside," he said. "She can shoot the 3 better than anybody else on our team. When she's on, she's on. It's fun to watch the girls try to get her the ball as much as they can when they know she's hitting shots."
A pair of freshmen, Olivia Nelson and Lillie Timm, are part of the Pender rotation along with sophomores Reece Kneifl, Clair Felber and Caitlyn Heise, and junior Carson Miller.
Pender has been assigned to the D1-1 subdistrict, which begins Monday in West Point. The other teams involved are Walthill, Omaha Christian Academy, Omaha Nation and defending Class D1 state champion Fremont Bergan.
The Pendragons look to be in good position to earn a wild card to a district final should they fall short in the subdistrict, but Hoffman doesn't want to depend on it.
"No one ever wants to leave it to chance. We just want to take care of business for each moment as it comes," he said.
CLASS D
Conference tournaments caused some shifting in both ratings ladders. Chambers/Wheeler Central remains atop the Class D chart despite suffering its first loss of the season in the final of the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament on Saturday to Class C2 North Central.
Humphrey St. Francis moves up from third to second after a pair of easy victories against overmatched opponents.
Wynot moves from No. 4 to No. 3 on its run through the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family struggled in the East Husker tourney, losing to Pender and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur in back-to-back games. The Bulldogs are fourth this week but are on a collision course with top-ranked CWC as both are assigned to the D1-5 subdistrict in Albion.
Pender moves from seventh to fifth despite going just 1-2 in the East Husker tournament. The two losses came to rated Class C1 teams, North Bend Central and West Point-Beemer, but the big shot in arm came in a 71-67 quarterfinal win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
That victory avenged a 27-point loss to the Bulldogs back on Dec. 17.
Elkhorn Valley falls from fifth to sixth after a quarterfinal loss to Summerland in the Niobrara Valley Conference quarterfinals. Hartington Cedar Catholic drops one spot to seventh after going 1-2 against three Class C teams in the Mid-State Conference tournament and Stuart reenters the ratings at No. 8 after a 1-1 effort in the NVC tourney.
After a loss to Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge falls from eighth out of the ratings and will settle for being honorably mentioned this week along with Elgin Public/Pope John.
CLASS C
Oakland-Craig and North Bend Central have played two instant classics this year with the Knights winning both — the first on a buzzer-beater and the second by one point in overtime.
The East Husker Conference rivals are clearly the area's top two Class C teams. But Crofton is slowly but surely looking to join them.
The Warriors move from fourth to third after a dominating performance in winning the Mid-State Conference tournament.
West Point-Beemer is the week's biggest mover as coach Taylor Shepard's Cadets rise from seventh to fourth. WP-B finished third in the East Husker tourney with victories over BRLD and Pender sandwiched around a four-point semifinal loss to Oakland-Craig.
Ponca moves up a spot from No. 6 to No. 5 after victories over Wakefield/Allen and Winnebago in the Lewis & Clark tourney.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic drops from third to sixth as a result of a loss to Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals of the Mid-State tourney.
BRLD falls two spots to seventh after a loss to West Point-Beemer and victory over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family while Norfolk Catholic reenters the fray at No. 8. The Knights posted victories over O'Neill and GACC in the Mid-State tourney before falling to Crofton in the final.
After its big Niobrara Valley final victory over CWC, North Central deserves a spot among the Class C elite, but there's just no way to justify taking any of the eight ranked teams off the chart.
North Central is tied for the lowest enrollment of any Class C2 team this season. Had the combined ninth, 10th and 11th grade female enrollment, in September 2018, at Rock County and Keya Paha high schools been 39 instead of 40, the Knights would likely be the top-ranked Class D team this week.
As it is, they'll have to settle for being tops among the Class C honorably mentioned along with Battle Creek, which defeated North Central in an early-January game in Bassett.
Other Class C mentions go to Boyd County, Clarkson/Leigh, Homer, O'Neill, Summerland, Wakefield/Allen and Winnebago.