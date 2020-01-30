Typically, this is the place where you expect commentary on the latest boys basketball ratings. And, this time of year usually calls for a preview of the area conference tournaments that begin in earnest this weekend.
Not this time, thanks to some coincidental timing from an undefeated team and a joint group effort.
Class D No. 3 and undefeated Osmond hosted Lewis & Clark Conference rival and fourth-ranked Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in what was billed as one of the biggest games of the season, and surely the Tigers' biggest one to date.
Several days before the game, there was plenty of chatter among both schools about officials potentially having to lock the doors because of the crowd. Osmond's current gym has capacity for only about 400 spectators. One official said several days before the game that the facility is usually close to capacity for most contests.
It appeared all of that talk was just that. The doors were never locked and, although it was mostly three-quarters full, there was still some bleacher seating available at tipoff for the matchup of top-five boys teams.
So was it much ado for nothing? Well, not quite. And, in the future, that kind of chatter may not happen — or much less frequently, at least.
One day earlier, a joint group of faculty, school board and community members hosted the first of two community meetings to discuss a proposed 20,000-square-foot addition that would include a 10,000-square-foot gymnasium along with a wrestling room, weight room, fitness center and commons area.
Registered voters in the district will receive a mail-in ballot with a $4.89 million bond issue question in the coming weeks, which must be returned by March 10.
A second community meeting will be in the school cafeteria on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.
Why?
The fact remains that Osmond's gym is the smallest in its conference, and the school has only one gym, period. That means all of the school's teams, from high school down to youth levels, have to juggle use of one facility. Meanwhile, many of its league peers, such as nearby Randolph and Plainview, have additional or much larger facilities where they can have simultaneous practices and more efficient use of time.
Right now, Osmond's girls and boys high school teams alternate weekly between practicing immediately after school and later in the evening. That poses issues on several fronts, boys coach Todd Schulze said, noting that players can't stay after practice if they desire, whether it be due to the other team coming in or it already becoming a late night.
“Just in terms of a second place to practice, that would be awesome,” Schulze said. “We go here every other week. Either the girls go right after school till 5:40, and then the other team goes till about 7:30. It just makes for a long, long week, especially if you throw in a couple of road games in there and every night you're not getting home until 8-10 p.m.”
Coupled with the capacity issues, it makes sense that an improved activity center has been called the top priority by citizens at the board of education's annual community engagement meetings for three years running. After last February's meeting, the 20/20 Activity Center Committee, an independent group of faculty and school board members plus community citizens, was formed to further research such a facility.
That dollar amount — $4.89 million — sounds large, but with the principal and forecasted interest rate, the projected bond levy is just 7.85 cents per $100 of property tax valuation on what the committee reports is “the lowest tax asking in the conference,” according to its brochure. In other words, a taxpayer owning a $100,000 home will have to pay an extra $78.50 per year for a new gymnasium.
There's also the positive financial impact of such an addition. Some of the concepts being displayed allot for seating that could double the capacity of the current gym. An extra 300 admission-paying adults at a game could generate another $1,500 per contest for the school. While that is not a large payday, it certainly beats the option of not bringing in that additional funding, plus it strengthens the school district as a whole with that level of an investment.
The addition also is being touted as an amenity for the entire community. The fitness center would be open to community access and space for public events such as a blood drive, veterans program, youth sports and more.
That brings up another reason Schulze wants to see this happen.
“I am the P.E. teacher, and I get tired of having to get kicked out of my gym for any event we have,” he said. “For me, on a daily basis, it would be fantastic for us.”
Class C
For the fourth straight week, there is a new third-ranked team in Class C.
This time, the promotion is awarded to previous No. 6 Ponca, which started the season ranked third and has won five straight games, including Tuesday against Hartington Cedar Catholic in a battle of ranked teams.
That follows Battle Creek's drop from third to fourth after a 20-point loss to LCC.
Two weeks ago, Oakland-Craig was third but dropped a spot after a loss to top-ranked BRLD. The Knights stay in the ratings despite having dropped four of their last five games, albeit against teams with a combined 59-3 record.
Like Oakland-Craig, Cedar Catholic — also a previous No. 3 — also stays ranked despite having dropped four of its past six games, a stretch in which it has faced seven straight teams with winning records.
Class D
The Humphrey teams flip spots after St. Francis won its ninth conference tournament championship in the past 15 years on the strength of a 72-30 win over Fullerton — a team that took the Flyers to overtime in December — to claim the Goldenrod Conference title.
Meanwhile, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family dropped its second meeting with a top-two team in Class C. It could be argued that those two, along with Osmond, all warrant the No. 1 spot. For now, the reward goes to the recent conference champion.
West Holt and Howells-Dodge flip places after the Huskies snatched their 10th straight victory earlier this week.
Allen (10-2) enters the ratings for the first time this season at No. 8. The Eagles have won five straight games for the second time this season.