You would think that, more than a month into the season, there would be a clear-cut separation between teams that deserved to be included in the ratings and others that, well, maybe don’t deserve quite so much.
You would think.
This season is just another exercise in parity outside of maybe the top couple of teams in each class.
How so?
There are 19 Northeast Nebraska teams among Class C1 and Class C2 all with records better than .500. In Class D, there are 11.
Three teams have, so far, separated themselves from the pack:
— No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, the defending Class C2 champion, has now won 31 straight games, 35 of its past 36 and is now 62-4 since the start of the 2017-18 season.
— No. 2 North Bend Central, the defending Class C1 runner-up, which has won 56 games in the past two-plus seasons.
— No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic has won seven of its first eight games. Its lone loss was by five points against Auburn, which is the closest game so far for the defending Class C1 champion.
“Against Auburn, we played probably our best game,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said.
From there, good luck.
So, if you’re wondering why “your team” isn’t ranked, it’s probably because there are so many good teams around here again this year. And with not much separating those teams, expect the ratings to look more like a death-defying roller coaster than concrete steps.
For example, Cedar Catholic was not ranked to start the season. Now, it has jumped to third.
That doesn’t mean expectations were low. Far from it, in fact, despite the graduation of four-year starter Matthew Becker.
“I really thought we should’ve been rated (statewide),” Steffen said. “We were coming in with five pretty good pieces, including four returning starters.”
Point guard Brady Steffen, the lone senior, has blossomed into a leadership role, while junior guard Myles Thoene has been clutch.
Cedar Catholic is loaded with six sophomores and a pair of freshmen. Among that group are sophomores Tate Thoene and Carter Arens, the latter of whom surprised even coach Steffen so far this season.
“He’s matured into a much better athlete,” coach Steffen said. “He was on varsity last year as a freshman, but he really didn’t contribute any. He’s grown to about 6-1 or 6-2, and he’s become that body we needed in the paint.”
Cedar Catholic wasn’t ranked early on because it wasn’t as battle-tested. After three straight road games, the Trojans will certainly be even more battle-tested.
Starting that stretch is a visit to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (8-2) before heading across the border to Dakota Valley in North Sioux City, South Dakota, (5-0) and playing at Pierce (5-4) on consecutive nights. The Trojans host Creighton (6-3), Wayne (6-5) and Guardian Angels Central Catholic (5-4) before a visit to Ponca (8-2) — all before the Mid-State Conference tournament.
“We have a tough run ahead of us,” coach Steffen said.
There are four teams in Class C with two losses each — Oakland-Craig, Ponca, Battle Creek and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Things really get complicated when you factor in the losses those teams have.
Battle Creek has split meetings with Norfolk Catholic (5-4), which has won four straight since losing four in a row.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder’s lone loss before Christmas was to Wahoo (7-1) of Class B until it scored just 28 points in its own holiday tournament championship against Fort Calhoun (5-3).
Oakland-Craig, which was a trendy pick among East Husker Conference coaches to finish among the top four in the league, dropped its first two games — to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Boys Town (4-3), respectively. That preceded the Knights’ current 10-game win streak, including handing the first losses of the season to both Wilber-Clatonia and Centennial at the Malcolm holiday tournament.
Ponca’s two losses are to teams with a combined 15-2 record in Laurel-Concord-Coleridge a week before Christmas Eve and last week to defending Class C2 champion and No. 1-ranked Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
Of those two-loss teams, Oakland-Craig and Ponca appear to have the best résumés at this point.
There’s a group of five more teams with three losses, including Wisner-Pilger, Lutheran High Northeast, Walthill, Creighton and Twin River.
Five more teams are either 5-4 or 6-4: Norfolk Catholic, Omaha Nation, Pierce, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Wakefield. Throw in Wayne — a preseason ranked team that has won five of its last six to improve to 6-5 — and you’ve got 11 teams that, at least on paper, look as though they could play themselves into the ratings if things go their way.
Stay buckled up for the entirety of the attraction, folks. It promises to be a wild ride.
Class D discussion
Class D squads better grab the seatbelt as well.
Two undefeated teams, along with defending Class D1 champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, figure to be the top three teams.
The pecking order for those three, however, might as well come down to a coin flip.
Humphrey St. Francis has smashed just about everybody outside of an overtime win against Fullerton, highlighted by a 53-point win over a preseason statewide-ranked Riverside that had defeated St. Francis three straight times. The Flyers have done nothing to suggest they deserve less than a No. 1 ranking.
Humphrey/LHF’s only loss is by seven points to the aforementioned North Bend Central — the closest game for the Tigers so far this season. The Bulldogs handed Battle Creek (7-2) its other loss, as well. Like its cross-town counterpart, Humphrey/LHF has done nothing to suggest they deserve less than a No. 1 ranking.
Sure, Osmond is off to an 8-0 start, but one could make the argument that the Tigers are relatively unproven to this point as they’ve beaten just one opponent with a winning record so far (Creighton, 6-3). Still, the defending Class D2 runners-up are just one of four teams in the area with a spotless record — and like the two Humphrey schools, the Tigers have done nothing to suggest they deserve anything below No. 1.
But there’s only one spot, and I see no reason to demote Humphrey/LHF for losing once while playing a quality opponent up two classes.
The only other one-loss team is Allen, which has won five straight games. Its lone win over a team with a winning record was Tuesday at O’Neill St. Mary’s (5-3).
The only Class D two-loss teams were both preseason-ranked teams: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Atkinson West Holt. Elkhorn Valley joins St. Mary’s with three blemishes, while Howells-Dodge, Niobrara/Verdigre and Bloomfield all have matching 6-4 records, although three of the Jaguars’ four losses are to Class C competition.
Joining the ratings this week is Randolph at No. 7, which has won five of its six games since starting the season 0-4. That includes wins over Bloomfield and Elkhorn Valley.