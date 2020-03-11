COLUMN: North Bend, Wynot reign as area state champs

North Bend Central and Wynot both fought off every challenger on their way through their respective brackets in last weekend's state tournament, and both finish atop the Class C and D ratings charts for Northeast and North Central Nebraska as well.
North Bend Central was a whisker away from not even being in the state tournament. The Tigers miraculously scored five points in the final five seconds of regulation in their district final against Norfolk Catholic before beating the Knights in overtime.
North Bend coach Aaron Sterup thought that win helped his team to stay loose and eventually dominate all three of its state tournament opponents: West Point-Beemer, St. Paul and Lincoln Christian.
"Our goal during the year was to get here," Sterup said. "And the (Norfolk Catholic) game, when you know a loss can keep you from coming here in the first place, there's just that added pressure. I think we played a little bit tentatively. That's why we said when we got here, now we can just let it all loose and they didn't play tight these last three days at all."
The Tigers were motivated to get back to state after losing a first-round overtime heartbreaker last year to eventual state champion Wahoo Neumann.
"Last year, we said, 'Next year, we're going all the way,' " senior guard Megan Ortmeier said. "We were really, really upset about that loss, so we really got after it all summer with the end goal of this, so it's really exciting that we were able to accomplish that."
Sterup was an assistant during North Bend's second state championship team in 2001, but this was his first title as a head coach. "I didn't have a lot to do with this," he said. "When you assemble that much talent, I'm just there to get them to practice and things like that," he said. "I appreciate them for giving me this opportunity."
WYNOT continued its incredible streak with its seventh state championship in 10 years and eighth overall after an exciting 59-51 over Humphrey St. Francis in the D2 title game.
Coach Steve Wieseler said the Blue Devils’ run of success is all about hard work. "It's like anything in life; if you put a lot of time into it and you believe and you trust and you care about each other, good things generally happen.
"With this community, kids put a lot of time in all year around and they work hard and they play for each other all the time. They know their roles all the time, and the younger kids feed off it. We hope the student managers sitting there today will want to do that someday."
Each member of this Wynot team started her basketball career in the Wynot junior basketball league, where the young girls are coached by members of previous Blue Devil squads.
"They were just great influencers," senior forward Shaelee Planer said. "They taught us how to shoot a ball and how to dribble a ball when we were super little. I think we always looked up to them when we were little."
But the one common denominator that binds all Wynot girls basketball teams of the last decade is relentless, full-court pressure defense. "The first year I was coach, we won three games and I tried to implement this full-court press and we really didn't have the players in place to do it," Wieseler said.
"Now, most games, we'll run five or six different presses, depending on how they're trying to break it. We start that early, seventh grade, I coach junior high, so we start working on that defensive stuff right away, and usually by the time they're in high school, they have a good feel for it."
CLASS C
North Bend Central moves up from No. 2 to replace season-long No. 1 Oakland-Craig, which defeated the Tigers twice during the regular season, 40-39 in overtime and 49-48. They were the Tigers' only losses all year.
Crofton moves from fourth to second after a gut-wrenching two-point loss to eventual state champion Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C2 semifinals and a dominating performance over Oakland-Craig in the third-place game.
Ponca climbs from seventh to third thanks to its semifinal win over Oakland-Craig. The Indians led St. Cecilia 21-15 at halftime of the state championship game but fell flat in the second half. Ponca's Kaci Day ends her career with a silver medal and will pass the torch to two freshmen, 5-foot-11 Ashlynn Kingsbury and 6-foot Samantha Ehlers.
Oakland-Craig finishes the year fourth. The Knights will have to say goodbye to Kennedy Benne and her 21 points per game but will welcome back a trio of spectacular freshmen: Chaney Nelson, Sadie Nelson and Sydney Guzinski.
West Point-Beemer falls from third to fifth. The Cadets qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year only to fall in the opener to East Husker rival North Bend.
Norfolk Catholic's inspiring effort against North Bend in the district championship game earns the Knights a promotion from the No. 8 spot to sixth. Norfolk Catholic will build on a foundation set by seniors Hanna Neesen, Anna Kassmeier, Hayden Wolf and Abby Miller.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic was certainly worthy of being a state tournament team. The Bluejays defeated eventual state runner-up Ponca in the subdistrict final, 47-33, but ran into a tough Clarkson/Leigh squad in the district final, falling 45-44.
Clarkson/Leigh's improbable win over GACC earns the Patriots the No. 8 spot while previous No. 6 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur falls out of the top eight despite qualifying for state and falling to Crofton, 72-41, in the opening round.
BRLD heads the ranks of the honorably mentioned along with North Central, Battle Creek, Boyd County, Homer, O'Neill, Summerland, Wakefield/Allen and Winnebago.
CLASS D
Wynot moves from No. 4 to take over the top spot in Class D after its impressive Class D2 state-title run. The Class D2 runner-up, Humphrey St. Francis, likewise has the second place in the ratings chart, where it also stood at the end of the regular season.
Season-long No. 1 Chambers/Wheeler Central finishes third after falling in the D1 state semifinals to eventual state champion Pleasanton, which was undefeated. The Renegades bounced back nicely by defeating Hartington Cedar Catholic for third place.
Cedar finishes fourth with an 11-15 record. The Trojans, however, went into the state tournament with a record of 6-0 against Class D teams and shocked the state by defeating top-seeded and 25-1 Weeping Water 54-49 in the opening round.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy family drops from third to fifth after falling to CWC in the subdistrict final and Cedar Catholic with a trip to state on the line.
Pender closes out a fine campaign in sixth. The Pendragons’ tough East Husker conference schedule paved the way for a state tournament berth, where they fell in the first round to eventual state champ, Pleasanton.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge rises from the unranked to earn the No. 7 slot after defeating Elkhorn Valley in the subdistrict final before dropping a 44-38 decision to Pleasanton in the district final.
And Elkhorn Valley drops from sixth to earn the eighth and final spot among Northeast and North Central Nebraska's Class D elite.
The girls from Tilden and Meadow Grove edge Class D2 Stuart for the final spot. The two split the two games they played against each other this season.
The Broncos fell to Bloomfield in the subdistrict but lost star guard Taya Schmaderer to a season-ending injury during that contest.
Stuart and Bloomfield join Elgin Public/Pope John as the Class D honorably mentioned.
REMINDER TO COACHES
Coaches, you should have received a postseason honors form via email. Please fill it out and send it back by Friday. If you nominate one of your players for the all-area first team, please include a high-resolution color photo of your nominee as well.
If for some reason, you haven't received a form, please email me at phughes@norfolkdailynews.com and we'll fire one off to you immediately.
Congratulations to all of the players, coaches and fans on a great season.